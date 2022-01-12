Lawing, Pennix highlight strong Appomattox presence on Class 2 all-state football teams

Appomattox senior Tre Lawing and junior Jonathan Pennix each earned two first-team all-state recognitions Wednesday when the Virginia High School League released the Class 2 football teams.

The dynamic playmakers highlighted what for the Raiders was a strong showing; they were honored with 10 total spots. Lawing took home first-team offensive all-purpose and defensive all-purpose honors. The speedy Pennix received first-team honors at running back and defensive back.

Lawing capped an impressive high school career in December. He finished the season with roughly 1,000 passing yards, nearly 650 rushing yards and 35 total touchdowns. That output came after the signal caller put up gaudy numbers as a junior in the pandemic-shortened spring season (nearly 600 rushing yards, 562 passing yards and 27 touchdowns in 10 games). He was named this newspaper's all-area offensive player of the year that season.

Lawing also led Appomattox to state championships in 2019 and last spring. As a senior, his postseason awards included offensive and defensive all-purpose first-team honors on the Region 2C football teams.

"He has definitely earned all his awards because he put in the work, for sure," Appomattox coach Doug Smith said Wednesday. "Since he's been there, he's worked so hard to be the best he can be for his team and for his school. That's why I've liked coaching him so much, because of his reasoning behind wanting to be the best."

In interviews over the years, Lawing made clear he's always bled Raider blue. "I'm just gonna give everything I've got to this program for the rest of my time," he said last spring. "That [passion], that's something I don't want to lose."

Lawing also excelled as a sophomore in 2019 with more than 2,300 all-purpose yards and 39 touchdowns. This season, the quarterback missed time after suffering a torn labrum in his left shoulder during kickoff on opening night, an injury he played through that required surgery at the season's conclusion.

"He's always had bigger goals, to be the best for his school," Smith said. "Guys who have those goals, it's so great to see them be honored. He did it this year with injuries and battled through some tough games with an offensive line that wasn't as experienced as he had the two years prior to that. So I think he did it under some tough situations."

Pennix rushed for more than 1,000 yards and 15 scores his junior year, helping Appomattox reach the Class 2 state semifinals and finish with an 11-2 record. He has received numerous Division I offers, including from Boston College, Pittsburgh and West Virginia.

He averaged 13 yards per carry and nearly 30 yards per reception as a junior.

"He's a guy that you have to be focused on whenever he's on the field, because he can break a big play or make a big play at any time," Lawing said of Pennix in December.

Four other Appomattox players were honored on offense Wednesday: right tackle Caden Braford (first team), kicker Tye Robertson (first team), center Jacob Williams (second team) and athlete Ervis Davin (second-team kick returner).

On defense, defensive end Vori Coleman was a second-team selection along with linebacker Toby Bryant.

Braford, a senior who also played D-end, didn't start playing football until his junior year. He picked up first team all-region honors as well.

"The game was just so new to him last year, it was kind of like his freshman year, but he had size and strength," Smith said of Braford. "He really loved the game and loved his team. Without a doubt, he was one of our best practice players. Showed up every day to work hard, had some injuries, and was consistent. He was a guy we could rely on."

Wednesday's release marked the end of all-state honors for players from the Lynchburg area. To view the Class 1, 3 and 4 teams, click here. To see complete Class 2 team, see below.

Class 2 all-state teams

Offense

First team: Quarterback — Jayveon Robinson (King William); Center — Conner Gulasky (KW); Offensive Line — Brody Meadows (Graham), Caden Braford (Appomattox), PJ Holmes (KW), Jayson Williams (KW); Running Back — Demond Claiborne (KW), Jonathan Pennix (Appomattox), Aaron Nice (Stuarts Draft); Receiver — Xayvion Bradshaw (Graham), Dagan Williams (Genvar), Caleb Daugherty (Central Woodstock); Tight End — Kaiden Swortzel (Floyd County); Kicker — Tye Robertson (Appomattox); Kick Returner — Xayvion Turner-Bradshaw (Graham); All-Purpose — Tre Lawing (Appomattox).

Second team: QB — Aiden Wolk (Glen); C — Jacob Williams (Appomattox); OL — Chase Rosso (KW), Christian Ross (C. Woodstock), Will Johnson (Glen), Logan Mullins (Central-Wise); RB — Zavier Lomax (Union), Ty'Drez Clements (Graham), Isaiah Dyer (C. Woodstock); Receiver — Cassius Harris (Tazewell), Brandon Beavers (Ridgeview), Jackson Swanson (Glen); TE — Jacob Walkers (C. Woodstock); K — Ethan Sneddon (Poquoson); KR — Ervis Davin (Appomattox); AP — Ashton Baker (C. Woodstock).

Defense

First team: Defensive Line — Conner Roberts (Graham), Nathan Lopez (Central Woodstock), Cephas Pettis (Nottoway); Defensive End: Zach Blevins (Graham), Tyler Banks (Nott); Linebacker — Tyrel Dobson (Radford), Tyson Tester (Central-Wise), Aaron Nice (Stuarts Draft); Defensive Back — Jayveon Robinson (King William), Jonathan Pennix (Appomattox), Cordell Broy (Clarke County); Punter — Tyler Banks (Nott); Punt Returner — Xayvion Turner-Bradshaw (Graham); All-Purpose — Tre Lawing (Appomattox).

Second team: DL — Wylie Johnson (KW), Jayson Williams (SD), Caden Gibson (Ridgeview); DE — Vori Copeland (Appomattox), Nate Johnson (Glenvar); LB — Mason Anderson (Glen), Brayden Hayes (Poquoson), Toby Bryant (Appomattox), Tre Robinson (KW); DB — Ethan Mullins (Central-Wise), Caleb Daugherty (C. Woodstock), Dagan Williams (Glen), Marcell Baylor (Rad); P — Andy Gracia (Martinsville); PR — Cordell Broy (Clarke Co.); AP — Josh Markley (Poquoson).

Offensive Player of the Year: Demond Claiborne, King William

Defensive Player of the Year: Tyler Banks, Nottoway

Coach of the Year: Scott Moore, King William.

