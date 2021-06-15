Jefferson Forest hangs on to defeat Amherst in Region 4D semifinals

Forest (10-4) took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first off a sacrifice fly by shortstop Sully Tibbs. Then it put together a five-run fifth for a 6-0 lead. JF’s only hit in that frame was Rowland’s homer to center. It occurred off Amherst’s Jonah Cunningham, who entered in relief of starter Christian Martin after the first inning. Both Gilleland and Amherst coach John Apperson were attempting to save their aces for Thursday’s region title game.

Cunningham found trouble by allowing two walks and three runs (two earned) in 1/3 of an inning (Amherst also committed two errors in the frame). Apperson had to turn back to Martin to get out of the frame.

This one was a wild affair defined by strikeouts, walks, miscues and the occasional big-time hit. At one point, JF had six runs on just two hits. Amherst, stymied by Rowlands, managed just one hit through just four innings.

“We came into the night with a plan,” Apperson said. “You can look at that game a whole lot of ways. But I think the plan we went with was the right one, and we would do it again. Things just didn’t work out the way we wanted them to early.”

Amherst (10-3) turned to freshman ace Dalton Wentz to pitch the third, and the hard-throwing righty allowed just two hits and struck out eight. Wentz sat down the last 11 batters he faced.