Jefferson Forest seizes momentum in second half to outlast E.C. Glass

FOREST — For Jonah Towles, Friday night's game-deciding goal was a dream come true.

With Jefferson Forest and E.C Glass knotted at 1 midway through the second half, the JF senior forward took a throw-in and sprinted toward the Glass goal, where he buried a shot into the top-left corner for a 2-1 lead that stood the remainder of the contest.

Towles goal sent Forest fans at a rain-soaked, wind-whipped Sabre Stadium into a frenzy. After he gave his squad the lead, Towles sprinted to the sideline and let out a long scream as he was mobbed by his teammates.

"Crazy," he said. "I've always dreamed about that goal specifically, and it actually happened. That type of goal, the volley off the throw in. It just so happened to be the game-winning goal."

And it gave JF (5-0-1) its fourth straight victory over the Hilltoppers since 2019, a year when the teams split two regular-season meetings before the Cavaliers defeated Glass in the Seminole District finals. JF now has won five of the last six games in the series.

JF senior Walker Stebbings watched the game-defining play unfold.

"It was a beauty," Stebbings said. "Left foot, caught it sweetly, just beautiful. So happy for him."

Stebbings was pivotal to Forest's second-half comeback. With the Cavs trailing 1-0 in the 59th minute, the forward rushed downfield off a pass from AJ Arthur and brought Glass goalie Jack Dawson (two saves) out of his position in goal. Stebbings was able to chip it past Dawson and into the left side of the goal for the equalizer.

"Felt good to get that one after a couple first half misses," said Stebbings, who missed right off a shot on goal in the 29th minute. "Kind of redemption for me."

Glass (4-3) owned possession in the scoreless first frame, rattling off seven shots on goal. But JF keeper Wilson Hetrick (nine total saves) stopped each one, often diving to corral shots. Hetrick, in his first year as JF's primary goalie, started his first varsity Glass-JF game Friday night.

"I told the guys I don't know where that keeper came from," Glass coach Randy Turille said.

JF coach Scott Zaring knew Hetrick was ready to shine in a big-time moment.

"And he proved it for us," Zaring added. "We had the luxury last year of watching [former goalie] Christian [Hecker] make those big-time saves in games all year long, and I'm feeling pretty good this year that we have the same situation going for us this season."

It was the first matchup of 2022 between the clubs. JF honored its 2011 state championship team and outgoing athletic director Jedd Zaring prior to the varsity game. Zaring, who served as an area soccer coach for nearly 30 years — 25 of which were spent at Forest — plans to retire at the end of the school year after four years as JF's AD.

Glass finally got on the board and took a 1-0 lead eight minutes into the second half. That's when senior Aidan Palys threw the ball in from the corner into the scrum. Owen Dunlop directed the ball to junior Felix Lopez-Valentine, who found the back of the goal.

That shot gave Lopez-Valentine six goals in his last three games.

"Coach always says follow up. The ball came right to me, nothing much else to do. I just hit it hard and hoped," Lopez-Valentine said.

The striker has appeared in several Glass-JF games now, and is friends with several Forest players. "I think it's just a lot more personal than any other game," he said of the matchup. "It's just the quality [of play]. There's more personal fouls being called, some animosity and anger toward everybody, but at the end of the game we talk it over and it's all in the spirit of the game. This is the game we talk about for weeks."

With all those feelings still fresh, Lopez-Valentine pointed out some things he believes Glass will have to do right when the two teams clash again May 6 at City Stadium.

"Just be more solid in the back, finish our chances up top and I think we can do it," he said. "I think it was anyone's game [tonight]. They just happened to come away with it."

Turille wasn't surprised by Stebbings' play. He told his team prior to the match that JF would run its offense through Stebbings and Kyle Butcher, the Cavs' leading scorers this season.

"I thought the second half we didn't put a lot together," Turille said. "They did a lot better job winning the midfield. They won a lot of the 50-50s that we were winning in the first half. ... We didn't put a lot of good attacks together in the second half. We did at the beginning [of the half] and then once we got the goal, I think we kind of, not to say we sat back, but they kind of took the momentum from us. It was kind of even there for a few minutes, and then [JF] took it over and started generating a lot of chances."

Scott Zaring said he looks forward to the second meeting in May against Glass. There's also a chance the two could meet in the postseason after that.

"That's a typical Glass-JF game," Zaring noted. "Comes down to one goal, one bounce, and we were fortunate to be on the finishing side of that. Just hats off to the guys going down 1-0, not quitting, just putting their heads down and getting the result."

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.