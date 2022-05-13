Jeremy Sink named new Jefferson Forest athletic director, will replace Jedd Zaring

Liberty High baseball coach Jeremy Sink, who in recent years also enjoyed coaching stints at E.C. Glass and University of Lynchburg, has been named the new athletic director at Jefferson Forest.

Outgoing Cavaliers AD Jedd Zaring announced the hire via a press release Friday afternoon. Zaring, 65, is retiring after spending more than four years in that role. He previously led JF's boys soccer program for 25 years as part of a three-decade coaching career.

"It's kind of surreal," Sink said of his new position, which he will begin July 1. "I always wanted to go this route in my career, I just wasn't sure when."

Sink, 40, was hired in 2018 to coach Liberty's baseball team after spending one year as an assistant at Lynchburg. Prior to that, he led E.C. Glass' baseball team for two seasons and has 19 years of coaching experience, which includes stints at Rockbridge County, James River, Cave Spring and Potomac Falls.

He wasn't sure he wanted to step away from life at LHS, but Sink ultimately was lured by the prospect of spending more time with his wife and two kids and a pay increase. The family resides in Forest.

"There are gonna be a lot of challenges," Sink said of his new role. "I want to do everything right all the time. Yes, I've coached a lot of sports and been a lot of places, but the one mainstay — and I said this during my interview process — is I know people and relationships. ... I'm gonna take that mindset to how I want to do things at JF. People can come communicate with me and say, 'I agree with this or I don't agree with this.' I want to say we've worked together to put together the best product that we can for both the school and the community.

"The people who came before me, they've put in the time to make JF a special place. I feel like coming in, what kind of spin can I put on it? Engage with the community."

That idea of community has become a theme in his life. In 2020, the Buchanan native saw needs at Liberty, where he taught personal finance and physical education. He filled a vacant assistant football position, then the same role for the girls basketball team. That in addition to serving as a PA announcer for basketball games, often helping out the track & field team and hosting baseball clinics.

He recently gathered his baseball team, which has lost 14 straight games, to deliver the news. "At the end of the day, if you do things the right way — treat people the right way, become a good husband or brother or son — that community aspect is what matters," he told them. "Are you good to people? If we do that, we've won, wins and losses aside, whether we've won four games or 14."

Sink will oversee a program that features 20 athletic activities, with most sports offering JV and varsity teams. Zaring, in his four-plus years as AD, said he never worked less than a 60-hour week. "But I've enjoyed it all along," he added.

The position, Zaring pointed out, requires a great deal of multi-tasking.

"A lot of people see me sitting in a golf cart during a game an think that's all I do," Zaring said. "I'm like no, I'm just waiting for a fire to put out."

He would regularly stay on campus long after the crowds had thinned — helping clean facilities, stowing away PA systems, turning out the lights, locking away into a safe money made from an event, then heading back to his office to answer emails, log scores from that night and make sure he had everything taken care of for upcoming events, like game schedules along with referees and bus schedules.

Zaring arrived at JF in 1992 after beginning his teaching career at Heritage High two years prior. He began coaching high school soccer in 1988 with a two-year stint at Brookville. He compiled 412 wins (fourth-most in Virginia High School League history), against just 90 losses and 27 ties before handing the program off to his son Scott following the 2017 season.

"I just love sports," Jedd Zaring added. His last day on the job is June 30. "I'm not just a soccer coach, I grew up loving other sports, too. ... This job affords you the ability to do what you enjoy."

