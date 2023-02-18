Brendan Whitfield came up inches short of setting a pair of state records in the 2022 Class 4 swimming championships. The Jefferson Forest senior didn’t leave anything to chance Saturday when he etched his name into the Virginia High School League record book.

Not only once as an individual swimmer. But two more times with his teammates.

Whitfield smashed the VHSL and Class 4 state meet 100-yard freestyle record with a sizzling time of 42.77 seconds at SwimRVA in Richmond. He and his teammates set the state and meet marks in both the 200- and 400-yard freestyle relays to help the Cavaliers finish third in the team standings.

The Virginia Tech commit posted a time of 42.77 seconds in his individual meet, which shattered the previous state mark of 44.24 seconds held by Oakton’s Tommy Hallock from 2017 and the meet record of 44.29 seconds set in 2019 by Loudoun Valley’s Sean Conway.

He wasn’t done setting records. He and teammates Jack Mills, Max Schonfelder and Ryan Frasier posted a time of 1:22.46 in the 200-yard freestyle relay to set both the state and meet records.

The previous state record was 1:23.26 set in 2015 by a team from Oakton. The meet mark was held by Western Albemarle last season at 1:25.43.

Whitfield, Mills, Schonfelder and Owen Widzisz posted a time of 3:03.81 to win the 400-yard freestyle relay. It was a time that set both the state and meet records. The state mark was 3:04.34 set by Thomas Jefferson (Alexandria) in 2015, and a time of 3:08.49 set by Lafayette in 2019 was the meet record.

Whitfield finished second in both the 50 freestyle and the 100 backstroke in the 2022 state meet, and he lost those events by mere hundredths of a second (0.02 seconds in the 50 free and 0.03 seconds in the 100 back).

Whitfield, who was foiled by Western Albemarle’s Thomas Heilman in the 50 free, was again edged by the Charlottesville-area swimmer in the same event, this time by 0.04 seconds. Heilman’s winning time of 19.69 seconds set another meet record.

Heilman won the 100 butterfly by more than 2 seconds ahead of Mills.

Mills finished second to Monacan’s Ryan Hufford in the 200 freestyle.

In the girls championships, E.C. Glass’ Emory Hill posted a pair of third-place finishes. She swam 24 seconds in the 50 freestyle and then came in with a time of 52.98 seconds in the 100 freestyle.

Drinkard leads Appomattox boys to eighth at states

Charlie Drinkard headlined Appomattox's showing in the combined Class 1-2 state championships at Christiansburg Aquatic Center on Saturday, finishing fourth in the 100 backstroke and combining with four teammates for a pair of top-five relay finishes.

Drinkard posted a 1:03.01 in his individual event, and joined Brayden Canterbury, Conner Burton and Bennett Goodman for a fourth-place showing in the 400 free relay (3:47.45). Drinkard, Burton and Goodman were joined by Keenan Conroy for the 200 free relay, an event they finished in fifth with a 1:42.70.

The Raiders tallied 108 points as a team for eighth place among 26 teams at the meet.

Eli Schubert had Altavista's best race in the boys finals Saturday night. He was fifth in the 100 free with a 55.90. The Colonels were 18th as a team with 41 points.

On the girls side, the Appomattox quartet of Morgan Flamm, Kirsten Moore, Berkley Jamerson and Catherine Thomas combined for two top-six relay showings. In the 400 free, they were third with a 4:08.73. In the 200 free, the group finished sixth with a 1:52.78.

The Raiders girls were 10th with 99 points. Altavista had 42 points to finish 14th.