Jug Bowl Notebook: Jones comes up big, a strong showing for QBs, and more

Saturday's Jug Bowl came down to one swipe at the ball.
E.C. Glass was attempting to tie the game for the second time in the fourth quarter. It had just tied the game with an improbable hook-and-lateral with 1:41 remaining, only to watch Heritage retake the lead on its first play of the following drive.
From his team's own 21-yard line, Glass quarterback George White hit Taeon Mosby with a pass up the middle of the field. But as Mosby attempted to break through the last lines of the Heritage defense, Pioneers senior defensive back Donovan Jones came swooping in. He knocked the ball loose, both players fell to the ground and Jones recovered the ball. Heritage kneeled out the clock.
"Definitely the biggest play of my career," Jones said. "Definitely. It feels amazing. I'm just happy to do it with my class, my boys. … I love my boys."
Leaving it all on the line
Heritage looked like it was destined to break away in this addition of the Jug Bowl. The Pioneers led by 28 points at one point in the second quarter and took a 35-14 lead into the locker room.
But E.C. Glass then became relentless. Its defense began sniffing out Heritage plays in the third quarter and its offense got hot, reeling off 21 unanswered points.
"We had to stop the run," Glass coach Jeff Woody said. "We figured out some stuff and we were able to attack them with the passing game. They figured out the run game and they started coming down hill. Good coaches make adjustments and they figured us out. It's a chess match."
Glass' comeback bid gave the Hilltopper faithful, which packed into the home stands, plenty to cheer about.
But Heritage foiled the bid in the end.
"They left it on the line," Woody said of his Hilltoppers. "It hurts [my] heart, too, but [I] also feel good about the effort that they put forth, that they came back and responded. But man, you wanna win a game like that."
Saved by a toe
Heritage converted on several third-down opportunities, but none was bigger than when the Pioneers faced third-and-15 from their own 15-yard line with 5:09 left in regulation. HHS led 42-35 at that point and Glass was on the comeback trail.
Kam Burns threw a pass to the right sideline and Deuce Crawford reeled in the 39-yard reception. Officials ruled Crawford barely stayed in bounds on the play. It was an important moment that ended up helping Heritage milk an additional three minutes off the clock during the drive.
Steele-ing the show
Heritage running back Zach Steele has been on a tear so far this season, and nobody has been able to stop him. But E.C. Glass made the prolific junior running back earn tough, short yards Saturday. Fourteen of Steele's 30 totes went for 4 yards or fewer. He still managed 150 yards and three TDs.
"They recognize plays good," Steele said of the Glass defense, "but thanks to my offensive line, they made my job easy."
And his fellow classmate, Rajan Booker, added a 17-yard fumble return as part of a 28-0 Heritage scoring barrage in the first half. Booker also added 25 rushing yards.
"It was just who wanted it more," Booker said of the game. "Us staying together, picking each other up, making sure we've got our heads up, making sure we're executing like we need to, that's what won us the game."
A strong showing for QBs
Glass' White flirted with the Hilltoppers single-game passing record, going 21 of 46 for 360 yards. He was especially sensational in the second half, leading Glass' attack by throwing three of his four touchdowns during that time and orchestrating the hook-and-lateral.
Burns had one of the strongest games of his career, accounting for 275 all-purpose yards. He completed 7 of 11 passes for 208 yards and added 67 rushing yards.
After Glass tied the game at 42, someone on the Heritage sidelines offered a reassuring, "We're all good! We're all good!" Burns proved him right, as his next pass found Darius Brown for the final score of the game.
"It was a lot of pressure on me, but I couldn't worry about that," Burns said. "I had playmakers beside me and in front of me and I made plays with them."
Brown's game-winning 79-yard reception was one for the ages. It broke a 42-all tie with in the final 90 seconds.
"We just saw it open," Heritage coach Brad Bradley said. "We were gonna go for it earlier on the drive before that, but we wanted to keep it on the ground so we could run the clock. We changed our personnel up a little bit; D-Brown, he’s been running that route well in practice, [so] we put him in there and he came through with it.”
The kicking game
If you're gonna play in such a tightly contested game, you better have some strong kickers. That's exactly what Heritage and E.C. Glass both possessed in this one. Five-foot-10 senior Karson Adcock went 7 for 7 on extra point attempts. And Glass' Aidan Palys, also a 5-10 senior, went 6 for 6 on PATs.
Odd and Ends
The 91 total points was the most scored in a Jug Bowl game since 2013, when Glass earned a 42-28 victory. … Four of the last five Jug Bowl games have now been decided by one score or less. … Fans returned for the annual rivalry game for the first time since 2019. They were largely kept away during the abbreviated spring season.