JF baseball, area tennis players fall to state semifinals

The most runs Jefferson Forest baseball had surrendered in a game this season was six. The Cavaliers twice held the vaunted Liberty Christian offense relatively in check during the regular season.

But powerhouse Hanover made JF’s two pitchers pay even for the smallest of mistakes.

Thomas Peebles’ third-inning grand slam gave the Hawks a commanding six-run lead and they added five more runs in the sixth en route to a 13-3, six-inning victory over the Cavaliers in the Class 4 semifinals played Friday afternoon at Riverbend High School in Fredericksburg.

The loss ends JF’s season with a 21-5 record. The Cavaliers were in the state tournament for the first time since 2015 when they advanced to the Group 4A title game.

JF’s strong pitching staff was hindered with Peyton Smith out with a hamstring injury.

Closer Luke Gouldthrope got the start Friday against the Hawks (22-2). He limited the damage to three runs in the first inning and surrendered another in the second.

JF answered with two runs in the second to cut the deficit in half. Alex Whitaker drew a bases-loaded walk and Evan Mace was hit by a pitch to bring in another run.

Gouldthrope was one out away from a scoreless third inning, but the Hawks pounced on Peebles’ grand slam to extend the lead to six runs.

The run support was more than enough for Seth Keller. He struck out 12 and allowed three runs (two earned) on two hits over five innings.

He also went 2 for 3 with two doubles and an RBI.

The Hawks scored five times in the sixth against Sam Bell, who held them scoreless in the fourth and fifth innings.

Hanover has scored double-digit runs in 13 of its 24 games this season. The Hawks, who feature numerous Division I recruits, are making their sixth state title game appearance in nine seasons.

Bell and Gouldthrope each had a double. Whitaker accounted for the Cavaliers’ other hit.

TENNIS

Glass’ Knight, LCA’s Mowry fall in state semifinals

Two area seniors had their illustrious seasons come to an end in the state semifinals.

E.C. Glass senior Spencer Knight lost in straight sets in the Class 4 boys tennis singles semifinals, and Liberty Christian senior Catherine Mowry fell in the Class 3 girls tennis singles semifinals.

Knight lost to Powhatan’s Jacob Pfab by scores of 6-1, 6-4 at Huntington Park in Newport News. Mowry lost 6-0, 6-0 to Tabb’s Christina Baxter at Virginia Tech’s Burrows-Burleson Tennis Center.

The loss ends a four-year journey for Knight, who as a freshman was the No. 3 singles player for a Glass team that advanced to the 2019 state tournament. He and Wolfgang Ploch won the Class 4 doubles title in 2021.

Knight atoned for his loss in the 2021 Region 4D singles championship by winning the region title as a senior. He also won this year’s Seminole District singles title.

Mowry enjoyed a breakout campaign that saw her compete in the Class 3 team, singles and doubles championships. She claimed the Seminole District and Region 3C singles titles, and teamed with Carla Fernandez-Fournier to win the district and regional titles.

Mowry led the Bulldogs to a berth into the Class 3 team tournament for the first time.