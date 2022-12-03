Kettle Run keeps Glass unsettled, ends Hilltoppers' postseason run in state semifinals

Most of the fans who packed the stands for the nightcap of the city schools’ doubleheader Saturday had headed for the parking lot. Lynchburg City Stadium, after welcoming four teams for a pair of state semifinal bouts, was nearly empty. Only a few stragglers stood near the exits, where they waited to greet E.C. Glass players emerging from the locker room.

For one of those athletes, they knew they’d have to wait a while.

George White, the Hilltoppers quarterback, was still making his way off the field. White wasn’t ready for it to be over yet.

“I love this school,” White said through his facemask. Shedding that helmet was the first step of the process he delayed as long as he could. “This is probably the hardest thing that I’ll ever do is take these [pads] off for the last time.”

Minutes before he let all those feelings settle over him, before the tears slipped down his face, White saw Kettle Run cut short his hopes of leading Glass to the Class 4 state championship game. With a balanced offensive attack that resulted in early momentum and a defensive scheme that kept the Hilltoppers uncomfortable all night, the Cougars earned a 30-14 semifinal victory — and punched their first title game ticket in the 15-year history of the program.

“We couldn’t get things going,” Glass coach Jeff Woody said after leading his team to the state semifinals for the first time since 1995. “They’re a good football team, and they kept us out of our rhythm.”

That much was evident from the start. The Hilltoppers (12-2) got the ball first but picked up just 5 yards on three plays to set up a punt, their first of five in the first half. The home team only reached Kettle Run territory once in the first 24 minutes, also handing the ball to the Cougars offense on a turnover on downs.

By halftime, Glass had less than 80 yards of total offense, the overwhelming majority of which came from Mike Thomas.

Thomas, a junior running back, picked up 61 of his 71 rushing yards in the first two quarters, but Glass couldn’t sustain drives via the run like it’d hoped it would — and like it’s been especially successful doing over the last seven or eight weeks.

On the other sideline, Kettle Run (14-0) got exactly what it looked for in the run game. Colton Quaker, a sophomore, and senior quarterback Abram Chumley kept churning up yards. Only a few of their 19 first-half carries resulted in big gains, but the smaller runs of 3 to 5 yards kept the chains moving.

Glass had to respect the duo’s athleticism — and also paid special attention to receiver Jordan Tapscott, who entered in a tie for fourth all-time in the state for receiving yards in a single season at 1,627 — which opened things up for Chumley through the air. There, he found Sam Rodgers twice. Both of those passes (for 29 and 54 yards) went for touchdowns and gave the Cougars a 14-0 halftime lead.

“Sam, today, Sam is clutch when you need him,” said Chumley, who went 13 of 17 for 184 yards through air, to go with 68 yards on 20 rushes.

The Hilltoppers and defensive back Chris Walker-Wells covered Tapscott well all night, giving up just 19 yards on two catches against him. “But it’s not one player that makes a team,” Woody said, after seeing his normally stout defense allow the Cougars to tally 377 yards of total offense.

About half of that came from Quaker, who recorded a pair of touchdowns on runs of 1 and 5 yards. The latter of those two came in the fourth quarter — which also featured a 45-yard field goal by Andrew Curry — after the ’Toppers cut the Kettle Run lead to 20-6 on a 70-yard TD pass from White to Sam Treacy.

“Glass did a good job of finding ways to pull [momentum] back from us and turn it into a really tight kind of battle,” Kettle Run coach Charlie Porterfield said. “But I think down the stretch, we knew that if we could stay [moving] forward, don’t get set back by a bad penalty of interception of bad snap, that we were gonna be able to come out on top.”

The Cougars did just that, chewing up clock in the last two frames to keep Glass’ comeback hopes at bay.

After scoring on an extended drive to open the third quarter, Kettle Run recovered the ensuing onside kick and took another 2½ minutes off the clock before sending the ball to Glass via a punt.

That was the first punt Glass forced — though it also forced two turnovers on downs in the first half — but Kettle Run’s size and quickness on the defensive side and its ability to harass White with the blitz meant the Hilltoppers didn’t have enough time to put together a measured offensive response, as it did at the end of the regular season and through three postseason games that were part of a nine-game win streak.

“It just threw off the timing of everything. It sped me up. If I’d have held the ball the usual amount of time, there probably would’ve been more sacks,” said White, who was sacked once Saturday. “… They just overwhelmed us with pressure, and we didn’t have an answer.”

In addition to the long TD pass to Treacy on a beautifully thrown ball, White connected again with Treacy for a 39-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter. The score, along with Jamar Smith’s run for the two-point conversion, cut the deficit to 30-14, but there wasn’t enough time to claw all the way back.

White went 11 of 26 for 183 yards with an interception, accounting for about two-thirds of Glass’ total offense. The Hilltoppers had 95 yards on 25 carries.

Kettle Run became just the second team to hold Glass to less than 20 points this season.

The other, Heritage, posted a 12-0 shutout over the Hilltoppers on Sept. 16, in what was Glass’ last loss before Saturday. Thanks to another shutout victory Saturday, the Pioneers are headed to the Class 3 state championship. Now, Glass is looking forward as it aims to reach that same state title game peak in the coming campaigns.

“The expectation,” Woody said, “is to be here again.”

Class 4 State Semifinals

Kettle Run 30, E.C. Glass 14

Kettle Run;0;14;6;10;—;30

E.C. Glass;0;0;6;8;—;14

KR — Samuel Rodgers 29 pass from Abram Chumley (Andrew Curry kick)

KR — Rodgers 54 pass from Chumley (Curry kick)

KR — Colton Quaker 1 run (run failed)

ECG — Sam Treacy 70 pass form George White (kick blocked)

KR — Quaker 5 run (Curry kick)

KR — Curry 45 field goal

ECG — Treacy 39 pass from White (Jamar Smith run)

;KR;ECG

First downs;21;12

Rushes-yards;48-193;25-95

Passing yards;184;185

Passing;13-17-1;11-26-1

Total Offense;377;280

Penalties-yards;4-20;11-88

Fumbles-lost;0-0;2-0

Individual Statistics

Rushing — Kettle Run: Chumley 20-68, Quaker 24-101, Jordan Tapscott 2-6, Peyton Mehaffey 2-18. E.C. Glass: Mike Thomas 14-71, White 7-7, Taveon Carter 1-(minus 4), Taeon Mosby 1-5, Jamar Smith 1-21, Vari Gilbert 1-(minus 5).

Passing — Kettle Run: Chumley 13-17-1 (190). E.C. Glass: White 11-26-1 (185).

Receiving — Kettle Run: Rodgers 4-96, Quaker 3-29, Tapscott 2-19, Mehaffey 1-15, Trey Western 1-9, Adair 2-16. E.C. Glass: Treacy 3-117, Taeon Mosby 4-22, Gilbert 3-37, Marty Kittrell 1-9.

Records: Kettle Run 14-0. E.C. Glass 12-2.