JF's Lamanna wins girls state cross country title, Jordan second on boys side

Zioe Lamanna of Jefferson Forest

 Kendall Warner, The News & Advance

Jefferson Forest's Zoie Lamanna cruised past the rest of the field and to her first career state cross country championship Saturday afternoon. Lamanna, a junior, captured the Class 4 individual girls title with an 18:44, good for a 22-second win at the Oatlands Plantation in Leesburg. 

On the boys side, Lamanna's JF classmate, Alex Jordan, was runner-up with a 15:56. He finished 10 seconds off Blacksburg's Conner Rutherford and 14 seconds ahead of Atlee's Travis Albon. 

Lamanna and Jordan led both the JF girls and boys to fifth-place finishes in the team results. 

This story will be updated.

