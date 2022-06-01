JF's Gilleland enjoying 'rewarding' season as Cavaliers head to state tournament

FOREST — The small locker room nestled beneath the Thacker Field press box seemingly burst at the seams early Wednesday afternoon. Jefferson Forest players kept poking their heads out to get a glimpse of the field and gauge when the Region 4D championship game against Salem would begin.

The energy was infectious. It was a group of 19 players eager for the chance to play in their second consecutive regional title game, and then finally experience the Class 4 state tournament.

Twenty feet away in the muddy home dugout, Ryan Gilleland beamed with pride as he prepared to help get the base paths into playable conditions. The head coach had his share of teams that put up stellar campaigns only to be knocked off either in the old conference tournaments or, more recently, in the region quarterfinals or semifinals.

Five seasons reached their conclusion before a state tournament berth could be secured. The 2020 campaign never began because of the coronavirus pandemic.

It made the wait to start Wednesday’s game all the sweeter, knowing the state quarterfinals were awaiting at the start of next week.

“This group, it’s been very rewarding for them,” Gilleland said, “and I’m happy to see the joy they’ve experienced.”

Gilleland, the former JF star and University of Virginia baseball hall of famer, has made all the right moves this season to get the Cavaliers back to the state tournament for the first time since 2015. JF improved to 20-4 with its 2-1 walk-off win over Salem on Wednesday to record its second regional title under Gilleland and secure a home contest in the Class 4 state quarterfinals.

“They play hard for him. That’s how you can usually tell a good coach is how hard the kids play for him and they like him,” Salem coach Wes McMillian said. “ … They’re just well-coached. You can tell by the way they play and hustle.”

The regional championship helped atone for how painstakingly close JF came to advancing to the state tournament in 2019 and 2021, and the 2020 team that was loaded with seniors who never got the opportunity to step on the field for a regular-season game.

“He’s done a great job, I think,” said Kelley Russell, a longtime fixture in the JF dugout. “... He made some mighty good decisions and don’t mind making changes when he needs to.”

The 2022 Cavaliers feature a roster loaded with experience. Six seniors and six juniors vividly remember the 2020 season and the heartbreak experienced by that senior class not even getting an opportunity to play.

That heartbreak was exasperated last season when the Virginia High School League only allowed regional champions to advance to the state tournament. JF fell to Halifax County, 1-0, in the region title game.

“We were close last year, and all things considered we would have been in the state tournament last year,” Gilleland said. “I think our seniors were really hungry to get back to this opportunity here this year. They worked really hard starting in the fall, and they provided great leadership for us heading into the season. Definitely, credit goes to all our assistant coaches and players who worked really hard to get us here.”

Gilleland spent 13 seasons serving as Jim Thacker’s assistant at JF following his illustrious four-year career at UVa. Those seasons at Thacker’s side were invaluable for Gilleland as he learned the nuances of the game and what goes on behind the scenes with a high school program.

Setting a batting order, making pitching changes and rallying the troops are tasks that only scratch the surface. There are the fundraisers needed to ensure the program can purchase the necessary items to help their players develop; the relationships that are forged with players, parents and community members; and the interactions with athletic directors to ensure everything is going in the right direction.

“Those are all things that he helped me learn along the way,” Gilleland said.

Forest has and will always be home for Gilleland. He revealed Wednesday he had a number of chances to take over other programs, but he never considered those options. JF was where he wanted to be. His wife, Kylie, is from Forest. Their immediate families live in the area, and their sons are currently in the Forest school system.

“Definitely a very rewarding situation,” Gilleland said.

Thacker filled his staff with assistants, like Gilleland, who understood the importance of baseball at the high school and in the surrounding community.

Gilleland has followed suit with his staff. Russell remains a fixture in the dugout. Jeremy Hughes, who played with Gilleland at JF and is one year younger, works with the infielders. Zach Duff played on the 2015 team that advanced to the Group 4A championship game and is the third assistant on staff.

Gilleland took over for Thacker in 2014, but he also served as the interim head coach in 2008 when Thacker took a year hiatus to watch his sons play at Roanoke College. He has a 148-57 coaching record and has never had a losing season.

The Cavaliers have delivered strong results in each of Gilleland’s seasons thanks to the development of the players in the program. Gilleland credits the youth programs in Forest, Goode and Boonsboro with nurturing the players’ love for the game, and the middle school program helps continue the development until those players reach the high school ranks.

“We’re well-vested into the program and we know what it takes to not only develop talent, but to put them in the right places for our program to be successful,” he said, “and just teaching our players they’re not the most important thing individually, but collectively team over me is something we spend a lot of time drilling that into their heads.”

