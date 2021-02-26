Jefferson Forest shuts out E.C. Glass in Black & Blue Bowl

FOREST — Jacob VanRemortel had never beaten E.C. Glass before. None of his teammates had, either.
But VanRemortel was on a mission on a bone-chilling and rainy Friday night against the Hilltoppers.
"I was ready to get the ball," said VanRemortel, playing in his first game at quarterback after serving in various roles over the years. "I haven't touched the ball much in my years, and I was just anxious to run somebody over, honestly. I was ready to get in the end zone."
JF's losing streak extended back to 2016, when the Hilltoppers earned a five-point victory. Every matchup since then, including region playoff games that ended JF's season in 2018 and '19, had been lopsided affairs.
But at midfield, E.C. Glass handed back the lunch pail painted half-black and half-blue Friday night.
VanRemortel rushed for 102 yards, running back Keaton Ellis led the way with 123 rushing yards, and JF executed its wishbone offense to perfection to earn a 28-0 victory and set aside the six-game losing streak to Glass.
"We knew we had to make a statement tonight," the 5-foot-9 VanRemortel said, "and that's just what we did. We [gave up] zero points tonight. That's amazing. As a quarterback, I don't have to do anything. We score one time, we win the game. Great job by the defense tonight, and that won the game."
VanRemortel scored that first touchdown, ripping off a 51-yard run at the 6:04 mark of the first quarter.
What followed was a solid night on offense and defense for the Cavaliers (1-0). The wishbone accounted for 388 yards, the entirety of JF's offensive output.
Ellis, Justin Lambert and Devin Paige all added touchdowns for the Cavaliers, and all scored on 3-yard plunges, a testament to an offense content to get 4 or 5 yards per tote on lengthy drives that wore down the Hilltoppers defense.
In 2019, JF coach Paul White, then in his first season, went away from the wishbone that was installed by former Cavaliers coach Bob Christmas. The Cavaliers struggled. So White re-introduced the deceptive, ground-based system during that same season, and JF started to churn up the yards. The Cavs were back at it again Friday, the wishbone making the difference in the rain.
"Wishbone is made for anything, I hope," White said with a laugh.
Glass finished with minus-5 rushing yards. First-year quarterback George White, a 6-foot sophomore, completed 14 of 30 passes for 123 yards in his varsity debut.
"Hats off to them. They had a great plan," White said. "They showed us some blitzes that we weren't ready for. We didn't get into the right protection, and that starts with me. I've got to get them into the right protection.
"I just missed some throws early, we had some drops, it was just the perfect storm for [JF]. But we'll just go out and win next week."
Marquise Woodruff led Glass (0-1) with 61 receiving yards on four catches.
JF's defense continually hounded Glass, getting through the lines to disrupt plays before they could develop.
Basketball standout and 6-foot-8 JF senior Joseph Peters made his presence known, too. Making his varsity football debut, the left tackle and defensive end stood head and shoulders above most Glass players.
"We've got new guys everywhere," Peters said of the JF lines. "We're a pretty young team and they crushed it. ... It was everybody working together."
E.C. Glass coach Jeff Woody noted his squad, which is coming off an 11-2 season, couldn't get anything going offensively.
"We couldn't find the rhythm," Woody said. "We didn't have that one play that gained confidence for the entire team. They beat us up front, they beat us in the field position game. ... They outplayed us. If you're handling what's going on inside the trenches, then you're usually gonna win the football game, and they beat us that way."
Kyle Woody added 75 rushing yards for JF, while Lambert chipped in with 34 rushing yards.
For VanRemortel, winning the lunch pail back was worth enduring the cold and rain.
"We knew we had to impose our will tonight," he said.