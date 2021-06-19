 Skip to main content
Jefferson Forest girls place second at record-breaking Class 4 state track & field championships
Hannah Pettyjohn defeated all other competitors in the pole vault with a 12-foot leap, later cleared 12-04 for a personal best, and then raced over to throw in the shot put before marching across the field for the discus throw. 

If that sounds exhausting, know this: It was 10:45 a.m., the sun was bearing down on Liberty University's Matthes-Hopkins Track Complex, and Pettyjohn's day was nowhere near over. 

The Jefferson Forest junior competed in a whopping six events at Saturday's Class 4 state track and field championships, bringing home 24.1 points for a team that posted a runner-up finish (55 points) to Loudoun Valley (71 points), which swept both sides of the meet. 

"Normally I've got six events going on at every track meet, and it's really stressful a lot of the time because I have to be everywhere at once," Pettyjohn said after completing her dizzying day. 

In addition to her pole vault title, which was just two inches off the state record of 12-06 set by JF alum Autumn White in 2017, Pettyjohn finished third in the high jump, posting a 5-04 for the first time since her freshman year. She placed fifth in the shot put with her second-best throw of the year, seventh in the discus, ninth in the 100 hurdles without any warmup time because she rushed over while competing in the high jump, and ran the first leg of the 4x400 relay for Forest (10th place). 

There's something about all those events that keeps Pettyjohn pushing herself onward. 

"I just love it. Every time my dad and I do entries, we're always like, 'OK, we're gonna cut down on all these events. We're just gonna do your best ones.' And then we look at all the events and I'm like, 'Oh, but I wanna be in the hurdles, but I wanna be in the disc and I wanna do the shot and I have to do the pole vault and I love the high jump."

In the pole vault she posted a 4-inch personal best on her third and final attempt. But even more nerve-racking was her leap to win at 12 feet, which she also cleared on her final attempt. 

"I can't freak myself out too much because then I won't do well," Pettyjohn added. "So I just tell myself, 'Oh, it's just an easy bar. Easy bar. Just get over this and I'll go to the shot.'"

She was one of two local performers to win state titles Saturday. On the boys side, Jefferson Forest junior Addison Hilton claimed the 400 dash with a 49.32. He also finished fourth in the 200 dash and ran the anchor leg of JF's runner-up finish to Blacksburg in the 4x400 relay. 

In the 400, Hilton was content running in the middle of the pack down the backstretch, then broke free on the final turn and sprinted to the finish to win by more than a second, holding off a challenge from Liberty-Bealeton's Sam Rodman. It was Hilton's first individual state title after his JF relay team won a 4x200 indoor title. 

He was coming off a regional meet in which he set a new school record in the 400, and he helped the JF boys to a sixth-place finish in the team standings Saturday. 

"Last season I was training with [JF alum] Patrick McCray. He really pushed me to get better,' Hilton said. "I knew I really had to step it up this season because he wasn't gonna be there. So each training day I had to give it my all, try to get the records and finish strong by winning a championship."

At almost every turn Saturday, old Class 4 state records were falling and new ones were going up in their place. In all, an eye-popping seven new standards were set, including in the girls 1,600 run, in which the 2016 mark set by former E.C. Glass standout Libby Davidson was shattered. 

In that race, JF freshman Zoie Lamanna found her kick on the third lap and broke away from the field with two other competitors: Loudoun Valley's Ava Gordon and Hanover's Alli Cryster. All three broke Davidson's mark of 5:01.31, with Gordon setting the new record of 4:55.07. Lamanna finished third at 5:01.17. 

"I think in that third lap, my whole mind was like, 'No, I don't want to finish this,' which I think everyone has that struggle," Lamanna said. "But I think it shows strength in yourself to be able to counteract that negative mindset with positive thoughts. I think that's the biggest thing for me, because the main thing for me is my head. I know I'm there physically, it's just if I'm there mentally."

She also posted a runner-up finish in the 800 run with a 2:18.42 and buoyed Forest in the 4x800 relay, when she passed two runners to take the Cavaliers squad from fifth to third place and put on a show with a sprint to the finish. 

The freshman who captured three regional events June 9 proved Saturday she is the preeminent up-and-coming middle and distance runner in the area. 

