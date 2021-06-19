Jefferson Forest girls place second at record-breaking Class 4 state track & field championships

There's something about all those events that keeps Pettyjohn pushing herself onward.

"I just love it. Every time my dad and I do entries, we're always like, 'OK, we're gonna cut down on all these events. We're just gonna do your best ones.' And then we look at all the events and I'm like, 'Oh, but I wanna be in the hurdles, but I wanna be in the disc and I wanna do the shot and I have to do the pole vault and I love the high jump."

In the pole vault she posted a 4-inch personal best on her third and final attempt. But even more nerve-racking was her leap to win at 12 feet, which she also cleared on her final attempt.

"I can't freak myself out too much because then I won't do well," Pettyjohn added. "So I just tell myself, 'Oh, it's just an easy bar. Easy bar. Just get over this and I'll go to the shot.'"

She was one of two local performers to win state titles Saturday. On the boys side, Jefferson Forest junior Addison Hilton claimed the 400 dash with a 49.32. He also finished fourth in the 200 dash and ran the anchor leg of JF's runner-up finish to Blacksburg in the 4x400 relay.