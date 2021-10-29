Johnson's massive night pushes Rustburg past Jefferson Forest

Knight’s interception on the ensuing drive set JF up with another short field, and Ethan Boone scored on the fourth play on a 5-yard run. Boone led the Cavaliers with 35 yards on nine carries; the rest of the team combined for minus-4 yards on 19 totes.

“We came out in the second half and did a much, much better job of playing like we’re capable of playing,” JF coach J.T. Crews said. “We had success in the second half; we’ve just gotta figure out how to do it for four quarters.”

The Cavaliers’ other score came on Daniel Price’s 86-yard kickoff return in the second quarter, which cut Rustburg’s lead to 13-7.

Dixon provided the answer on his second touchdown run of the night, a 32-yarder.

“I know I’m a receiver, so I can’t touch the ball but so many times during a game,” he said. “So every time I touch the ball, all I think is getting in the end zone no matter what it takes.”

Dixon finished with 82 yards and two scores on seven carries. His other TD came on a 45-yard run.

The senior committed one mistake that cost the Red Devils a score earlier in the game, however. He caught a short pass from Knight at the 2-yard line on third-and-goal late in the second quarter, but fumbled.