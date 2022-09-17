Jug Bowl Notebook: White brothers combine for strong defensive performance for Heritage, and more

Sometimes a player's performance sneaks under the radar and isn't recognizable until coaches review film. But nobody had to watch the tape to see how much Markus White meant to the Heritage defense Friday.

The senior defensive back was everywhere against E.C. Glass. In the first half alone, White had six tackles, one interception, a forced fumble and one pass break-up. And all that work with three minutes still remaining in the half. He also corralled another interception in the second half of Heritage's 12-0 victory in the Jug Bowl.

His brother, junior Marquis White, recovered that Glass fumble at the 7:19 mark of the second quarter. He also had an interception as Hilltoppers quarterback George White attempted a Hail Mary down by 12 on his team's final possession of the game, returning it to midfield.

Markus White carried a black oversized belt after the game, a signal that he had been named Heritage's lockdown defender of the game.

"For me, it was all about the team," he said. "I was making sure we all had the plans, making sure we were lined up right, just doing everything as a team."

For the brothers, it was a thrilling night, as they combined for three of Heritage's four interceptions and assisted on numerous tackles.

"That means everything," said Markus White, who also hauled in two receptions from Hov Bateman during Heritage's first-half scoring drive. "We bond together, we come together as one, and that's why we're so good on the field together."

Another brother connection was also on display for HHS on Friday. Junior defensive back Dmitri Jones had Heritage's other interception with 1:38 to go in the second quarter. It was a back-breaker for Glass, which had just gotten a stop and was looking to get into an offensive rhythm.

Jones' brother, Donovan Jones, was a senior on last year's team. He broke up Glass' final pass as time wound down in the 2021 Jug Bowl to give Heritage a 49-42 win, and was also on hand to watch his former team Friday night.

Called back

The two teams traded possessions and went scoreless until Heritage found the end zone late in the second half, but E.C. Glass nearly took an early lead in the first quarter on a beautiful play.

White slung a bomb up the middle to senior Vari Gilbert, and Gilbert reeled it in on an over-the-shoulder catch that would have gone down as a 71-yard touchdown. But there was obvious holding on the Hilltoppers near the line of scrimmage, and the play was called back. In a game that featured just 12 total penalties, that was clearly the biggest one of the night, and the most costly for Glass.

"It's a game of momentum. ... Vari's touchdown, simple things like that can break the game wide open. We've just gotta gather back, be the family that we are ... and focus on Liberty," E.C. Glass coach Jeff Woody said after the game, also referencing next week's opponent. "Everything that we want is still in front of us."

A quick turnaround

Heritage running back Rajan Booker said his team would need to put the Jug Bowl victory aside to prepare for Rustburg next week. At the same time, defeating E.C. Glass again felt awfully good.

"We're definitely gonna enjoy it," the senior said, "but as soon as we get off this field, we're back to preparing for the next game. We're gonna enjoy it as much as we can, but we can't get big-headed. We've got to continue to push and continue doing what we've been doing to win a game like this."

Booker has been dressing out with Heritage since he was a freshman. He's never lost to E.C. Glass.

"It's a big game for us," he said. "We get to compete with people across town that we know, that we grew up with, and we just go at it."

They certainly went at it Friday, and often with few results. There were 24 total possessions in the game, each team with 12. Only two ended in scores. That's how solid both defenses were.

Holding the jug high

Heritage coach Brad Bradley ran with the brown jug and held it high in front of his players and the Heritage faithful after the game. He's enjoyed doing that a lot at HHS. Since his tenure began in 2012, Heritage has only given the jug back over to Glass one time.

"You can throw out the records, you can throw out all that crap," Bradley said while talking about the bowl after the game. "You've got to find a way to make a play. And we did that. At the end of the day, nobody gave us a chance to win. But we know what we're about, we know how we work, we do things the right way and our kids believe in the process."

The Pioneers had just 12 rushing yards in the first half and ended up with 82 on the night (30 of those yards came courtesy of Bateman's touchdown run with 1:43 remaining).

"We didn't run the ball very well because their front is so good," Bradley said, "but if you really look at it, we ran the ball when we needed to, to seal the game. I thought that last play where [Bateman] broke up the middle and sealed it, I thought that was a defining moment of how we've been all year long: just find a way to make a play."

Heritage 12, E.C. Glass 0

E.C. Glass;0;0;0;0;—;0

Heritage;0;6;0;6;—;6

H — Tavion Clark 16 pass from Hov Bateman (kick blocked)

H — Bateman 30 run (run failed)

;ECG;HHS

First Downs;14;12

Rushes-Yards;27-92;32-82;

Yards Passing;201;155

Passing;13-25-4;12-24-0

Total Offense;296;237

Fumbles-Lost;1-1;1-1

Penalties-Yards;6-35;6-50

Individual Statistics

Rushing — E.C Glass: Mike Thomas 13-65, Vari Gilbert 2-8, Taeon Mosby 3-1, Brayden Morgan 1-2, Jaren Paige 1-0, Taveon Carter 7-16. Heritage: Bateman 17-54, Rajan Booker 10-24, Zach Steel 2-(minus 1), Tavion Clark 2-7, Markus White 1-(minus 2).

Passing — E.C. Glass: George White 13-25-4 (201). Heritage: Bateman 12-24-0 (155).

Receiving — E.C. Glass: Gilbert 2-39, Thomas 1-10, Mosby 4-36, Jonathan Wood 2-41, Samuel Treacy 2-51, Jamar Smith 2-24. Heritage: Booker 1-19, Steel 2-23, Clark 4-57, White 3-32, Johnson 1-14, Terrell Washington 1-10.

Records: E.C. Glass 3-1. Heritage 3-1.