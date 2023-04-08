Questions swirled as the months between Jefferson Forest’s 2022 state championship appearance and the start of the 2023 campaign came off the calendar. Fans wondered what the Cavaliers’ chances for another deep playoff run might be. Players and coaches examined what needed to be done to rebuild and rework a team that lost nine players — many of them crucial scoring threats — to graduation.

In their pursuit of satisfactory answers, JF has been working on the X’s and O’s for weeks. But after a 3-1 start, and ahead of their Friday night contest at City Stadium, the athletes from Forest stared down a different question mark.

“We knew that they were gonna have a lot of momentum left over from what happened last year,” coach Scott Zaring said of E.C. Glass, the opponent his team took on Friday after the Cavaliers swept the Hilltoppers in four meetings a season ago. “… Can we match that, and try to exceed it?”

From the opening whistle through the game’s last seconds, the response was a resounding “yes.”

JF controlled possession for the overwhelming majority of the first half and went up a goal just before intermission, then tacked on the game-winner four minutes into the second period and kept Glass at bay on its way to a 3-1 victory.

“They came out and battled, we came out and battled, and we happened to get the upper hand,” said JF senior Chris Wiley, who capped the scoring with his header off Jaren Lee’s throw-in in the 64th minute. “We love this feeling, though. Especially at their field, it’s extra special.”

The pitch inside City Stadium might as well have been cut in half with the way the first 40 minutes played out. JF (4-1, 4-0 Seminole District) put its foot on the gas and kept it there by committing to winning 50-50 balls and creating chances in the attacking third.

Although they couldn’t quite find the back of the net for the first 34 minutes, the Cavs recorded six shots (four on goal) to the Hilltoppers’ one. Forest earned five corners in that span, too, and then got a break when Glass committed a particularly costly error.

With 5:50 left in the half, players from each side got tangled up after a physical sequence on JF’s offensive side of the ball. The referee didn’t call a foul, and Glass’ Colin Smith let frustration get the better of him when, from the ground, he kicked at the chest of the JF player standing over him and earned a red card.

“It definitely took some excitement out of us,” said Hilltoppers coach Randy Turille, whose team was forced to play a man down for the rest of the night.

JF capitalized about four minutes later, finally seeing its physicality and its “direct” game plan, according to Zaring — the Cavs opted to use long balls and quick attacks, rather than finessing their way up the field with settled passing, as they’ve been previously known to do — pay off on Christian Kavana’s goal.

He headed the ball into the back of the net past Jack Dawson (four saves) off an assist by AJ Arthur for a 1-0 lead.

“They came off the bus fired up and kind of took it to us,” Turille said of JF.

The visitors finished the evening with a 29-3 edge in shots. Glass (4-2, 3-1 Seminole) put all three of those chances on frame, though.

Carson Kavanaugh, a defender for the ’Toppers, gave his team renewed energy in the second half. He cut the JF lead to 2-1 in the 47th minute when he earned possession on the right side and left his regular post to follow through with the play, wove past a pair of defenders and sent a shot past Tyler Beck (two saves).

“I thought we got some momentum,” Turille said.

But Arthur’s goal three minutes before that proved enough cushion to keep Glass from climbing all the way back — and the offensive firepower of the Cavs, who earned numerous throw-ins to milk time from the clock and set up multiple additional scoring opportunities, kept JF from having to endure any significant comeback threat.

Arthur was “in the right position to score” on a ball delivered by Lee through the box, from the right side of the field to the left, in the 44th minute, heading the ball past Charlie Hageman (two saves).

Lee tallied a second assist on the night 20 minutes later.

Glass shifted players into different formations in the second half, and made sure the half of the field that was unused in the first 40 minutes didn’t sit undisturbed for another 40, and its back line kept the score respectable, blocking multiple shots before they got through to the keeper.

“Second half, I thought we did much better at breaking pressure and getting some possession,” said Turille, who added that while the result was disappointing, his team’s effort, especially as it played down a man for most of the night, was commendable.

“I thought we played well enough to learn a lot,” he said.

The Cavaliers, meanwhile, would’ve like to net or put on frame (nine of its 29 shots were on goal) a few more of the opportunities it created, but Zaring was pleased with his team’s ability to put enough pieces together to generate as many chances as it did.

“I think it’s definitely still a work in progress,” Wiley said, “which is an exciting prospect considering we’re doing well enough to beat a good team like this. There’s still some work to do, but I think we’re on the right track.”