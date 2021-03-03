JF and Glass cancel football games after COVID-19 exposure

E.C. Glass on Wednesday canceled its football games for the next two week,s and Jefferson Forest has shut down practices and canceled its Friday night game against Liberty Christian as precaution against the coronavirus.
The two teams opened the season by facing off in the Black & Blue Bowl on Friday night in Forest.
In a statement to this newspaper Wednesday afternoon, Bedford County Schools spokesperson Ryan Edwards said of Jefferson Forest: "Individuals associated with the team have a known exposure to a COVID-positive person."
As of now, E.C. Glass (0-1) is allowed to practice during the next two weeks, Lynchburg City Schools spokesperson Cindy Babb said. But the Hilltoppers will not play Friday's game against Rustburg or their March 12 game against LCA, both of which were scheduled to take place at Lynchburg City Stadium. The division's health mitigation plan requires the school system work with the Central Virginia Health District to institute contact tracing in the event of suspected and/or positive COVID-19 cases.
LCS declined to say if any football players had tested positive, but it is clear that, as of now, the entire team is not in quarantine since it is allowed to practice.
JF was scheduled to play LCA at Liberty University on Friday night, but Edwards said that game has been canceled "in accordance with quarantine guidance established by the Virginia Department of Health."
All football practices at Jefferson Forest have been suspended temporarily, he added. The school also has canceled its JV game against LCA, which was scheduled for this coming Monday. As of Wednesday evening, JF had not canceled its March 12 home game against in-county Seminole District foe Liberty High.
Bedford County Public Schools has not officially said if one or more athletes have tested positive for the coronavirus, so questions abound. For instance, if one or more players tested positive, how much on-field time did they receive and how much contact would they have had with Glass players?
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines close contact as "someone who was within 6 feet of an infected person for a cumulative total of 15 minutes or more." It is not clear whether that definition applies to participants in the Glass vs. JF game.
Both schools screen athletes multiple times per day, and each conducted screenings prior to Friday's game. E.C. Glass coach Jeff Woody said his team was screened three times Friday. Jefferson Forest athletic director Jedd Zaring said athletes screen prior to every practice, and the school keeps record of every screening session. Screenings involve temperature checks and a series of questions related to COVID-19 symptoms, and the process also paves the way for contact tracing should an outbreak occur.
JF and Glass become the first football teams inside the Lynchburg area to cancel games because of coronavirus concerns during this winter/spring campaign, which includes six regular-season games and a shortened postseason. The season kicked off inside the area with Week 1 games Thursday and Friday.
The cancellations have ramifications for Rustburg and LCA, too. The Bulldogs could miss two straight games because they were scheduled to play JF this Friday and Glass the next.
Rustburg coach Jack Baker said he and his staff are working to find a replacement game for this weekend. The Red Devils are searching for a non-Seminole District opponent.
"We have a real small window of time," Baker said about a possible replacement game.
This week, Roanoke-based Northside High announced a lengthy statement in which it announced the suspension of all football-related activities until March 15 because of five positive COVID-19 cases within the program. As of Wednesday evening, neither Bedford County Public Schools nor Lynchburg City Schools had released such an in-depth statement.
The shutdown came at a time when Jefferson Forest was attempting to get back to competition. No athletic competitions were allowed at Bedford schools during the winter season because the school board tied its return-to-play plan to two key Virginia Department of Health metrics, saying teams could not compete until the county or opponents in other localities were out of the what the department deems its highest-risk category. The board removed those restrictions early last month.
For some players, Wednesday's developments were all-too-familiar. Approximately one dozen basketball teams across the Lynchburg area either quarantined, abruptly shut down their seasons or never played at all in 2021 because of the coronavirus.