Jefferson Forest rallies late, defeats E.C. Glass for Seminole District championship

FOREST — AJ Arthur leaned back and ripped off a shot from 20 yards out four minutes into the first overtime period here Monday night, and all of Sabre Stadium seemed to hush.

It was a shot like out of a cannon, and it rocketed into the top right corner of the goal to give Forest a 2-1 lead. Then the place went nuts.

It was the game-deciding goal, and it was one that minutes before Forest and players likely couldn't imagine taking place. E.C. Glass had stood tall against every onslaught from the Cavaliers all night. But near the end of regulation, the dam finally broke. Then Arthur provide the go-ahead goal.

And finally, Walker Stebbings curled one into the top right corner in the 86th minute (during the second overtime frame) for the game-sealing score. Then JF celebrated the Seminole District championship with a 3-1 victory over E.C. Glass.

"I was thinking I just need to put it in the back of the net and then, hopefully, secure the win," Arthur said of his shot.

It gave JF (16-1-1) its third victory this season over E.C. Glass (13-5). This one came with the hardware and bragging rights of a district title, but has no bearing on postseason play, which begins Thursday for both clubs in Region 4D. They could meet for a fourth time in the region semifinals.

Glass got on the board early, while the rain was falling light. Luke Palys fired a shot off a rebound in the eighth minute for the 1-0 lead.

As the game wore on, and the rain continued to fall at a steadier clip, the question became: when would Jefferson Forest respond?

The Cavaliers hounded E.C. Glass' defense all night, peppered goalie Jack Dawson and seemed relentless on the attack. But the Glass defense never broke, for 76 long minutes.

"We went to the locker room [at halftime] and basically got in there and said 'We've got to get one back,'" Forest senior striker Kyle Butcher said. "'No matter what, we've got to get one back.' We just got unlucky the first half, but the second half we switched our mindset to, 'This is definitely going in."

In the second half, the question turned to this: how long could the Hilltoppers tempt fate with JF slinging off shot after shot? The answer, for 76 minutes, was: for as long as it takes. That's how sensational the Glass defense had turned out to be.

Dawson made save after save, and the Glass defense helped him by deflecting shots on goal. At the 62:00 mark, the ball slipped from Dawson's hands after a save, but the Glass defense cleared it. At 66:00, Dawson made a diving save to his right. One minute later, he pounced on a loose ball after a JF corner kick. Three minutes after that, he batted away a corner kick. And at 75:00, the Glass goalie pushed a shot over the top of the goal that appeared destined to sneak right under the crossbar.

But at 76:00, a Glass player was called for clipping JF's Justin Chiodo, and JF was awarded a penalty kick. Glass coach Randy Turille disagreed. Butcher, named Seminole District player of the year after the game, took the penalty kick and buried it in the right corner, past Dawson. The two teams went to the first of two five-minute overtime periods tied at 1.

"Both teams did well," Turille said. "We went back and forth again. We had some chances, they had some chances, and then ..." Turille gestured to the field. He had taken issue with JF being awarded the PK.

"My kids played well, and it's been ripped away from them. It's just frustrating. My guys didn't do anything wrong. ... It's frustrating. This is like the fourth time they've beaten us on penalty kicks in the last two years. [JF] played great. Jack made some good saves. ... Just as a player, as a coach, you can only take but so much. My guys are just like, 'Here we go again, Coach.' That's what they're telling me at the start of overtime. I'm like, 'Guys we've got to find a way.' It's over. You've got to move on. I get it. This keeps happening to us for some reason. I'd have to see it on tape, but again, a controversial PK for them to tie the game."

Forest had a goal taken back in the 45th minute. Butcher hit that one, too, but a referee ruled a JF player had backed into Dawson in goal.

"Understandable," Butcher said, "but in my opinion the referee didn't know who it was, so he shouldn't have called it. He called it on me, but I wasn't even near the keeper. ... Call was made, I think we got a makeup call for the penalty, so it worked out."

Arthur was confident his team would eventually score.

"I thought we were putting a lot of pressure on them," he said, "and we fought hard in the end and it ended up going in our favor."

Both teams begin region play Thursday. Jefferson Forest hosts GW-Danville at 7 p.m. E.C. Glass hosts Orange County at 7 p.m. at Lynchburg City Stadium.

