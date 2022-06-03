Layne bounces back from collision, Raiders take advantage of miscues to win Region 2C crown

RUSTBURG — Opinions flew at breakneck speed in the stands above the field at Rustburg High School on Friday. Dan River fans and the Appomattox faithful jawed back and forth, offering their thoughts on the play that had just ensued near home plate.

All the while, Appomattox ace Courtney Layne lay flat on the ground as coaches and an athletic trainer tended to her. She’d gone down on a collision with a Dan River player, smacking her head on the dirt. After a few minutes, the left-handed senior sat up, unaffected by the noise of the crowd, focusing only her breathing in an attempt regain composure. Then she got to her feet.

Then she went back to the circle.

The next four batters who stepped to the plate against her didn’t stand a chance.

With the score tied at 0, she struck out all four of Dan River’s final hitters. Against McKenzie McVay with two outs in the sixth, she needed eight pitches to record the K. In the seventh, 10 pitches did the trick, as she recorded strikeouts 13, 14 and 15 on the day.

Thanks to Layne’s bounceback, and heads-up, situational base-running by Aubrey Fulcher in the bottom half of the sixth, the Raiders picked up a 1-0 victory and Region 2C crown over their Dogwood District foe.

“That was beyond crazy. … Very interesting game. A good game. We knew it was gonna be a good game,” Appomattox coach Janet Rawes said after the Raiders moved to 2-0 on the season against Dan River (18-3) in a pair of games with identical scores. This one, though had the drama.

In their April meeting, Layne recorded one of her more routine outings, facing just one over the minimum and fanning 19 in a one-hitter. Friday’s contest was the opposite of routine, especially when the sixth inning rolled around.

Katie Moser (3 for 3) recorded a leadoff double to deep center field, and Emily McVay moved her to third on a sacrifice bunt. A wild play came next, with the result turning the game in favor of the Raiders (21-0).

Grayson Snead, the Dan River catcher, popped a pitch up above the plate. Appomattox catcher Abby Wilkerson tried to make a catch in foul territory, but the ball hit off her glove. Layne came in to try to make the play, too, but then collided with Snead.

The Dan River junior, who was turned away from the plate, didn’t know whether the play was dead or if the ball had been called fair or foul, so she turned and instinctively attempted to run to first. But Snead immediately met Layne, unintentionally but forcefully hitting her to send her to the ground.

“Stuff like that happens in sports, freak accidents,” said Layne, who also said she didn’t believe there was any ill intent from Snead. “… It just knocked the wind out of me.”

Asked whether she considered coming out of the game, she answered quickly: “No.” Not with a region title and an important advantage for Tuesday’s Class 2 state tournament contest on the line. “I wanted to finish the game for my team,” she added.

That she did, with support from Fulcher and teammates, who had to work through another pause just a few minutes later in the bottom half of the frame.

Snead was ejected because of the hit, sending McKenzie McVay, who started the game at third, behind the plate to catch for Emily McVay (nine Ks, three hits). With two outs, McKenzie McVay became rattled when she overthrew second base as Fulcher — who reached on a walk — stole second. McKenzie McVay called time and walked toward the circle breathing heavily and shaking.

She was granted time to compose herself, but Appomattox knew it had an opportunity to pounce when the game resumed.

Wilkerson drew a seven-pitch walk next, and Fulcher had her eye on third against a shaken defense as Wilkerson took first.

McKenzie McVay recognized Fulcher running and tried to catch her stealing, but her throw was off target again, and Fulcher came home for the game’s lone run.

The play atoned for Appomattox’s mistakes on the base paths in the second inning, when three reached but two were thrown out.

Layne reached on an error, but courtesy runner Sydney Bryant was caught stealing third on Fulcher’s bunt single. Then, Fulcher was caught stealing third after Emily McVay struck out Michaela Williams.

The Raiders left one on in that frame and in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings. Outside of the scoring play in the sixth, their best chance at putting an early run on the board came in the third, when Emily Purcell and Kelsey Hackett reached third and second, respectively, after being hit by a pitch and drawing a walk and then moving up on Haleigh Tweedy’s sacrifice bunt.

But Emily McVay came back with a strikeout to escape the jam.

Layne matched that effort when she wiggled out of trouble in the first and third innings. In the first, runners stood at first and second with one out when she struck out the next two. In the third, she stranded two in scoring position, adding another two strikeouts to her tally.

“Since it’s 0-0, every emotion you can possibly be thinking is in your head as a pitcher,” Layne said, “but knowing I’m a leader on this team, I just had to stay calm for my team and know that I could do it.”

Against Layne (four hits, no walks), only Dan River’s 1, 2 and 3 hitters reached safely. The 4 through 9 hitters accounted for 14 of her 15 strikeouts. Only three at-bats from those six players went down as something other than a K.

“The first part of the lineup, they had good eyes. They watched the balls that I threw and they took advantage of the strikes that were in the zone,” Layne said, “so [my approach was] keep pushing, not worrying about it and moving to the next batter.”

Dan River coach Maghan Paskiewicz said even more than the odd turn of events at the end of the game, “the plate stopped us more than anything.” Thanks to its ability to make contact Layne, though, she said she thinks her team could again meet Appomattox — the reigning state champ that plays Tazewell in the quarters Tuesday — on Saturday, in the title game.

