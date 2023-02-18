Brendan Whitfield came up inches short of setting a pair of state records in the 2022 Class 4 swimming championships. The Jefferson Forest senior didn’t leave anything to chance Saturday when he etched his name into the Virginia High School League record book.

Not only once as an individual swimmer. But two more times with his teammates.

Whitfield smashed the VHSL and Class 4 state meet 100-yard freestyle record with a sizzling time of 42.77 seconds at SwimRVA in Richmond. He and his teammates set the state and meet marks in both the 200- and 400-yard freestyle relays to help the Cavaliers finish third in the team standings.

The Virginia Tech commit posted a time of 42.77 seconds in his individual meet, which shattered the previous state mark of 44.24 seconds held by Oakton’s Tommy Hallock from 2017 and the meet record of 44.29 seconds set in 2019 by Loudoun Valley’s Sean Conway.

He wasn’t done setting records. He and teammates Jack Mills, Max Schonfelder and Ryan Frasier posted a time of 1:22.46 in the 200-yard freestyle relay to set both the state and meet records.

The previous state record was 1:23.26 set in 2015 by a team from Oakton. The meet mark was held by Western Albemarle last season at 1:25.43.

Whitfield, Mills, Schonfelder and Owen Widzisz posted a time of 3:03.81 to win the 400-yard freestyle relay. It was a time that set both the state and meet records. The state mark was 3:04.34 set by Thomas Jefferson (Alexandria) in 2015, and a time of 3:08.49 set by Lafayette in 2019 was the meet record.

Whitfield finished second in both the 50 freestyle and the 100 backstroke in the 2022 state meet, and he lost those events by mere hundredths of a second (0.02 seconds in the 50 free and 0.03 seconds in the 100 back).

Whitfield, who was foiled by Western Albemarle’s Thomas Heilman in the 50 free, was again edged by the Charlottesville-area swimmer in the same event, this time by 0.04 seconds. Heilman’s winning time of 19.69 seconds set another meet record.

Heilman won the 100 butterfly by more than 2 seconds ahead of Mills.

Mills finished second to Monacan’s Ryan Hufford in the 200 freestyle.

In the girls championships, E.C. Glass’ Emory Hill posted a pair of third-place finishes. She swam 24 seconds in the 50 freestyle and then came in with a time of 52.98 seconds in the 100 freestyle.

Drinkard leads Appomattox boys to eighth-place finish at states

Charlie Drinkard headlined Appomattox's showing in the combined Class 1-2 state championships at Christiansburg Aquatic Center on Saturday, finishing fourth in the 100 backstroke and combining with four teammates for a pair of top-five relay finishes.

Drinkard posted a 1:03.01 in his individual event, and joined Brayden Canterbury, Conner Burton and Bennett Goodman for a fourth-place showing in the 400 free relay (3:47.45). Drinkard, Burton and Goodman were joined by Keenan Conroy for the 200 free relay, an event they finished in fifth with a 1:42.70.

The Raiders tallied 108 points as team for eighth place among 26 teams at the meet.

Eli Schubert had Altavista's best race in the boys finals Saturday night. He was fifth in the 100 free with a 55.90. The Colonels were 18th as a team with 41 points.

On the girls side, the Appomattox quartet of Morgan Flamm, Kirsten Moore, Berkley Jamerson and Catherine Thomas combined for two top-six relay showings. In the 400 free, they were third with a 4:08.73. In the 200 free, the group finished sixth with a 1:52.78.

The Raiders girls were 10th with 99 points. Altavista had 42 points to finish 14th.

BOYS SWIMMING

Class 4 Championships

At SwimRVA

Team scores: Western Albemarle 369, Blacksburg 276, Jefferson Forest 260, Monacan 153, Jamestown 146, Patrick Henry 139. James Wood 111, Grafton 106, Hanover 97, Loudoun County 89, Rock Ridge 63, Kettle Run 58, King George 54, Broad Run 52, Lightridge 49, Matoaca 43, Chancellor 36, Mechanicsville 35, Salem 24, Sherando 24, Warhill 21, Deep Creek 15, Great Bridge 14, Heritage 6, E.C. Glass 4, Powhatan 3, Churchland 3, Spotsylvania 2

