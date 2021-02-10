LCA advances to Region 3C Championship with win over Fluvanna

Haddon Smith has emerged as a serious scoring threat for Liberty Christian this season, especially from 3-point range. But at halftime of Wednesday's Region 3C semifinal against visiting Fluvanna, Smith hadn't scored. He was 0 of 5 from deep.

"We need you to hit those shots," LCA coach Paul Redgate told his senior sharpshooter at the break.

So Smith hit the reset button. Sometimes, that's all it takes.

He hit two 3s on LCA's opening two possessions of the third quarter, poured on all of his game-high 18 points in the second half, and LCA broke away from Fluvanna for a 67-53 victory.

"He lets us shoot and he gives us freedom to shoot," Smith said of Redgate, who pulled the senior aside for the halftime chat. "He said, 'Don't be scared to shoot the ball.' And that's what gave me the energy to go out there and hit those two. I think that gave us a spark, because we went up by, like, 10 or 12."

The Bulldogs (11-1) built an 11-point first-half lead over the Flucos (11-5) but watched as Fluvanna trimmed the deficit to four at halftime, backed by a 10-4 run over the final two minutes of the second quarter.