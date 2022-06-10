Layne throws another perfect game against Randolph-Henry, offense explodes as Appomattox reaches state championship

SALEM — It was their second meeting in the state tournament in two years, so Appomattox and Randolph-Henry knew each other well.

For the Raiders, familiarity meant all the difference Friday morning at Moyer Sports Complex.

Appomattox anticipated exactly what Statesmen pitcher Danner Allen might offer in the semifinal matchup, with batters up and down the lineup seizing on their opportunities. And Courtney Layne, despite Randolph-Henry understanding well what she was capable of in the circle, shut down the Statesmen — again.

Layne tossed another perfect game against R-H, repeating the performance she put on in the teams’ meeting in state championship a year ago, and the Raiders’ offense ran wild in an 11-0, run-rule triumph.

“Second year in a row, it’s definitely more difficult. I feel like you go into this with a target on your back,” Appomattox senior first baseman Macee Hargis said of her team’s search for a second straight state title, “so winning this game by the score that we did win it, it was a good feeling. But our mentality going in was take no team for granted, and I think that’s what we did, and hopefully we’ll do the same thing [Saturday].”

Hargis was the third of three Appomattox batters quickly retired by Allen in the first inning. But each of those three put the ball in play. A good sign, Hargis said, of what was to come.

The next three to step to the plate for the Raiders all reached, and the first two came around to score. Appomattox (23-0) tallied two runs in the second inning on a single by Abby Wilkerson (three RBIs), the five-hole hitter who joined hitters 6 and 7 in the Raiders’ lineup with two hits on the day.

ACHS broke the game open in the next frame. Ten players batted, five recorded hits and six scored for an 8-0 lead.

Hargis struck in the third, turning one swing into three runs. With Kelsey Hargis and Haleigh Tweedy on second and third, Hargis recorded the first of Appomattox’s two home runs on the day on her shot to center field against a full count.

“I knew she had to give me something good or I was gonna get a walk. I went in with the mindset that I was getting on base somehow, and she just happened to throw me the perfect pitch,” she said. “Hitting it was great; everyone likes to hit a home run, but it’s a little bit sweeter when you know that home run might send you to the state championship.”

The inning also featured three Randolph-Henry errors (it committed five on the day). Layne reached on an error with no outs, and the Statesmen made two more mistakes trying to quell the base-running prowess of the Raiders. Bailey Hamilton — running for Wilkerson, who reached on a single — stole second, and the throw trying to catch her trickled into the outfield. The Statesmen tried to atone for the mistake with a throw to third, but another mistake there allowed her to come home.

The run gave Appomattox a 7-0 lead. Wilkerson’s single previously drove in Sydney Bryant, the courtesy runner for Layne. Michaela Williams also scored in the inning on Emily Purcell’s RBI single, after reaching on her own single and moving to second on Carrington Moore’s sacrifice bunt.

“We knew her,” Hargis said as she explained her team’s offense against Allen, who walked one, fanned five and gave up 10 hits compared to the seven she gave up to the Raiders a year ago. “This year we faced a lot more competition. … So I think playing those teams and then coming here to play Danner, … we had seen a lot of good pitching, and we’d become great hitters.”

Appomattox sent six more to the plate in the fourth and capitalized on two more errors, scoring three runs.

Tweedy, the leadoff batter, reached on an error and scored on Aubrey Fulcher’s homer to dead center. Wilkerson reached on an error on a near catch in left field, and Hamilton, the courtesy runner, scored on Williams’ RBI single to cap the scoring.

“It felt really good. I haven’t hit one in a while,” Fulcher said of her home run. “That’s only my second one ever, and it felt good to do it in [the semifinal] game.”

All the while, Layne made sure Randolph-Henry (22-3) didn’t have any chance at a comeback.

“Of course it’s always in the back of your mind,” Layne said of her perfect game, her second of the season, “but once again, it’s taking it pitch by pitch, just executing every pitch call [coach] Davy [Hackett] calls, hitting my spots and just trusting my defense.”

Randolph-Henry put more balls in play against Layne by a wide margin compared to the 2021 championship meeting. Layne had just six strikeouts Friday after tallying 15 (in seven innings) last year. R-H put four balls in the air, including one to second that Williams dove to catch for the game’s final out, and it grounded out five times.

“They were very well-coached. They’ve had a very good program for a few years now. You can’t take anything away from them. Very good ball team,” Statesmen coach Mike Adams said of Appomattox. “We did put it in play, so we were pleased with that.”

The Statesmen only sent one of the 58 pitches Layne threw to the outfield.

“At this point in the season, everyone is at their peak right now. They were swinging at pitches, making soft contact. … I like to help my defense out like that [so] they don’t have to do anything crazy,” Layne said, adding her teammates did “all I can ask for.”

The final three batters in the lineup for the Statesmen only got one chance apiece to face Layne, who recorded first-pitch strikes against 12 of the 15 she faced and saw 78% of her pitches (45) go down as strikes.

The win for Appomattox was its 16th straight shutout and 39th straight win across two undefeated seasons. The Raiders will put those streaks on the line in the title game at 10 a.m. Saturday at Moyer, where they’ll take on Page County (15-6), which beat Dan River 3-2 in walk-off fashion in the other semifinal Friday.

