Known for team-first mentality, senior Rajan Booker has helped Heritage return to state title game

It was the second quarter of the Class 3 state semifinal game. Just over 7½ minutes remained until halftime. That’s when Heritage senior tight end Terrell Washington caught a pass and barreled down the left sideline until he was just steps away from the goal line

Within seconds, another senior made his way over to his teammates and offered his approval.

“That’s why you 275!” running back Rajan Booker yelled through a grin, referring to Washington’s imposing frame.

Booker didn’t have the ball in his hands for the play. He’d only touched the ball twice to that point, actually, and finished with 67 yards on the ground. But the only thing that mattered to Booker in that moment and on that Saturday afternoon at Lynchburg City Stadium was the scoreboard, where only points — without any names attached — show up.

Booker knew his team was about to punch the ball in the end zone (the Pioneers did just that on the next play). He knew this group was having a stellar day, on its way to accomplishing one of the goals he’s dreamed about for years.

“At the end of the day,” Booker said a few days later, after a practice wrapped up on a foggy evening at HHS, he’s good with whatever role he happens to play — “as long as a Pioneer crosses the goal line.” On that Saturday afternoon, Heritage did that six times.

Booker scored two of those touchdowns, his 17th and 18th of the season. For years now, he’s been a consistent provider in the Heritage offense. And his less-flashy contributions are one reason why the Pioneers have just “one more step,” coach Brad Bradley said, between them and the peak, the pinnacle Booker has had in mind since middle school.

“Huge part of our success. Huge part of what we’re doing,” Bradley said of Booker, who leads the Pioneers (12-2) into Saturday’s state title tilt against Hampton-based heavyweight Phoebus (14-0) in a game set for noon at Liberty University’s Williams Stadium.

***

HHS’ practice field was almost entirely empty Wednesday when Booker thought ahead to his final high school game. This one, he said, is “kind of like a dream come true,” adding he and a handful of his classmates had conversations in their early teenage years about what this day might one day be like.

Booker was a spectator back when the Pioneers last battled for a state championship trophy. His older sister was a manager on that 2018 team, earning a ring as a part of the squad that gave HHS its first title since 2002 with a win over Phoebus.

Heritage embarked on playoff runs in each of the ensuing years, but came up short of making it back to the season’s biggest stage each time. Though the Pioneers “failed and failed and failed” in those campaigns, Booker said, he and his teammates “looked at it like a lesson” and chose to “learn from our mistakes instead of just repeating them.”

That’s why Booker could predict, nearly a year ago, that his high school career very likely could end with a season that lasted 15 games. The offseason that followed offered even more reason for him to believe.

“We basically put the time in from January until now,” Booker said, referring to the gains he and teammates have made both during the season and in the lead up to it.

For Booker, that meant the continued rise of his stock as an all-around athlete.

He burst onto the scene as a sophomore, putting up 680 yards on 78 carries and 13 touchdowns during an eight-game, pandemic-altered season.

As a junior, he again proved his worth, giving Heritage 770 yards and 15 touchdowns on the ground. In each of his final four games, he tallied 100 or more yards.

This year, Booker’s numbers on the ground — 1,126 yards on 144 carries (7.8 yards per tote) with 18 TDs — are just as noteworthy.

But consider, too, how Heritage has changed offensively this season, and those statistics are that much more impressive. With senior quarterback Hov Bateman a threat to both run and pass, Heritage often draws up plays for the QB. A week ago against Christiansburg, Bateman threw for a career-high 334 yards, and the signal caller is well over the 2,000-yard passing mark on the season.

But Booker knew he still could and needed to contribute, using to his ability to find and hit holes at the line of scrimmage and run downhill for big gains — an attribute Bradley described as one of Booker’s best as a running back.

“It was still a big accomplishment for me to know that my team has been pass-dominant this year, but I can turn and run as well,” Booker said. “And not only that, but get 1,000 yards.”

He had his eye on that mark all year, he admitted. And although he’s just as willing to block for Bateman or any one of the multiple talented receiving options HHS boasts — which represents another addition to Booker’s skill set this year in particular — he’d also seen his rushing numbers tick up throughout the season and realized he could check off a personal goal and bolster his team at the same time.

Against Brookville in the region semifinals, the team that knocked Heritage out of the playoffs his junior season, he broke off a big run of 60-plus yards to get himself over the hump and set up an easy score for his teammates in this postseason run.

***

Though Booker has found most of his success at running back this season, he’s also hauled in 22 catches (good for third on the team) for 243 yards.

Booker can line up “wherever you want him to,” Bradley said, and his understanding of HHS’ offense makes the Pioneers more versatile than they’ve been over the past several seasons.

But there’s more to Heritage’s success than its ability to execute in the X’s and O’s. Booker is one of the leaders who ensures the intangibles are taken care of, too.

For years he watched as older guys provided the vocal push. He heard what they said, and saw how they acted, and made his character match.

As they prepared for the Phoebus matchup Thursday, Heritage made up for what it lacked during Wednesday’s practice. The Pioneers were much tenser Wednesday, but put together one of their “best practices we’ve had all year long” Thursday, Bradley said, crediting guys like Booker for the energy they brought.

In his last full practice of his high school career, Booker showed up again with the attitude he’s become known for, the one that aims always to lift others up.

“You can always help yourself,” Booker said, “but when you help somebody else, it’s contagious. … If I help this person, they might want to help that person, and that person and that person.”

That approach certainly explains Booker’s aspirations beyond Saturday and after high school — he hopes to major in psychology and perhaps become a counselor — and his perspective each time he steps onto the gridiron.

Playing his game, Booker said — by keeping the chains moving via the ground game especially — is an “obvious” must for the Pioneers on Saturday, as it has been in their run to the title game this season. But those who know the senior well know that for these last 48 minutes, the success of his team is priority No. 1.

“If I could better someone else,” he said, “… I’m gonna do it.”