Jefferson Forest secures date with Pulaski County in Week 2
Jefferson Forest secures date with Pulaski County in Week 2

It didn't take Jefferson Forest long to find an opponent to replace Staunton River for its second football game of the 2021 season. 

Less than 24 hours after Staunton River announced its home game scheduled for Friday against the Cavaliers would be postponed because of COVID-19 protocols, Forest picked up Pulaski County. It will host the Cougars at 7 p.m. Friday at Sabre Stadium, school athletic director Jedd Zaring announced in a release. 

Pulaski now replaces Staunton River on JF's schedule. Pulaski had an opening because its Week 2 game against Tennessee High School in Bristol, Tennessee, was canceled because of COVID-19 issues within Tennessee's program. Like Jefferson Forest, the Cougars reside in Region 4D. 

Staunton River paused football activities and began quarantining Monday, three days after opening the season at home against William Campbell. William Campbell's football squad was informed Monday that it should quarantine as well. The Generals postponed their Week 2 game at Cumberland and are not practicing this week. 

