LCA advances to Region 3C Championship with win over Fluvanna

Haddon Smith has emerged as a serious scoring threat for Liberty Christian this season, especially from 3-point range. But at halftime of Wednesday's Region 3C semifinal against visiting Fluvanna, Smith hadn't scored. He was 0 of 5 from deep.
"We need you to hit those shots," LCA coach Paul Redgate told his senior sharpshooter at the break.
So Smith hit the reset button. Sometimes, that's all it takes.
He hit two 3s on LCA's opening two possessions of the third quarter, poured on all of his game-high 18 points in the second half, and LCA broke away from Fluvanna for a 67-53 victory.
"He lets us shoot and he gives us freedom to shoot," Smith said of Redgate, who pulled the senior aside for the halftime chat. "He said, 'Don't be scared to shoot the ball.' And that's what gave me the energy to go out there and hit those two. I think that gave us a spark, because we went up by, like, 10 or 12."
The Bulldogs (11-1) built an 11-point first-half lead over the Flucos (11-5) but watched as Fluvanna trimmed the deficit to four at halftime, backed by a 10-4 run over the final two minutes of the second quarter.
But Smith's quick six points to start the third quarter put the Bulldogs back up by 10 and, except for a brief moment midway through the frame, LCA's led by double digits the rest of the way.
"We didn't get off to the best start, but I could see the determination in my guys' eyes," Redgate said about LCA, which trailed Fluvanna for most of the first eight minutes of action. "I knew we'd keep competing hard as the night went on. Obviously, the third quarter for us was key."
The Bulldogs outscored the Flucos 21-9 in that third frame.
Fluvanna was led by junior guard Kobe Edmonds, who finished with 14 points. Senior forward Xavvier Copeland notched a double-double (12 points, 10 rebounds), Lance Bruce added 13 points and Jaden Ferguson hauled down 11 rebounds.
But LCA won the battle of the boards (snagging 15 offensive rebounds), held Fluvanna to just 29% shooting on the night and shot 90% from the free throw line (18 of 20) to Fluvanna's 72% (18 of 25).
"Not our best performance," Fluvanna coach Heath Bralley said. "We normally score a little better than that. Attribute all credit to them and their defense. … I wish we could've done things better. Our offensive rebounding has kind of been our Achilles' heel all year and that was a big part of it tonight that put us behind the 8-ball, and then we had to fight our way back."
But the coach was happy to see his team get within four at halftime, almost doing away completely with the double-digit deficit.
"Hard work and energy, that's what makes that happen," he said.
The game featured an interesting coaching reunion. Redgate and Bralley played together briefly at Emory & Henry under former coach Bob Johnson.
"Watching his team play, I can see some of the same makeup of what we try to instill in our team," Redgate said.
Five of LCA's six scorers were in double figures Wednesday. In addition to Smith, senior Seth Hildebrand scored 15 points, Jalen Leftwich finished with 12 points and a team-high 13 rebounds, and Sully Holmes and Tanner Thomas (who had a tough defensive assignment in Fluvanna's Maurice D'Allesandro) scored 10 apiece. That's LCA's starting five.
The only other player to score for the Bulldogs was Division I football recruit and offensive tackle Zach Rice, who had two points late in the fourth quarter.
"That's great and it shows we can be a solid team, especially when we share the ball," Redgate said of his starting five. "When we share the ball, we're able to spread the court out. And that's what we try to tell them: spread the court out, make the defense scramble and then shoot it confidently."
LCA advances to the region championship and will host either Charlottesville or Spotswood on Friday. That game could be moved to Saturday or Sunday because of inclement weather. The VHSL on Wednesday announced it is extending the deadline for region play to Sunday because of the potential for snow and ice across parts of the state.
A state berth will be on the line, in addition to the region crown.
"I think we're focused," Hildebrand said. "That's our main goal: keep our eyes on the prize. But also, us seniors know if we lose, we're out. So I feel like that gives us a little bit of motivation to play every game like it's our last, because it could be."