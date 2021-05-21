Jefferson Forest hires J.T. Crews as new football coach, Baker resigns at Rustburg

In a rare afternoon of football shakeups in the Seminole District, Jefferson Forest announced Lynchburg native J.T. Crews as its new football coach, and Rustburg's Jack Baker said he is resigning his post, ending an eight-year tenure in Red Devils country.
The moves Friday sent ripples through the district, which has witnessed few coaching changes the last nine years or so, much less two high-profile changes on the same afternoon.
The 31-year-old Crews, who replaces Paul White, arrives at Forest with an impeccable resume, although this will be his first head coaching position. He coached under Jeff Woody the past three years, serving as offensive coordinator, quarterbacks and offensive line coach, and strength and conditioning coordinator. Prior to that, Crews was an assistant at North Carolina Wesleyan and Christopher Newport, where he also played as a lineman from 2008 through 2011.
At Glass, Crews was influential, helping the Hilltoppers rack up 22 wins in a two-year period (2018 and 2019).
He also played under Woody at Brookville from 2005 (Woody's first year as head coach) through 2007. He graduated from BHS in 2008.
"I'm excited to be at a place like JF," Crews said. "I know what it's like to play down in the bowl [a reference to Sabre Stadium, which is located at the bottom of the school's campus], where the motorcycles are revving up and people are yelling. … It's late in the process at this point, and because of the COVID season, we've got to get rolling right away. First order is meeting the kids and establishing the culture."
Crews pointed out his immediate four main goals for the program: 1. Thrive academically, 2. have a positive social impact, 3. Put the team first, 4. Win.
Forest is coming off a 1-3 pandemic-shortened season in which it wasn't able to play all six of its regularly scheduled games because of COVID-19 outbreaks within the program. In 2019, the Cavaliers went 6-5.
Crews does not plan to continue the wishbone offense that former coach Bob Christmas installed in 2014. Forest got away from it briefly in 2019, White's first season there, but then reverted to it that same season. Crews is leaving his options open for the moment, though.
"Ultimately, I want to get in and meet the kids," he said. "I know they ran the wishbone for a long time. I'm not a wishbone guy, that's not something I've done in the past. We'll probably have a spread offense with three- or four-receiver sets."
Crews began his coaching career straight out of college. At Christopher Newport, he served under head coach Matt Kelchner, who gave the young coach plenty of duties.
"He let me coach a lot of different areas on the field," Crews said, "and so I got to see how he ran his program, soaking it all up."
He said he also learned plenty from Woody at Glass. He becomes the third assistant coach who served under Woody to become a head coach.
"That dude's got a resume," Woody said of Crews. "He's got collegiate experience, recruiting experience. … He's a student of the game visually and auditorily. He approaches the game the right way."
Crews pointed out the 2021 season begins in less than 100 days, so he plans to move fast to install his schemes.
At Rustburg, Baker wrapped an eight-year career in which he went a combined 35-46. His most successful year occurred in 2016, when Rustburg went 10-3 and advanced to the third round of the playoffs. It was Rustburg's best season since 2000, when it captured a state championship and won 12 times under Mike Scharnus.
Baker said Friday he could not yet provide a reason for his exit from Rustburg, but added he would do so soon.