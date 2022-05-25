Jefferson Forest girls win Region 4D Championships, JF boys place third

Hannah Pettyjohn pulled off the trifecta — with victories in the pole vault, shot put and discus — Zoie Lamanna won two distance events, and the Jefferson Forest girls defeated Blacksburg for the Region 4D track and field title at Louisa County High School.

For athletes from JF, E.C. Glass, Amherst and eight other schools in 4D, Wednesday afternoon's event was the final stop before the Class 4 state championships, set to be held in conjunction with Class 3 on June 3 and 4 at Liberty University.

Pettyjohn, the versatile athlete who always has served as a multi-pronged participant, looked at the top of her game. She won the pole vault with a leap of 11 feet, threw 35 feet to win the shot put and whirled off a throw of 100 feet, 6 inches in the discus. She also helped the Cavaliers garner points by posting three other top-six finishes — the high jump (second), 300 hurdles (sixth) and 4x400 relay (running the opening leg).

Lamanna, a sophomore, won the 800-meter title by more than nine seconds, clocking a 2:14.52. She also won by a comfortable margin in the 1,600-meter run, with a 5:02.79 that was better than the runner-up time by roughly 4½ seconds.

Another standout performer for the JF girls: senior Shaun Skow, who set a new region meet record in the 3,200-meter with an 11:17.70.

And senior Kandice McIvor provided a huge lift in the points department for the Forest girls by winning the long jump title with a 17-foot leap, and then posting five other top-six finishes: she was runner-up in the grueling 300 hurdles, third in the 100 hurdles, fifth in the high jump, third in the triple jump and ran the third leg in her 4x400 relay team runner-up finish.

E.C. Glass' Marianna Hall placed second in the 200 dash with a 26.65.

JF posted 137.50 points to best Blacksburg (120). Glass finished sixth and Amherst seventh of 11 teams in the field.

On the boys side of the event, JF senior distance runner Brannon Adams began his quest for state glory by winning the 3,200 with a 9:37.65. His teammate, Alex Jordan, was next with a 9:42.96.

Adams, who like Lamanna has excelled on the cross country scene as well as distance track events, also posted a runner-up in the 1,600 with a 4:23.35.

Another Forest standout, Addison Hilton, claimed the 400 dash with a time of 50.92, while teammate Brian Aveson was second with a 51.18. Hilton also took second in the 200 dash.

Amherst's Isaiah Idore, who will be among the favorites to win a state title next month, claimed the 300 hurdles with a 40.22 and was also runner-up in the 110 hurdles with a 15.20.

E.C. Glass senior Markevus Graves was second in the discus (135-03), while teammate Malachi Perkins (133-00) placed third. Perkins also picked up a runner-up finish in the shot put with a heave of 47 feet, 9½ inches.

Pulaski won the boys title with 128 points, followed by Western Albemarle (116). JF finished with 95 points in third, Amherst was fifth and Glass sixth.

Region championships continue in the coming days. Athletes from Brookville, Heritage, Liberty, Rustburg and LCA take part in the Region 3C meet in Waynesboro on Thursday, while Staunton River hosts the Region 3D championships and teams from Region 2C will compete at Christiansburg on the same day.

For more results, see below:

BOYS TRACK & FIELD

Region 4D Championships

At Louisa County High

Team scores — 1. Pulaski County 128, 2. Western Albemarle 116, 3. Jefferson Forest 95, 4. Blacksburg 83, 5. Amherst 61, 6. E.C. Glass 55, 7. Salem 52.5, 8. Louisa County 36, 9. Orange County 14, 10. Halifax County 10.

