JF's Adams, Pacers' Werner win at annual Runnin' with the Wolves

Jefferson Forest senior Brannon Adams clocked a 16:13.80 to win the boys side of the annual Runnin' with the Wolves by nearly 10 seconds Saturday, and Kayla Werner, from Lynchburg-based Pacers Homeschool, turned in a 18:29.60 to claim the girls title at Gravely Hills in Forest.
Adams, who as a junior finished sixth at the Class 4 state meet, was joined in the top 5 Saturday by teammate Alex Jordan, who finished fourth with a 16:39.30. It was another strong showing for Adams, the JF senior who posted a runner-up finish in the seeded division of the prestigious Great American Cross Country Festival in Cary, North Carolina, earlier this month.
Forest junior Keegan Venable took seventh place with a 17:30.70.
Werner, a senior who owns the top three times in the Homeschool's club history, outlasted JF sophomore Zoie Lamanna, who ran a 19:08 and finished second. Werner's teammate Allie Zealand placed third with a 19:21.90, JF's Shauna Skow was seventh (19:59), and Pacers senior Jessie Zealand was ninth (20:05.20).
The race attracted 136 entrees from Central Virginia and beyond on the boys side and 104 on the girls side.
Up next on the cross country slate is the Seminole District championships, which take place Wednesday afternoon at Sweet Briar.
See results from Saturday's races below.
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
Runnin' with the Wolves
at Gravely Hill, 3.1-mile course
Top 15 individuals of 136: 1. Brannon Adams (Jefferson Forest) 16:13.80, 2. Nicholas Emmert (Louisa) 16:22.90, 3. Ramsey Corbin (Fort Defiance) 16:31. 50, 4. Alex Jordan (JF) 16:39.30, 5. Caiden Davenport (Louisa) 17:08.10, 6. Jacob Amberg (Spotswood) 17:20.30, 7. Keegan Venable (JF) 17:30.70, 8. Garrett Kinder (Pulaski) 17:34.60, 9. Evan Hull (Pul) 17:39.30, 10. Ryan Connelly (Northside) 17:46.50, 11. William Moore (Louisa) 17:47.50, 12. Russell Kramer (Spots) 17:51.60, 13. Liam Hunt (E.C. Glass) 17:56.40, 14. Jonah Packer (JF) 18:03.30, 15. Jack Ericsson (Patrick Henry-Roanoke) 18:07.20.
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Runnin' with the Wolves
at Gravely Hill, 3.1-mile course
Top 20 individuals of 104: 1. Kayla Werner (Pacers Homeschool) 18:29.60, 2. Zoie Lamanna (Jefferson Forest) 19:08.00, 3. Allie Zealand (Pacers) 19:21.90, 4. Jessica Palisca (Cave Spring) 19:33.00, 5. Taylor Myers (Spotswood) 19:39.40, 6. Jenna Coleman (Albemarle) 19:52.90, 7. Shauna Skow (JF) 19:59.00, 8. Taylor Driver (Broadway) 20:03.20, 9. Jessie Zealand (Pacers) 20:05.20, 10. Madelyn Gypson (Albe) 20:15.20, 11. Sydney Vokus (Lord Botetourt) 20:31.00, 12. Beall Roberts (JF) 20:32.30, 13. Grace Ervi (Pacers) 20:32.70, 14. Alexis Plaster (JF) 20:37.00, 15. Abby Lane (Fort Defiance) 20:52.20, 16. Lauren Vossen (JF) 21:00.20, 17. Emma Staley (FD) 21:00.60, 18. Kennedy Harris (Louisa) 21:00.70, 19. Anna Fletcher (Pacers) 21:02.00, 20. Ella Johnston (LB) 21:14.20.