Kristen Hardie stepping down as Rustburg volleyball coach after 18 seasons

After dedicating countless hours to practices and games, recording more than 100 wins and recently earning a pair of championship rings, Kristen Hardie is ending her time as coach of the Rustburg volleyball team.

Hardie made no announcement about the move, which brings to an end a coaching career that spanned 18 years at Rustburg High School and several more seasons at Sweet Briar College and Heritage High School before that. Instead, she quietly told The News & Advance and those in volleyball circles about her plan during the season that recently wrapped up, explaining she preferred to keep the focus at the time on her players’ run to their second straight Class 3 state title.

“It’s time,” Hardie said in a recent interview, a few weeks after the Red Devils celebrated beating Tabb for the championship to wrap up the fall season. RHS has not yet named a new coach.

Hardie said she intends to continue coaching and teaching younger volleyball players via area clinics or the Heart of Virginia travel program.

But now, in exchange for the high school game-planning, conducting practices and teaching athletes from the bench, Hardie will have more time to spend with her family. She is particularly excited to spend time with her kids, Jason and Ellie.

“I feel like my time needs to be with [them]. … I want to be able to do that,” said Hardie, who also explained the timing of her decision to step down was based somewhat on her other daughter, Kate. Kristen knew she wanted to continue coaching until Kate and her senior classmates finished playing.

It was that group of players that Kristen Hardie had longed to coach for years, she said. When the group that included Kate Hardie, Delaney Scharnus, Meah Coles and Eden Bigham started playing together when they were in middle school, Hardie had an inkling that they would be good.

“I knew,” she said.

And they proved her right over their four high school seasons.

With Hardie at the helm for her alma mater, the group won back-to-back state titles this season and last, something never before accomplished in program history. The Red Devils also went to the state tournament in the two previous seasons, and RHS tallied a combined 83 of Hardie’s approximately 200 total wins in those four seasons.

“[She] has meant everything to the Rustburg High School Volleyball Program for the past eighteen years of her coaching tenure, and even before when she [played],” RHS Principal Amy Hale said. “… Through her passion for the game, she has helped instill a love for volleyball in the Rustburg area and beyond. It has been such a joy to watch her coach for the past nine years that I have been at RHS and seeing her daughter, Kate, grow up in the program.

“While her successor has big shoes to fill, Coach Hardie leaves the legacy of an incredibly strong volleyball program at RHS.”

Hardie, who also was part of the first RHS volleyball state title as a player in 1992, captured the first of her two crowns as a coach in the abbreviated season that took place during the spring as a result of the pandemic.

The coach and players navigated the unknown in that campaign in particular, but they also benefited from having games streamed for audiences who were prohibited from attending in person. Hardie said the opportunity to look at film that hadn’t been available in previous seasons during her tenure resulted in many late nights making game plans. But that extra effort paid off in the form of wins and titles.

Other challenges came during her tenure, as well, including multiple lean seasons with just five or six wins.

“I definitely had my moments,” Hardie said, admitting there were times she was tempted to call it quits. But her endurance and dedication — attributes she showed throughout her time at RHS — were rewarded in her final years.

Hardie began the gig at RHS in August 2004, only months after Kate was born. The new mom “didn’t hesitate” to take the job when offered, though, and she didn’t take time off when her other children were born later, either.

The youngest, Ellie, was born during the offseason; but Jason, now an eighth-grader, arrived in September, during the regular season.

“I remember saying to the doctor, ‘Will the whistle hurt his ears?’” Hardie said. She, Jason and her family were there for the next game.

Before she gave birth, she added, was the only time in 18 seasons she can remember sitting down during practice.

“I was like, ‘I gotta sit,’” she said, reminiscing about the special moments of her high school coaching career.

Other memories she’ll carry with her include some of the particularly exciting games: five-set wins over Spotswood and E.C. Glass in region tournaments, the recent victories over the Hilltoppers in the regular season and postseason and playoff triumphs over Hidden Valley.

Hardie also recognized multiple all-state, all-region and Seminole District standouts — like seniors Coles, Scharnus, Bigham and Kate Hardie and former standout Michelle Heath, who went on to play at Division I William & Mary — as being part of her success over the years at RHS.

Following both the spring and fall campaigns, Hardie was named the Class 3 coach of the year (earning the title from the Virginia High School Coaches Association first and Virginia High School League more recently).

Because coaching at RHS has been “a big part of our [family’s] lives for a long time,” Hardie said stepping down was difficult, but she hopes the program continues to be built in a positive direction.

“I’ve been doing this forever. It’ll be tough come August, I think, when I realize I don’t have go to practice every day and I won’t be involved in the game,” she said. “… I’ll miss being with the girls, being with [assistant coaches] Brittany [Dray] and Tye [Thoreson] … and just being at Rustburg every day. Might sound corny, but I truly love being there.”

