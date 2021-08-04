Jefferson Forest's Jayden Trent wins Raider Invitational

Jefferson Forest's Jayden Trent fired a 6-over-par 78 to claim medalist honors at the annual Raider Invitational, held at Appomattox's Falling River Country Club on Wednesday.
Trent was followed on the leaderboard by teammate Conner Kail, who turned in a 79. Jefferson Forest won the team title with a score of 323, followed E.C. Glass (337), Appomattox (374), Rustburg (376) and Liberty Christian (388).
E.C. Glass' Camp Conner and Rustburg's Avery Cox tied for third with twin 80s and Forest's Blake Hogan and LCA's Parker Sterne rounded out the top 5 with scores of 81. Complete results can be viewed below.
Raider Invitational
Jefferson Forest 323, E.C. Glass 337, Appomattox 374, Rustburg 376, LCA 388
at Falling River Country Club, par 72
Individual results: 78 — Jayden Trent (JF); 79 — Conner Kail (JF); 80 — Camp Conner (ECG), Avery Cox (Rust); 81 —Blake Hogan (JF), Parker Sterne (LCA); 82 — John Waterworth (ECG); 85 — Ean Sprinkle (JF); 87 — Robert Sorenson (ECG), Troy Graham (Appo); 88 — Jackson Laughon (ECG), Jackson Gulley (ECG), Thomas Shadrick (JF); 92 — Julius Hall (Rust); 93 — William Wallis (JF); 94 — Ethan Walton (Appo); 95 — Hunter Garrett (Appo); 98 — Mannix Wilhoit (Appo), Jackson Hall (Rust); 99 — Zack Maddox (LCA); 100 — Keaton Chandler (Appo); 103 — Murphy Pacot, Elisha Bold (LCA); 105 — Austin Stevens (LCA), Michael Brafford (LCA); 106 — Mason Albach (LCA), CP Cofer (Rust); 111 — Riley Chandler (Appo); 128 — Coleman DeJarnette (Rust); 129 — Michael Holmes (Rust).