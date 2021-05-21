Jefferson Forest hires J.T. Crews as new football coach, Baker resigns at Rustburg

In a rare afternoon of football shakeups in the Seminole District, Jefferson Forest announced Lynchburg native J.T. Crews as its new football coach, and Rustburg's Jack Baker said he is resigning his post, ending an eight-year tenure in Red Devils country.

The moves Friday sent ripples through the district, which has witnessed few coaching changes the last nine years or so, much less two high-profile changes on the same afternoon.

The 31-year-old Crews, who replaces Paul White, arrives at Forest with an impeccable resume, although this will be his first head coaching position. He coached under Jeff Woody the past three years, serving as offensive coordinator, quarterbacks and offensive line coach, and strength and conditioning coordinator. Prior to that, Crews was an assistant at North Carolina Wesleyan and Christopher Newport, where he also played as a lineman from 2008 through 2011.

At Glass, Crews was influential, helping the Hilltoppers rack up 22 wins in a two-year period (2018 and 2019).

He also played under Woody at Brookville from 2005 (Woody's first year as head coach) through 2007. He graduated from BHS in 2008.