Lancers outlast Hanover, weather to win first softball state championship

MECHANICSVILLE — Dylan McNerney threw her fourth shutout in six games, Amherst took advantage of three eighth-inning errors to break through with a pair of runs, and the Lancers claimed the Class 4 softball state championship with a 2-0 victory over Hanover on Saturday evening.

The Lancers (15-2) won a state title in their first championship game appearance.

The game was delayed for 30 minutes in the top of the third inning because of rain.

However, that didn’t dampen Amherst’s chances against the Hawks (15-1).

Hanover committed back-to-back one-out errors in the eighth to allow Taryn Campbell and Sienna Fielder to reach. Maegan Lloyd reached on a single, but Campbell was thrown out at third on the play for the second out.

Kaleigh Combs reached on an error by the first baseman to allow courtesy runner Cheyenne Wall to score for the game’s first run.

Lloyd scored on a passed ball during Kaelyn Ramsey’s at-bat.

McNerney allowed two hits, walked five and struck out 10.

The Hawks had two runners reach in the eighth against McNerney, but Reagan Hill popped out to Fielder at third base to secure the Lancers’ state title.