"A couple months ago, I wouldn't even have gotten to states," Lamanna said. "So I'm just so grateful to be in the spot I am right now and just to keep improving every race," Lamanna said. "It's just a magical thing for me. I think every race is kind of a miracle."

Six other records fell at the meet. On the girls side: the 100, 200 and 400 dashes and 400 relay. Kings Fork junior Asia Powell ran a blistering 11.94 in the 100 and crossed the finish line with a smile on her face as she eyed the timer, then jogged back up the straightaway via the infield grass and the gallery broke out in cheers, offering its largest and longest praise of the day for a single individual. 

And on the boys side, new records were set in the 100 and 200 dashes, with Powhatan's Anthony Greenhow setting both and shattering the 100 record of 10.44 set by Blacksburg football and track star Cole Beck in 2018 with a sizzling 10.37. 

Amherst senior Nick Moore posted a 14-foot mark in the pole vault for a runner-up finish in an event he only began competing in as a junior. 

"I consider myself lucky to pick it up so quick," Moore said. "... At the end of the day, I always say I'm not competing against any of the other vaulters, I'm just competing against myself and the bar. So I just came out here and jumped against the bar."

That's basically Saturday's meet in the nutshell: the bar is now much higher in Class 4. 

 

Class 4 state championships

BOYS OUTDOOR TRACK & FIELD

Class 4 championships

At Liberty University's Matthes-Hopkins Track Complex

Team scores: 1. Loudoun Valley 86, 2. Courtland 62, 3. Grafton 51, 4. Patrick Henry (Ashland) 44, 5. Blacksburg 41.50, 6. Jefferson Forest 36, 7. John Handley 33, 8. Powhatan 28, 9. Pulaski 27, 10. Amherst 25, 11. Smithfield 24, 12. Eastern View 22, 13. Hanover 20, 14. Loudoun County 17.50, 15. Dominion 14.50, 16. Louisa 14, T17. Culpeper 12, James Wood 12, T19. Churchland 11, Dinwiddie 11, 21. Spotsylvania 10, 22. Kings Fork 8.50, T23. Liberty (Bealeton) 8, Woodrow Wilson 8, T25. Salem (Roanoke) 7, Mechanicsville 7, Caroline 7, 28. King George 6, 29. Fauquier 4, 30. Tuscarora 2, T31. Kettle Run 1, Menchville 1, Broad Run 1, Sherando 1. 

First-place finishers and locals — 100 Dash: 1. Anthony Greenhow (Powhatan) 10.37; 200 Dash: Greenhow (Pow) 21.03, 4. Addison Hilton (Jefferson Forest) 22.22; 400 Dash: 1. Hilton (JF) 49.32; 800 Run: 1. Matthew Smith (Loudoun Valley) 1:53.27, 10. Benjamin Barnett (E.C. Glass) 2:02.72; 1,600 Run: 1. Smith (LV) 4:16.78, Brannon Adams (JF) 4:29.87; 3,200 Run: 1. Ben Madrigal (Grafton) 9:20.91, 4. Adams (JF) 9:30.47; 110 Hurdles: 1. Sean Wray (Courtland) 14.85, 5. Isaiah Idore (Amherst) 15.76; 300 Hurdles: 1. Barlowe Branch (Dinwiddie) 39.37, 2. Idore (Amherst) 40.06; 4x100 Relay: 1. Smithfield 42.69, 8. Amherst (James Morris, Idore, Truck Roberson, Lawrence Brown) 43.98; 4x400 Relay: 1. Blacksburg 3:26.92, 2. Jefferson Forest (Landon Epperson, Joseph Whaley, Collin Mays, Hilton) 3:29.36; 4x800 Relay: 1. Blacksburg 7:58.12,Neblett, Luke Cockerham, Ethan Davidson) 8:44.63, 15. Jefferson Forest (Buck Arthur,  Jonah Packer, Jacob White, Alex Jordan) 8:52.02; High Jump: 1. Jon Collins (Spotsylvania) 6-02; Pole Vault: 1. William McKay (Handley) 14-09, 2. Nick Moore (Amherst) 14-00, 4. Austin Ellis (JF) 11-06, 5. Will Gregory (Amherst) 10-06; Long Jump: 1. Sean Wray (Court) 23-01.50; Triple Jump: 1. Wray (Court) 44-03.25, 8. Idore (Amherst) 41-07.75, 9. Lawrence Brown (Amherst) J41-07.75; Shot Put: 1. Jackson Vollbrecht (Court) 61-07, 9. Khoyre Cheatam (Amherst) 43-09.50, Malachi Perkins (ECG) 43-08.25; Discus: Vollbrecht (Court) 179-0310. Markevus Graves (ECG) 114-06, 14. Maurice Brooks (Amherst) 99-05. 

