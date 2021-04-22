Kristen and Kate Hardie look to lead Rustburg volleyball to first state title since 1992

RUSTBURG — It’s been nearly three decades since Rustburg volleyball captured a state title. In the years between the raising of the 1992 banner in the Rustburg High School gym and the current season, the sport has changed significantly.
Back then, there was no rally scoring, and matches were best-of-three, each set played to 15 points.
Kristen Hardie remembers those days and those games. They’re immortalized in the VHS tape that’s floating around her house or the home of her parents somewhere, and in the scrapbook that contains newspaper clippings and photos — the book of memories Hardie revisited this week.
“I did pull out my scrapbook and was looking through some things. I did it for myself, then she came down and was looking and making fun of our hair,” Kristen Hardie said of her daughter, Kate, a 17-year-old junior at RHS.
The elder Hardie, this week, has allowed herself some time to reflect on her playing days at Rustburg, a career that included that 1992 championship. More than 28 years later, she’ll try for her second ring, this time as coach.
And her family, on Friday, aims to make it two generations hoisting championship trophies — with Kate Hardie helping the current Red Devils to an undefeated season so far.
“We want more,” Kate Hardie said of her team’s hopes for that 16th win. “We want to win this thing.”
The Hardies and their team — more like a “family” thanks to the group’s experience together that stretches back at least six years, before they became varsity players, according to senior Anna Maddox — will take on New Kent for the title at 6 p.m. Friday at home.
The Red Devils, after falling in the state tournament the previous two years, “finally made it,” Maddox said, to the title game.
Maddox (131 kills) and Kate Hardie (253 kills), both outside hitters, have led the charge this year.
For Hardie, Friday’s game has been years in the making, and for much of her desire to reach the pinnacle of her sport, she has her mom to thank.
The drive for the younger Hardie began before she’d really begun focusing on volleyball. Growing up, multiple other activities, in addition to volleyball, filled her time. But volleyball was the first sport she started to learn, thanks to her mom, and the one she fell in love with.
Kate, in her car seat as an infant, was in the stands as her mom coached. Then, from those same stands, she watched as a child during practices.
“I always had to come to the stuff,” Kate said of the after-school arrangements her family had.
Kate remembers seeing Michelle Heath, a standout for the Red Devils (who went on to play at William & Mary) a decade ago, and wanting to be like her.
Kate mimicked the motions of those high school girls, before joining developmental teams. Her rapid rise — and a career that includes beach, travel and indoor volleyball and Rustburg — followed.
Kristen never pushed her daughter to take up the sport she played at RHS, but said she, like other parents “always [hoped] that your passion becomes your kids’ passion.”
That it did, with Kate constantly asking, even on days when organized practices or games weren’t scheduled, “Mom, let’s go to the gym, or ‘Let’s go out in the yard.” Kristen said.
That work and experience, combined with Kate’s knowledge of the game, her mom explained, have combined to form the tallest task for all of Rustburg’s opponents this year: stopping Kate.
So far, no team has been particularly successful.
Hidden Valley, the Red Devils’ latest foe, countered with Cam Davenport, who tallied 33 kills. The Titans pushed RHS to four sets and had Rustburg on the ropes in the fourth set before the Red Devils’ comeback.
But Kate tallied 39 kills — the most in a match since 2012 and fifth-most all-time in the state, according to the Virginia High School League record book, which does not yet include stats from this season — as part of the Red Devils’ win.
The victory secured the first and only other state championship berth for RHS since her mom’s appearance in that game.
As a player back in the ‘90s and in that championship season, Kristen never thought she might be coaching at her alma mater. But 17 years after she began with her then-infant daughter Kate in tow, she’s still in the RHS gym.
And she and Kate, along with the rest of the group, have a chance to secure title rings.
Kristen Hardie showed off hers in a group message between the team this week as motivation.
“Here was mine. Now it’s time for y’all to get yours,” Maddox said of her coach’s caption with the photo she sent.
If the Red Devils can continue playing as they have been — with contributions from Maddox and Hardie, along with tough serving from the likes of Meah Coles (who also sets up her big hitters), Eden Bigham and Parker Goldstein, and the defensive presence of Tinsley Abbott, they’re confident in their chances.
“I think we need to come out on the court tomorrow and do our thing,” Kate said. “And if we do that, we’ll be just fine.”