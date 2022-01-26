Jeni Levine, Staunton River remain undefeated, end JF's seven-game win streak

FOREST — It took just under a minute for the first points to show up on the scoreboard at Jefferson Forest High School on Wednesday evening. Who that layup came from was no surprise.

Jeni Levine sliced through the Jefferson Forest defense and made the drive look easy. Over the next three minutes she couldn’t be stopped, her perfect shooting performance during the spurt providing the spark for Staunton River on its way to a 58-32 win over the Cavaliers.

“She’s a player,” SRHS coach Kim Jones said of Levine, “and when she’s hitting, it’s even better.”

Levine, the senior and the Golden Eagles’ leading scorer, did as she has all season in Wednesday’s contest against JF. She was the offensive engine, scoring off the dribble and from long distance, and the Cavs looked powerless against her defensively.

After Levine hit both of her first two shots on layups, the second off a turnover, Forest looked like it might be able to hang with the Golden Eagles. Kennedy Hancock scored back-to-back buckets for JF (10-5), her second also off an SRHS turnover, to tie the game at 4-4. But Levine quickly extinguished JF’s growing flame of hope as she continued her show at the other end.

Levine sank consecutive 3-pointers, hitting double figures less than four minutes in and giving SRHS a lead it never relinquished.

“Our starts have been a little rocky, so just had to start with energy and get it going from the jump,” Levine said.

The versatile guard cooled off after her hot start, but still finished 8 of 17 from the field and went 4 for 4 from the free-throw line for a game-high 22 points. She added 11 rebounds — five of them offensive — for a double-double and had three steals, two assists and a block.

Levine and her fellow guards, her sister Cali Levine and Jayda Jones, were important pieces of SRHS’ defense, too. The trio was “relentless,” according to JF coach Jake Whitman, who saw his team’s seven-game winning streak come to an end at the hands of the undefeated Golden Eagles (16-0).

“Jeni, Cali and Jayda, I don’t know that you could find a better set of three guards in this area with their quickness and their relentless, on-the-ball pressure,” Whitman added. “They’re undefeated for a reason.”

Staunton River, thanks in large part to that perimeter defense, caused 30 turnovers. Many of those were live-ball miscues, allowing for runouts for SRHS.

More importantly, though, the visitors took Hancock out of the JF offense for the majority of the contest. After her first four points in the game’s opening minutes, the powerful post player had just two points through the rest of the first half and took just two more shots in the first 16 minutes.

“We tried to put pressure on the guards so that they couldn’t get it to Kennedy [Hancock],” Kim Jones said. “She has strong, dominant moves, and she can run the floor.”

Those moves were on display late, when she hit three consecutive shots on skilled moves under the basket in the fourth quarter. But by then, the game was out of reach.

JF found positives in the form of second-chance points — it scored eight on six offensive rebounds — and had 10 points off 18 Staunton River turnovers, ensuring the game didn’t get too far out of hand. Cali Levine and Maddie Hamren, though, complemented Jeni Levine’s play to become a three-headed monster with too many offensive skills for JF to counter.

Cali Levine and Hamren each finished with 13 points.

“It can come from a lot of different places,” Kim Jones said. “I told them when we’re all hitting [shots] and sharing the ball, it makes [us] tough to beat.”

Hamren played well inside and later became a matchup problem for JF when she stepped out to knock down 3s. Hamren went 2 for 3 from long range, while Cali Levine was 3 for 5. Cali Levine also added seven rebounds to her final line.

“They were pulling up from 6 feet behind the 3-point line. That’s just tough,” Whitman said. “Even though you game plan for them hitting 3s, you’re not game planning for them hitting them that deep.”

As a team, SRHS went 7 of 15 (46.7%) from beyond the arc and shot 21 of 51 from the field (41.2%).

JF shot better from the floor (42.9%) as a team, with much of that credit due to Hancock for her 7-of-11 (63.6%) shooting performance. The rest of the Cavaliers went 8 of 24 (33.3%).

Wednesday’s game marked the second of four contests this week for both Staunton River and Jefferson Forest, which meet again Saturday in Moneta after playing opponents from their respective districts during the week.

JF, in addition to the packed schedule, faces the toughest part of its slate so far this season. Contests against Seminole District leaders Liberty Christian (at LCA) and E.C. Glass (at home) are on tap for Thursday and Monday, respectively.

Staunton River 58, Jefferson Forest 32

STAUNTON RIVER (16-0)

Jeni Levine 22, Jones 4, Maddie Hamren 13, C. Levine 13, Farr 6. Totals 21 9-13 58.

JEFFERSON FOREST (10-5)

Be. Hill 2, Tate 9, Knight 4, Kennedy Hancock 15, Ferrell 2. Totals 15 2-6 32.

Staunton River;18;13;16;11;—;58

Jefferson Forest;8;5;9;10;—;32

3-point goals: SRHS 7 (J. Levine 2, Hamren 2, C. Levine 3). JF none.

Highlights: SRHS — J. Levine 11 rebounds, 3 steals, 2 assists, 1 block; Jones 4 steals; C. Levine 7 rebounds, 2 steals.

