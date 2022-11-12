JF's Lamanna wins girls state cross country title, Jordan second on boys side

Jefferson Forest's Zoie Lamanna cruised past the rest of the field and to her first career state cross country championship Saturday afternoon. Lamanna, a junior, captured the Class 4 individual girls title with an 18:44, good for a 22-second win at the Oatlands Plantation in Leesburg.
On the boys side, Lamanna's JF classmate, Alex Jordan, was runner-up with a 15:56. He finished 10 seconds off Blacksburg's Conner Rutherford and 14 seconds ahead of Atlee's Travis Albon.
Lamanna and Jordan led both the JF girls and boys to fifth-place finishes in the team results.
This story will be updated.