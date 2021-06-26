 Skip to main content
Layne's perfect game, Hargis' RBI triple power Appomattox to Class 2 state softball title
breaking

Layne's perfect game, Hargis' RBI triple power Appomattox to Class 2 state softball title

062721-lna-sports-appomattox-p1.jpg

Appomattox players celebrate with the Class 2 championship trophy after beating Randolph-Henry 2-0 Saturday and capturing their second state title in program history.

 Damien Sordelett, The News & Advance

CHARLOTTE COURT HOUSE — Courtney Layne struck out 15 in her perfect-game performance and Appomattox claimed its second softball state championship with a 2-0 victory over Randolph-Henry at Laine Field.

The Raiders (15-0) broke through with two runs in the sixth, highlighted by Macee Hargis’ RBI triple.

This is a breaking update. Check back for more. 

