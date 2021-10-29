Johnson's massive night pushes Rustburg past Jefferson Forest

FOREST — Jaidian Johnson isn’t sure whether Friday night marked the best game of his career, but when it comes to this season, at least, you’d be hard-pressed to find a performance that rivals the one he put up against Jefferson Forest.
Rustburg turned often to its senior leader, who’d made a promise to his teammates prior to kickoff Friday, as he has in each of the Red Devils’ other contests this year: “Y’all block good, I’m gonna hit the holes.”
The running back more than delivered on that commitment. With his refusal to be bottled up as he took handoffs from QB Mike Knight and a monster first half, Johnson powered the Red Devils past the Cavaliers at Sabre Stadium, 34-21.
“They blocked perfectly,” he said after the game, diverting praise to the offensive line in the wake of the show he put on, “and I managed to get through there.”
Johnson finished with a whopping 319 yards on 29 carries, averaging first-down yardage every time he touched the ball. In the first 12 minutes, he’d racked up 113 yards. By halftime, he’d upped his tally to 200.
Also in the first half, Johnson recorded a pair of massive scoring runs, complementing teammate Avery Dixon’s two long rushes for touchdowns to give Rustburg an insurmountable advantage. RHS led 26-7 at the half.
Johnson opened the scoring 50 seconds into the game on the Red Devils’ second play from scrimmage. From the 36-yard line, he sprinted 64 yards past the JF secondary. He went 64 yards on his second score and had four runs of 20 yards or more in the first half (six total on the night).
Jefferson Forest threatened in the second half, cutting the Red Devils’ lead to five points, 26-21, after stringing together scores on back-to-back drives. But Johnson, again, came through for RHS (4-5, 2-4 Seminole District).
Johnson picked up extra yards on his 20th carry of the night, which resulted in a first down and netted 22 yards to set Rustburg up in the red zone. Then on the drive’s final play, he provided the block on the outside that let Tre Scott (64 yards on three carries) scamper into the right side of the end zone untouched.
“Coaches tell me every week, ‘You’re running the ball good, but you gotta show up blocking,’” Johnson said, “and I just took that into consideration. … I know I gotta get my man in [for the score].”
Although Rustburg didn’t end up needing the insurance points, Jefferson Forest (0-8, 0-5) in the second half made certain the outcome wasn’t a foregone conclusion.
On the Cavaliers’ first drive of the third quarter, Colton Childress’ 41-yard kickoff return set JF up at the 39-yard line. Rustburg handed JF a first down on a penalty — the Red Devils did that five times to account for nearly half of JF’s 11 first downs — and the Cavaliers capitalized five plays later on QB Joe Bell’s 2-yard TD run. (Bell also finished with 122 yards and two picks on 10-of-19 passing.)
Knight’s interception on the ensuing drive set JF up with another short field, and Ethan Boone scored on the fourth play on a 5-yard run. Boone led the Cavaliers with 35 yards on nine carries; the rest of the team combined for minus-4 yards on 19 totes.
“We came out in the second half and did a much, much better job of playing like we’re capable of playing,” JF coach J.T. Crews said. “We had success in the second half; we’ve just gotta figure out how to do it for four quarters.”
The Cavaliers’ other score came on Daniel Price’s 86-yard kickoff return in the second quarter, which cut Rustburg’s lead to 13-7.
Dixon provided the answer on his second touchdown run of the night, a 32-yarder.
“I know I’m a receiver, so I can’t touch the ball but so many times during a game,” he said. “So every time I touch the ball, all I think is getting in the end zone no matter what it takes.”
Dixon finished with 82 yards and two scores on seven carries. His other TD came on a 45-yard run.
The senior committed one mistake that cost the Red Devils a score earlier in the game, however. He caught a short pass from Knight at the 2-yard line on third-and-goal late in the second quarter, but fumbled.
On that drive and one other — both of which started in the red zone — as the first half was winding down, RHS failed to come away with points. It also missed a field goal. Both drives were set up by JF turnovers, one fumble and one interception.
RHS also fumbled three times (losing one), threw two interceptions and was flagged 12 times for 120 yards.
“We know we have to clean up these mistakes if we plan on doing anything in the playoffs,” Dixon said of his team, which was in eighth in Region 3C (eight teams make the postseason in each region) heading into Friday.
Johnson, though, made up for the miscues for RHS. He finished with almost two-thirds of Rustburg’s 503 yards of total offense.
“He’s a good player,” Crews said, “and it showed tonight.”