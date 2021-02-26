Jefferson Forest shuts out E.C. Glass in Black & Blue Bowl

VanRemortel scored that first touchdown, ripping off a 51-yard run at the 6:04 mark of the first quarter.

What followed was a solid night on offense and defense for the Cavaliers (1-0). The wishbone accounted for 388 yards, the entirety of JF's offensive output.

Ellis, Justin Lambert and Devin Paige all added touchdowns for the Cavaliers, and all scored on 3-yard plunges, a testament to an offense content to get 4 or 5 yards per tote on lengthy drives that wore down the Hilltoppers defense.

In 2019, JF coach Paul White, then in his first season, went away from the wishbone that was installed by former Cavaliers coach Bob Christmas. The Cavaliers struggled. So White re-introduced the deceptive, ground-based system during that same season, and JF started to churn up the yards. The Cavs were back at it again Friday, the wishbone making the difference in the rain.

"Wishbone is made for anything, I hope," White said with a laugh.

Glass finished with minus-5 rushing yards. First-year quarterback George White, a 6-foot sophomore, completed 14 of 30 passes for 123 yards in his varsity debut.