Jones lifts Altavista to state championship game with buzzer-beater against Mathews

He dribbled right, cut back left and finally found the slightest of openings in the lane.
Then Jayllen Jones took on four defenders. With no problem. Like he was meant for the moment. Like he couldn't be stopped.
Jones' layup under heavy coverage as time expired at Mathews High on Wednesday gave Altavista a 58-56 win over the Blue Devils and vaulted the Colonels in the Class 1 state championship game for the eighth time in program history.
Then the Altavista senior was mobbed by his teammates after a closing sequence that, to Jones, was all a blur.
"I knew my heart was beating and I knew nobody wanted to go home sad," he said.
So he made sure they all wore smiles on the 3 1/2 hour trip back to Altavista from the Middle Peninsula.
Jones' final shot was the coda to a state semifinal that featured eight ties and 14 lead changes, a game in which Altavista clawed back from a 13-point second-half deficit.
Jones led the way with 19 points, while sophomore forward Stuart Hunt finished with 18 points, eight rebounds and four assists.
For Altavista (9-4) it was the most improbable of comebacks. After trailing at halftime by five, the Colonels watched as the Blue Devils went on a 12-4 run in the third quarter and took a 41-28 lead. Altavista was missing layups and committing turnover after turnover at that point, so it looked as if things were slipping away.
But the Colonels made some defensive adjustments, forced an abundance of Mathews' turnovers and began pulling down more rebounds. They closed the third quarter on a 13-1 run punctuated by Jones, who sunk a 3-pointer at the buzzer to bring Altavista within one, 42-41.
The Colonels hit three buzzer-beaters Wednesday: two from Jones and one from Hunt, who banked in a 3 from five feet beyond the arc to close the first quarter.
Jones' buzzer-beating 3 set the stage for a back-and-forth final frame.
"Elated. Just proud," coach Casey Johnson said after the game. "Excited that they continue to show courage and the mental toughness to battle through any challenge."
Altavista's Ben Tweedy (seven points) tied the game with 58 seconds remaining. Ryan Hart gave the Colonels a two-point lead off a pair of free throws with 26.8 left. But Mathews' Nasir Thomas (18 points) tied the game at 56 with a jumper on the other end.
Then it all came down to one final play that began with 13.5 seconds left. It didn't go according to Johnson's plan. Out of a timeout, Mathews double-teamed Jones off the inbounds. He found Hart, who gave it back to Jones once Jones got free.
Then the senior guard started looking. With 3.6 seconds left, he made his move from the top of the key, pulling even with one defender as three taller defenders collapsed around him near the rim.
"I knew we had to get a shot up before time ran out, so I knew I had to go right there and then," he said.
Jones, who is also Altavista's quarterback, protected the ball. He kept it low as he barreled into traffic and then snuck in an underhanded layup as time expired.
His shot sent Altavista to the championship game for the first time since it won back-to-back state titles in 2014 and '15.
"We just kept playing hard and we did not give up," Jones said.
Altavista now faces Parry McCluer in the Class 1 championship. McCluer is led by former Altavista coach Mike Cartolaro, who spent 21 years with the Colonels and won four state titles in his tenure. The game will be played Saturday at 7 p.m. at McCluer.
Before beginning the drive back to Altavista on Wednesday evening, Johnson met with his players in the locker room. He quoted Robert Frost. Told them about taking a road less traveled. How it can make all the difference.
Jones had just experienced that. Rarely do high school basketball players take on four defenders in the closing seconds with such confidence. Not when a play has broken down and dreams are on the line against the co-defending state champs. That's a narrow road to success. But Jones took it anyway.
"Bear down and keep going, that's the makeup of a great team," Johnson said. "Things get tougher and you get closer, you get stronger. That's what we did. We didn't fold. We got tougher as the times got worse, and that made all the difference."