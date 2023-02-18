Luke Wirth came up just shy of earning his first state title. Wirth won three matches during the Class 4 state championships over the weekend to advance to the 138-pound finals, but he saw his sterling sophomore season end there.

Wirth finished second and capped his campaign with a 41-2 record to headline the area contingent at Virginia Beach Sports Center. His showing in Salem began with a first-round pin, followed by wins by decision in the quarterfinals and semifinals. Great Bridge’s Caleb Neal, another sophomore who finished the season with 41 wins, won the finals matchup via a 5-0 decision Saturday.

JF, which also was represented by DJ Trent, Caleb Cambeis and Ethan Boone at the tournament, posted 46.5 points to finish 14th among 51 teams. Great Bridge earned the team crown with 202.5 points and a margin of more than 102 points over second-place Eastern View.

Trent advanced to the quarterfinals in the 165-pound weight class, and Cambeis (144) and Boone (175) each finished sixth.

Five other area wrestlers competed in Virginia Beach over the weekend, advancing to the state meet via their top-four finishes at the Region 4D championships earlier this month. They included: E.C. Glass’ Ben Baez and Zachary Hardin, and Amherst’s John Holmes, Colby Cox and Thomas Abrams.

Neither Glass nor Amherst scored any points as a team.

In other state wrestling action Saturday, Appomattox’s Frank Gonzin advanced to the finals of the 138-pound weight class in Class 2, but came up just short of capturing the crown when he was pinned by Strasburg’s Ethan Asher in 1 minute, 38 seconds.

Strasburg won the team title by more than 70 points, while the Raiders were tied for 21st in the team standings (among 36 teams) with 18 points recorded during the event, held at the Salem Civic Center in conjunction with the Class 1 and Class 3 state championships.

All of the Raiders’ points came from Frank Gonzin, who won three matches to advance to the finals.

Jeremiah Gonzin and Aloese Aloese also represented Appomattox at the Class 2 state championships.

Virginia Episcopal’s Wil Baggett (132) and Brennan Olmert (144) both finished eighth in their weight classes at the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association championships, held at Benedictine College Prep in Richmond.

Mo Scott, Sims Propst, Will Varner and Dwayne Wright also represented VES at the event, where the Bishops finished in a tie for 22nd among 29 teams. St. Christopher’s took the team title by a wide margin (they had nearly 86 more points than second-place Paul VI) with 339.5 points.