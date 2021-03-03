JF and Glass cancel football games after COVID-19 exposure

All football practices at Jefferson Forest have been suspended temporarily, he added. The school also has canceled its JV game against LCA, which was scheduled for this coming Monday. As of Wednesday evening, JF had not canceled its March 12 home game against in-county Seminole District foe Liberty High.

Bedford County Public Schools has not officially said if one or more athletes have tested positive for the coronavirus, so questions abound. For instance, if one or more players tested positive, how much on-field time did they receive and how much contact would they have had with Glass players?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines close contact as "someone who was within 6 feet of an infected person for a cumulative total of 15 minutes or more." It is not clear whether that definition applies to participants in the Glass vs. JF game.

Both schools screen athletes multiple times per day, and each conducted screenings prior to Friday's game. E.C. Glass coach Jeff Woody said his team was screened three times Friday. Jefferson Forest athletic director Jedd Zaring said athletes screen prior to every practice, and the school keeps record of every screening session. Screenings involve temperature checks and a series of questions related to COVID-19 symptoms, and the process also paves the way for contact tracing should an outbreak occur.