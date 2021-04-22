Kristen and Kate Hardie look to lead Rustburg volleyball to first state title since 1992

The Hardies and their team — more like a “family” thanks to the group’s experience together that stretches back at least six years, before they became varsity players, according to senior Anna Maddox — will take on New Kent for the title at 6 p.m. Friday at home.

The Red Devils, after falling in the state tournament the previous two years, “finally made it,” Maddox said, to the title game.

Maddox (131 kills) and Kate Hardie (253 kills), both outside hitters, have led the charge this year.

For Hardie, Friday’s game has been years in the making, and for much of her desire to reach the pinnacle of her sport, she has her mom to thank.

The drive for the younger Hardie began before she’d really begun focusing on volleyball. Growing up, multiple other activities, in addition to volleyball, filled her time. But volleyball was the first sport she started to learn, thanks to her mom, and the one she fell in love with.

Kate, in her car seat as an infant, was in the stands as her mom coached. Then, from those same stands, she watched as a child during practices.

“I always had to come to the stuff,” Kate said of the after-school arrangements her family had.