GIRLS OUTDOOR TRACK & FIELD

Class 4 championships 

At Liberty University's Matthes-Hopkins Track Complex

Team scores: 1. Loudoun Valley 71, 2. Jefferson Forest 55, 3. Fauquier 42, 4. Kings Fork 41, 5. Hanover 40, 6. John Handley 37, 7. Great Bridge 34, 8. Kettle Run 33, 9. Blacksburg 32, 10. Warhill 28, 11. Tuscarora 27, 12. Heritage (Newport News) 26, 13. Jamestown 24, 14. James Wood 22, 15. Menchville 21, T16. Louisa 18, Sherando 18, 18. Pulaski 14, 19. Courtland 13.50, 20. Salem (Roanoke) 11, 21. Culpeper 8, 22. Loudoun County 7, 23. GW-Danville 6, 24. Patrick Henry (Ashland) 5.50, T25. Amherst 5, Dinwiddie 5, 27. Monacan 4, 28. King George 3, 29. E.C. Glass 2.50, T30. Millbrook 2, Woodrow Wilson 2, Dominion 2, T33. Halifax 1, Park View (Sterling) 1, Orange County 1.

First-place finishers and locals: 100 Dash: 1. Asia Powell (Kings Fork) 11.94; 200 Dash: 1. Madison Whyte (Heritage-NN) 23.62, 7. Kandace McIvor (Jefferson Forest) 26.21; 400 Dash: 1. Whyte (Heritage-NN) 54.75; 800 Run: 1. Ava Gordon (Loudoun Valley) 2:17.27, 2. Zoie Lamanna (JF) 2:18.42; 1,600 Run: Gordon (LV) 4:55.07, 3. Lamanna 5:01.17, 12. Shauna Skow (JF) 5:48.82; 3,200 Run: 1. Alli Cryster (Hanover) 10:38.27, 11. Beall Roberts (JF) 12:13.14; 100 Hurdles: 1. Brianna London (Courtland) 15.13, 9. Hannah Pettyjohn (JF) 16.69; 300 Hurdles: 1. Kadence Wilson (Great Bridge) 45.68, 4. McIvor (JF) 47.66, 6. Sarah Handel (E.C. Glass) 49.38; 4x100 Relay: Kings Fork 48.06, 4. Amherst (Kendra Smith, Kiara Smith, Cierra Hunter, Cyanna Cabel) 50.65; 4x400 Relay: 1. Menchville 4:05.71, 10. Jefferson Forest (Pettyjohn, Addie Wisskirchen, Sofia Marano, McIvor) 4:21.89; 4x800 Relay: 1. Fauquier 9:33.14, 3. Jefferson Forest (Skow, Lauren Vossen, Roberts, Lamanna) 9:55.77; High Jump: 1. 1. Alysa Carrigan (Tuscarora) 5-06, 3. Pettyjohn (JF) J5-04, 11. Cyanna Cabel (Amherst) 4-10; Pole Vault: 1. Pettyjohn (JF) 12-04, 5. Taryn Harvey (JF) 10-00, 11. Amelia Wilson (Amherst) 8-00; Long Jump: 1. Wilson (Great Bridge) 18-02, 9. McIvor (JF) 16-06, 12. Cabel (Amherst) 15-05.50, 15. Kiara Smith (Amherst) 14-10.50; Triple Jump: 1. Niyah Ward (Warhill) 38-03, 7. McIvor (JF) 34-09.50, 9. Kiara Smith (Amherst) 33-09.50; Shot Put: Nia Rogers (Kettle Run) 39-07, 5. Pettyjohn 37-08.75, 13. Kya Rucker (ECG) 30-02.50, 14. Carmen Glover (ECG) 27-11; Discus: 1. Ella Carlson (Sherando) 129-11, 7. Pettyjohn (JF) 100-03, 14. Rucker (ECG) 80-10, 15. Nadia West (Amherst) 68-10. 

