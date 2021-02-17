Jones lifts Altavista to state championship game with buzzer-beater against Mathews

"I knew we had to get a shot up before time ran out, so I knew I had to go right there and then," he said.

Jones, who is also Altavista's quarterback, protected the ball. He kept it low as he barreled into traffic and then snuck in an underhanded layup as time expired.

His shot sent Altavista to the championship game for the first time since it won back-to-back state titles in 2014 and '15.

"We just kept playing hard and we did not give up," Jones said.

Altavista now faces Parry McCluer in the Class 1 championship. McCluer is led by former Altavista coach Mike Cartolaro, who spent 21 years with the Colonels and won four state titles in his tenure. The game will be played Saturday at 7 p.m. at McCluer.

Before beginning the drive back to Altavista on Wednesday evening, Johnson met with his players in the locker room. He quoted Robert Frost. Told them about taking a road less traveled. How it can make all the difference.

Jones had just experienced that. Rarely do high school basketball players take on four defenders in the closing seconds with such confidence. Not when a play has broken down and dreams are on the line against the co-defending state champs. That's a narrow road to success. But Jones took it anyway.

"Bear down and keep going, that's the makeup of a great team," Johnson said. "Things get tougher and you get closer, you get stronger. That's what we did. We didn't fold. We got tougher as the times got worse, and that made all the difference."

