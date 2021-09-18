Jug Bowl Notebook: Jones comes up big, a strong showing for QBs, and more

Saturday's Jug Bowl came down to one swipe at the ball.

E.C. Glass was attempting to tie the game for the second time in the fourth quarter. It had just tied the game with an improbable hook-and-lateral with 1:41 remaining, only to watch Heritage retake the lead on its first play of the following drive.

From his team's own 21-yard line, Glass quarterback George White hit Taeon Mosby with a pass up the middle of the field. But as Mosby attempted to break through the last lines of the Heritage defense, Pioneers senior defensive back Donovan Jones came swooping in. He knocked the ball loose, both players fell to the ground and Jones recovered the ball. Heritage kneeled out the clock.

"Definitely the biggest play of my career," Jones said. "Definitely. It feels amazing. I'm just happy to do it with my class, my boys. … I love my boys."

Leaving it all on the line

Heritage looked like it was destined to break away in this addition of the Jug Bowl. The Pioneers led by 28 points at one point in the second quarter and took a 35-14 lead into the locker room.

But E.C. Glass then became relentless. Its defense began sniffing out Heritage plays in the third quarter and its offense got hot, reeling off 21 unanswered points.