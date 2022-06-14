Layne named national player of the week, VHSL Class 2 player of the year

Courtney Layne had signed all the softballs her adoring fans had asked her to. She’d taken all the pictures. She’d done all the interviews.

It seemed as if the attention had finally died down. Then word reached Brentt Eads, executive editor of Extra Inning Softball, a national organization dedicated to growing the sport at multiple levels. Three days removed from her feat in the Class 2 state softball championship, the Appomattox pitcher received even more praise.

For a pair of perfect games in the state tournament, including a perfect game in a championship for the second straight year, Layne was named the national high school player of the week by Extra Inning Softball on Tuesday.

“I can’t even comprehend how many high schools there are,” Layne said. “So it’s pretty cool that I was able to get recognized like that."

The same day, the Raiders’ ace earned the highest honor in Class 2, capturing the state player of the year award.

Layne, who felt she’d already reached the apex of her high school career Saturday when her team beat Page County 1-0 to capture a second straight state title — giving the Raiders back-to-back softball state championships for the first time — described the additional accolades she received Tuesday as the best way to “close a great chapter of my life.” The awards, she added, are proof “that I did everything I could for the Appomattox program.”

The national laurels came on the heels of three shutout wins in the state tournament. In the quarterfinals, the Raiders beat Tazewell 5-0, with Layne holding the Bulldogs to two hits.

In her final two games with the Raiders, she was even better.

Randolph-Henry was on the other end of Layne’s perfect game in the state semifinals Friday. The Statesmen were able to put the ball in play against the lefty, but the ACHS defense had her back and didn’t allow a base runner.

She finished with just six strikeouts (less than half her average per game), which represented an improvement for the Statesmen over the previous year. But as was the case in her perfect game in the 2021 state title game against R-H, Layne couldn’t be rattled.

The only way Layne could top one perfect game in the state championship, Appomattox coach Janet Rawes said about a week before Saturday’s title matchup, was for her ace to do it twice.

With 15 strikeouts, five groundouts and one flyout, Layne repeated the performance against Page. The win capped a 24-0 run this year and 40-0 run spanning the last two seasons.

“It’s definitely probably one of the craziest things that happened in my career,” Layne said. “Obviously I was gonna do my best and try to keep runners off the bases, but never would I have thought I would do it in a state championship game again.”

On Saturday, Layne said, she knew she had full command of her arsenal of pitches, including a changeup that had Page way out in front. Batters were left guessing all morning, so Layne’s signature riseball was even more devastating.

The University of Virginia commit said the game represented one of her team’s best all-around efforts this season. When the stakes were highest, she said, she and her teammates rose to the occasion.

“I honestly think I play and we play at a much higher level when we know that everything’s on the line,” Layne said. “… We play our best when we’re pushed to the maximum.”

The back-to-back perfect games to wrap up her senior campaign gave her four on the season. One-third of her nine career perfect games — a number that’s good for third all-time in Virginia High School League history, and the most since two pitchers had 13 each from 2005 to 2008 — have come in state tournaments.

“Our hard work has paid off,” Layne said, also pointing out the improvement she’s made during her four years at ACHS.

She pitched part-time in her freshman year, going 9-2, and then had her sophomore year canceled by the pandemic. Her 0.34 ERA in that first season was the best in Appomattox softball history at the time, but she’s now broken that mark twice.

As a junior, she posted a 0.23 ERA, good at the time for sixth in VHSL history. This year, she finished with a 0.16 ERA to tie for fifth and knock her own mark down one spot.

“I just think it’s pretty cool that I’ve gotten better each year,” Layne said.

In 302 innings pitched, she gave up just 10 earned runs (a career 0.23 ERA, second-best all-time in state history). For the final 18 games of her career, she didn’t surrender a single earned run, and Layne and the Raiders went 17 straight games without allowing any runs — accomplishing one of Layne’s particular goals.

There were times when she wasn’t perfect, she explained, and saw runners reach on the occasional hit by pitch, walk or hit, but it was Layne’s demeanor that kept alive a shutout streak that ended as the longest string in the state since 2004. Only Layne and Angela Tincher (of James River-Buchanan) have gone as many games without giving up a run.

“Being calm about it, for me personally, helped me to be able to do that and get the outs,” Layne said, also heaping praise on her teammates for the accomplishment.

Among those teammates were three who, along with Layne, were named first-team all-state Tuesday: seniors Macee Hargis (first base) and Kelsey Hackett (shortstop) and junior Haleigh Tweedy (outfield). Rawes was named coach of the year.

Each of the four players had multiple home runs and hit .448 or better, with Hackett, who hit the game-winning RBI in the state title game Saturday, leading the way with eight homers and a .577 average. Hargis led the team with 45 RBIs.

SOFTBALL

Class 2 All-State teams

Player of the Year: Courtney Layne, Appomattox

Coach of the Year: Janet Rawes, Appomattox

First team: Pitcher — Courtney Layne (Appomattox), Danner Allen (Randolph-Henry), Emily McVay (Dan River); Catcher — Grayson Snead (Dan River); First Base — Macee Hargis (Appomattox); Second Base — Marissa Monger (Page Co.); Third Base — Lexi Baker (Central-Wise); Shortstop — Kelsey Hackett (Appomattox); Outfielder — Haleigh Tweedy (Appomattox), Rebekah Stowe (Dan River), Diamond Jennings (Nottoway); DP/Flex — Katie Moser (Dan River); At-Large — Bria Berriochoa (East Rockingham), Abigail Epperson (Patrick Co.).

Second team: P — Carly Compton (Tazewell), Bayleigh Allison (Central-Wise), Austyn Moran (James River-Buchanan); C — Kirsten Hensley (Page Co.); 1B — Jocelyn Rinker (Page Co.); 2B — Taylor Atkinson (Nottoway); 3B — Ashley Nelson (Randolph-Henry); SS — Madison Edwards (Clarke Co.); OF — Taylor Cochran (Central-Wise), Jordan Dorrier (Buckingham), Addie Gibson (Gate City); DP/Flex — Olivia Powell (Randolph-Henry); At-Large — Loghan Pickford (Poquoson), Carrie Patrick (Virginia High).

