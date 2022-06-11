Lane Duff's walk-off single lifts LCA to second VHSL baseball state title

SPOTSYLVANIA COURTHOUSE — Lane Duff pointed his right hand to the heavens as he hustled to first base Saturday afternoon. The Liberty Christian junior rounded the bag and watched as the throw from right field headed to the plate. Duff crotched down just the slightest and ripped out a shout of celebration as Will Palmer slid in safely.

Duff and Palmer simultaneously threw their helmets into the air. The LCA dugout rushed onto the field in celebration. Duff, in a matter of seconds, was at the bottom of a dogpile. He could barely breathe.

Was it the best feeling in the world?

“Absolutely,” he said without hesitation.

Duff, down to the last strike in LCA’s season, ripped a two-run, two-out double into right field for a thrilling 6-5 walk-off victory over Abingdon in the Class 3 baseball championship game held at Spotsylvania High School.

It is LCA’s second Virginia High School League state championship, following the Bulldogs' win over Hanover in the 2017 title game.

“It’s not a feeling you can describe,” senior catcher Logan Duff said.

“It’s insane," Palmer added. "I threw my helmet down and I ran right to Lane because it’s a feeling I can’t explain."

The 2017 title win came one season after the Hawks won a slugfest over the Bulldogs in the state title game.

LCA (23-2) and Abingdon met in the 2021 Class 3 semifinals, a game Abingdon won 4-3 thanks to Ethan Gibson’s clutch pitching in the seventh inning.

Logan Duff’s RBI double last season cut the Bulldogs’ deficit to one run, but Gibson recorded pickoff at first base for the inning’s second out and then tallied a strikeout to seal the victory.

This season, Logan Duff sparked the seventh-inning comeback.

He attacked against Gibson and laced a leadoff triple into the right-center field gap.

Duff scored on Tanner Thomas’ sacrifice fly to trim the deficit to 5-4.

“I reached third on that triple and I was getting flashbacks. I was like, ‘This is the same as last year,’ and I hope it don’t end the same as last year,” Duff said. “Sure enough, it didn’t. I got it started and we just kept going.”

Dillon Stowers was hit by a pitch and was replaced by courtesy runner Peyton Locke. Locke advanced to second when Palmer drew a walk against relief pitcher Braylen Debusk, and both advanced into scoring position on a wild pitch.

Debusk struck out Andrew Burns for the second out, and then worked the count to 1-2 against Lane Duff.

Debusk’s offering was left up over the outer half of the plate, and Duff didn’t miss.

“I knew that was getting down. I knew that was the winner,” Duff said. “That was the one.”

Elijah Parks’ throw to the plate was in time to get Palmer, but Palmer slid to the outside of the plate to avoid the tag by catcher Luke Bedwell.

“I knew I was scoring right away from that hit,” Palmer said. “I’m faster than all these kids on the field, so I knew I was scoring right away.”

The wild bottom half of the inning came after Abingdon (25-3) scored twice in the top half, while recording only one hit, to take a 5-3 lead.

The Falcons got a leadoff single from Cole Lambert and took advantage of three straight walks issued by Lane Duff.

Matt Vine, who got out of a bases-loaded jam to preserve Tuesday’s state quarterfinal win over Christiansburg, issued a walk to force in a second run but got out of the jam with a ground ball.

“Unfortunately I wasn’t able to finish the job on the mound,” Duff said, “but I wanted to help my team in any way that I could.”

Gibson didn’t factor into the decision. The Virginia Tech pledge allowed five earned runs on 10 hits, walked two and struck out four. He was lifted after 6⅓ innings after reaching the 110-pitch maximum for a game.

“I just tried to throw strikes and trust the defense and trust your secondary stuff,” Gibson said. “That’s all you can do.”

Abingdon struck for two first-inning runs against LCA starter Ben Blondino. Blondino didn’t record an out before Landon Owen was brought in out of the bullpen.

Owen pitched 5⅓ innings and allowed one unearned run on five hits to go with five strikeouts.

LCA had its chances against Gibson through the first five innings but only had one run to show for it.

“Going into the game, we knew that their pitcher probably is the best pitcher we’ve faced all year,” Logan Duff said. “We knew that it was going to be a fight with him.”

Then, in the sixth, the Bulldogs put together a two-out rally to tie things up.

Lane Duff and Jackson Downey (3 for 3) had back-to-back singles, and Vine followed with a two-run double that tied the game at 3.

“It was very important to turn us around and get us back going on our feet,” Vine said of his double. “I’m confident in our guys.”

Almost everything about the conclusion of the game was perfect for LCA, from Lane Duff’s walk-off single to the ensuing dogpile.

The only thing that went wrong was Lane Duff running from his older brother to avoid getting doused with a bucket of ice water while doing a television interview.

“He kind of ruined that, but it is what it is,” Logan Duff said.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.