Individual Winners and Top-16 Local Finishers — 200 Medley Relay: 1. Western Albemarle 1:32.46, 8. Jefferson Forest (Owen Widzisz, Carter Rice, Owen Rempfer, Joshua Warren) 1:44.02, 15. E.C. Glass (Joshua Miller, Luke King, Mason Gallagher, Shaun Clark) 1:48.88; 200 Freestyle: 1. Ryan Hufford (Monacan) 1:38.60, 2. Jack Mills (JF) 1:39.48; 200 IM: 1. Jack Smith (Western Albemarle) 1:52.52, 5. Max Schonfelder (JF) 1:56.02; 500 Freestyle: 1. Thomas Hellman (Western Albemarle) 19.69, 2. Brendan Whitfield (JF) 19.73, 5. Ryan Frasier (JF) 21.50, 7. Owen Widzisz (JF) 21.69; 1-Meter Diving: 1. Theo Vilanueva (Blacksburg) 405.10; 100 Butterfly: 1. Thomas Hellman (Western Albemarle) 46.06, 2. Jack Mills (JF) 48.84, 4. Owen Widzisz (JF) 51.89; 100 Freestyle: 1. Brendan Whitfield (JF) 42.77, 11. Ryan Frasier (JF) 48.46; 500 Freestyle: 1. Brayden King (Western Albemarle) 4:34.59, 12. Carter Rice (JF) 4:54.64, 15. Joshua Warren (JF) 5:01.70; 200 Freestyle Relay: 1. Jefferson Forest (Jack Mills, Max Schonfelder, Ryan Frasier, Brendan Whitfield) 1:22.46; 100 Backstroke: 1. Kyle Peck (Chancellor) 47.21; 100 Breaststroke: 1. Jack Smith (Western Albemarle) 56.67, 4. Max Schonfelder (JF) 58.74, 13. Owen Rempfer (JF) 1:02.88; 400 Freestyle Relay: 1. Jefferson Forest (Jack Mills, Owen Widzisz, Max Schonfelder, Brendan Whitifeld) 3:03.81.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Class 4 Championships

At SwimRVA

Team scores: Monacan 336, Western Albemarle 280, Jamestown 212, Kettle Run 198, Blacksburg 176, Sherando 140, Patrick Henry 124, King George 100, Hanover 89, Deep Creek 83, Courtland 66, Broad Run 65, Warhill 64, Salem 41, E.C. Glass 38, Lightridge 36, Grafton 32, James Wood 30, John Handley 30, Park View 27, Jefferson Forest 24, Loudoun Valley 24, Matoaca 18, Tuscarora 14, Atlee 14, Orange County 14, Millbrook 14, Mechanicsville 10, Louisa County 9, Loudoun County 3

Individual Winners and Top-16 Local Finishers — 200 Medley Relay: 1. Monacan 1:45.64, 14. E.C. Glass (Libbie Sommardahl, Lily Jablonski, Emory Hill, Elizabeth Eskridge) 2:03.35, 15. Jefferson Forest (Anna Mills, Payton Heimbach, Avery Mahland, Ruby Duis) 2:03.67; 200 Freestyle: 1. Wylio Hanson (Jamestown) 1:47.15; 200 IM: 1. Amanda Barnard (Patrick Henry) 1:59.63; 50 Freestyle: 1. Wylio Hanson (Jamestown) 23.04, 3. Emory Hill (ECG) 24.00; 1-Meter Diving: 1. Savanna Miller (Deep Creek) 395.70, 6. Rylee Champney (JF) 281.70; 100 Butterfly: 1. Emerson Callis (Monacan) 54.03; 100 Freestyle: 1. Addy Heyward (Jamestown) 51.02, 3. Emory Hill (ECG) 52.98; 500 Freestyle: 1. Amanda Barnard (Patrick Henry) 4:49.25; 200 Freestyle Relay: 1. Monacan 1:37.37; 100 Backstroke: 1. Julie Addison (Western Albemarle) 55.90; 100 Breaststroke: 1. Caroline Agee (Kettle Run) 1:03.60; 400 Freestyle Relay: 1. Monacan 3:27.60, 14. Jefferson Forest (Ruby Duis, Katherine Kovarik, Anna Mills, Avery Mahland) 3:58.38.