Winners and local individuals in top 6 — 100 Dash: 1. Peyton Lewis (SHS) 10.82; 200 Dash: 1. Peyton Lewis (SHS) 22.03, 2. Addison Hilton (JF) 22.50; 400 Dash: 1. Addison Hilton, 50.92, 2. Brian Aveson (JF) 51.18, 5. Eric West (ACHS) 51.42, 6. Will Gregory 51.45; 800 Run: 1. Jonathan Kumer (WA) 1:53.63; 6. Jacob Clevenger (ECG) 2:00.41; 1,600 Run: 1. Conner Rutherford (BHS) 4:21.52, 2. Brannon Adams (JF) 4:23.35; 3,200 Run: 1. Brannon Adams (JF) 9:37.65, 2. Alex Jordan (JF) 9:42.96, 5. Luke Gaylor (JF) 10:08.10; 4x100 Relay: 1. Salem 42.75, 5. E.C. Glass (Larry Waters, Keyon Hopkins, Jonathan Wood, Markevus Graves) 45.24; 4x400 Relay: 1. Amherst 3:29.29, 4. Jefferson Forest (Brian Aveson, Addison Hilton, Landon Epperson, Jacob White) 3:32.71; 4x800 Relay: 1. Louisa County 8:12.64, 2. Jefferson Forest (Landon Epperson, Jonah Packer, Keegan Venable, Jacob White) 8:21.77, 6. E.C. Glass (Cooper Campbell, Jacob Clevenger, Liam Hutn, Teddy Tharp) 9:28.33; 110 Hurdles: 1. Henry Sullivan (WA) 14.87, 2. Isaiah Idore (ACHS) 15.20, 4. Daniel Price (JF) 15.73, 6. Ja’mar Smith (ECG) 16.47; 300 Hurdles: 1. Isaiah Idore (ACHS) 40.22, 5. Keegan Venable (JF) 42.84; High Jump: 1. JJ Gulley (PC) 6-04, 4. Theodore Tharp (ECG) 5-06; Long Jump: 1. John Lyman III (PC) 22-00.25, 3. Ja’mar Smith (ECG) 21-00.25; Triple Jump: 1. Armonte Hill-Lewis (PC) 41-05.50, 5. James Morris (ACHS) 39-11.75; Pole Vault: 1. Henry Sullivan (WA) 13-06, 4. Peyton Jackson (ACHS) 11-00, 6. Will Gregory (ACHS) 10-06; Shot Put: 1. Deigo Turner (PC) 51-10.50, 2. Malachi Perkins (ECG) 47-09.50, 3. Samual McKlveen (ACHS) 45-01.50, 5. Brody Rice (JF) 44-06.00; Discus: 1. Deigo Turner (PC) 147-07, 2. Markevus Graves (ECG) 135-03, 3. Malachi Perkins (ECG) 133-00, 4. Andrew McCormick (ECG) 132-00, 5. Samuel McKlveen (ACHS) 131-08, 6. Kristopher Kirby (ACHS) 124-03.

GIRLS TRACK & FIELD

Region 4D Championship

At Louisa County High

Team scores — 1. Jefferson Forest 137.5, 2. Blacksburg 120, 3. Western Albemarle 102.5, 4. Louisa County 78.5, 5. Salem 52, 6. E.C. Glass 46, 7. Amherst 41.5, 8. Halifax 31, 9. Pulaski 18, 10. Orange 15, 11. George Washington 14.

Winners and local individuals in top 6 — 100 Dash: 1. Sophia Krouscas (BHS) 12.96, 5. Maren Benyo (JF) 13.36; 200 Dash: 1. Sophia Krouscas (BHS) 26.53, 2. Marianna Hall (ECG) 26.65; 400 Dash: 1. Sophia Mrouscas (BHS) 1:00.55, 4. Cierra Hunter (ACHS) 1:03.05; 800 Run: 1. Zoie Lamanna (JF) 2:14.52, 6. Alexis Plaster (JF) 2:30.30; 1,600 Run: 1. Zoe Lamanna (JF) 5:02.79, 4. Shauna Skow (JF) 5:14.16; 3,200 Run: 1. Shauna Skow (JF) 11:17.70; 4x100 Relay: 1. Salem 51.10, 2. Amherst 51.19, 6. E.C. Glass (Rachelle Jefferson, Renya Russell, Julia Hull, Marianna Hall) 51.97; 4x400 Relay: 1. Western Albemarle 4:11.35, 2. Jefferson Forest (Hannah Pettyjohn, Alexis Plaster, Kandace McIvor, Zoie Lamanna) 4:12.79, 5. Amherst, 6. E.C. Glass (Marianna Hall, Lauren Polley, Julia Hull, Renya Russell) 4:36.22; 4x800 Relay: 1. Western Albemarle 9:54.37; 100 Hurdles: 1. Myla Green (SHS) 15.71, 3. Kandace McIvor (JF) 16.23, 5. Hannah Pettyjohn (JF) 16.97; 300 Hurdles: 1. Mia Littlejohn (BHS) 48.18, 2. Kandace McIvor (JF) 48.38, 6. Hannah Pettyjohn (JF) 50.43; High Jump: 1. Katja Kehlenbeck (BHS) 5-02, T2. Hannah Pettyjohn (JF) 5-00, 4. Julia Hull (ECG) 4-10, T5. Kandace McIvor (JF) 4-08; Long Jump: 1. Kandace McIvor (JF) 17-00, 5. Cyanna Cabell (ACHS) 16-00.75, 6. Cierra Hunter (ACHS) 15-10.25; Triple Jump: 1. Dezmajia Carter (LC) 36-01.00, 2. Cyanna Cabell (ACHS) 34-07.75, 3. Kandace McIvor (JF) 34-01.50, 5. Julia Hull (ECG) 32-07.5; Pole Vault: 1. Hannah Pettyjohn (JF) 11-00, T4. Kaelynn Smith (ACHS) 9-06, 6. Taryn Harvey (JF) 9-06; Shot Put: 1. Hannah Pettyjohn (JF) 35-00, 4. Sonyae Gilbert (ECG) 31-09; 5. Carmen Whirley (ECG) 30-11.50, 6. Ny’Asia Whirley (ECG) 30-04.50; Discus: 1. Hannah Pettyjohn (JF) 100-06, 3. Kya Rucker (ECG) 95-05, 6. Hannah Page (ECG) 85-04.

