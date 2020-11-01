Keith Pieper named Altavista baseball head coach; former Gretna football coach lands at Halifax

The new head coach said “interest is back” when it comes to baseball in Altavista. He’s expects good numbers for his Dogwood District team going forward, along with more veteran leadership than there’s been in years past.

Pieper, who played down the road at Gretna in his high school days — resulting in a few extra comments at his expense these days when his current team, the Colonels, matches up with the Dogwood District rival Hawks, he said — explained he enjoys teaching concepts and seeing athletes grasping them and putting them into practice.

He, like other coaches in the area, steps into the 2021 season facing a number of new challenges.

Both the regular season and postseason will be shortened for this campaign (to 60% of a normal schedule for the regular season and fewer spots in the playoffs), which will force Pieper and others to be careful with how they look at pitching rotations and preserving arms and change motivational tactics.

A number of other safety precautions will be in place, too, like limiting physical contact between players.

Pieper does, however, look forward to bypassing the cold weather in the upcoming season, as spring sports will take place from mid-April to late-June compared to a normal start in February.