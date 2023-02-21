After leading Jefferson Forest to a 19-4 regular-season record and a runner-up finish in the Seminole District standings, 5-foot-11 junior Kennedy Hancock was named the district's player of the year on Tuesday.

Hancock averaged 16.1 points per game through the Cavaliers' postseason opener, showcasing an ability to score by posting up down low or stepping out for jump shots. She shot 50.2% from the field, was the Cavaliers' dominant defensive player offensively and defensively against the opponents' post players, and pulled down 6.1 rebounds per game.

At one point during the regular season, she helped the Cavaliers win nine straight. Heading into the playoffs, JF had won 15 of its last 16 games.

Liberty Christian coach Heather Stephens was named coach of the year after leading the Bulldogs to the regular-season Seminole crown and a 17-5 record heading into the playoffs. LCA was undefeated in district play.

Avery Mills (LCA), Jeriyah Osborne (E.C. Glass), Cierra St. John (Liberty), Emmy Stout (LCA), Shania Brown (Liberty), Moriah Tate (JF), Bella Hill (JF) and Iyana Sigei all took home first-team honors.

All-Seminole District

Player of the Year: Kennedy Hancock, Jefferson Forest

Coach of the Year: Heather Stephens, Liberty Christian

First team: Kennedy Hancock (Jefferson Forest), Avery Mills (LCA), Jeriyah Osborne (E.C. Glass), Cierra St. John (Liberty), Emmy Stout (LCA), Shania Brown (Liberty), Moriah Tate (JF), Bella Hill (JF), Iyana Sigei (Liberty).

Second team: Cailyn Reynoso (Brookville), Cheyenne Wall (Amherst), Mya Sparks (E.C. Glass), Taniesha Brown (Liberty), Sarah Ferrell (JF), Calyce Garvin (Heritage), Victoria Yancey (Brookville), Hannah Hooper (Amherst).

Honorable mention: Brooklyn Jenkins (LCA), Rachel Farnsworth (Brookville), Bri Adams (Liberty), Harper Williamson (E.C. Glass), Tailor Coles (Heritage), Emily Williams (E.C. Glass), Mya Martin (JF), Olivia Tyree (Rustburg), Maegan Lloyd (Amherst), McKayla Padgett (Amherst), Mia Powell (Heritage).