LCA appealing move to VHSL's Class 2, Liberty High seeks to leave Seminole District

The landscape of area high school sports could look much different beginning in 2023.

Under the league's new four-year alignment plan, which is not yet finalized, both Liberty Christian Academy and Bedford-based Liberty High would no longer compete at the Class 3 level and would move to Class 2.

LCA is appealing that move in an attempt to remain in Class 3. Liberty High is asking for permission to move from the Seminole District, its longtime home, to the Dogwood District — a move that signals the school will accept its new designation.

The VHSL bases its classification system on student population. According to the newest enrollment figures provided to the league by the Virginia Department of Education, 450 students attend LCA, a figure that puts the institution roughly in the middle of the proposed Class 2 alignment, which would feature 52 schools under the new plan. Other area schools already in Class 2 include Appomattox, Gretna and Nelson County.

Under the league's most recent enrollment figures, released for the 2018 through 2022 cycle, 738 students attended LCA. At the time, that made LCA the smallest, population-wise, of all schools competing at the Class 3 level.

But despite a drop in enrollment, LCA has been widely successful in Class 3. Its baseball team won its second VHSL state title this spring (its first at the Class 3 level, with the other occurring in 2017 when the Bulldogs were located in Class 4). Last December, its football team played in the state title game. And in 2021, the boys basketball team advanced to the state semifinals. The school's success has extended beyond those major sports to others — such as tennis, wrestling, swimming, golf and soccer.

LCA athletic director and football coach Frank Rocco said LCA wants to remain in Class 3 because it believes that classification offers the best competition for a school its size.

"Our rationale is sports wide," Rocco said, reeling off a list of the school's more successful sports. "We've done a little homework as far as what some of the [Class 2] schools have, and not all the [Class 2] schools offer some of the sports I mentioned. ... It's just not equitable for what we feel like we offer in terms of the wide range of sports and the competition level that our teams have played on.

"It's nothing against anybody. It's just wanting to accommodate all the sports. ... Our numbers in football are down, so sure it would help to play in [Class 2]. It would help a lot. But it's not what's best for our athletes."

Liberty High's move to Class 2 would be historic for the Seminole District, home currently to eight schools. The Minutemen have competed in the district since its creation more than 40 years ago. But LHS' numbers have declined in recent years, going from 793 in 2018 to 551 based on newest VDOE figures, compiled in March.

Rumors had been batted around for months that Liberty may seek to join the Dogwood District in the future. Seminole District members currently compete in Class 3 and Class 4. That could change in 2023. Unless the VHSL grants both appeals, Liberty High and LCA would be the district's only Class 2 teams. Dogwood District schools compete in Class 1 and 2. In that situation, LCA would join Region 2C for postseason play, rather than its current designation in Region 3C.

Liberty's appeal to switch districts is a sign it is willing to move to Class 2, which would offer a chance for a more competitive landscape, given the school's current numbers. Should the appeal be granted, Liberty would join a district that includes Altavista, Appomattox, Chatham, Dan River, Gretna, Nelson and William Campbell.

LCA is happy in its current position. "We certainly haven't dominated," Rocco said. "We feel like we're right in the sweet spot."

He was asked this week if he felt the VHSL would grant the school's request.

"I've talked to several people in the [VHSL's] office, and I don't know," he said. "I think it's a crapshoot. ... They really want to have even numbers in every classification."

Rocco also said a move to Class 2 would "affect all our sports in a negative way." He welcomed the prospect of playing schools such as Appomattox, which he considers "a tremendous program. They compete in all sports with us, and we have a great relationship with them."

"But," he added, "all the way across the board it would really negatively affect us."

Appeals are common during realignment periods, which occur every four years. The next plan would run from 2023 through 2027. The league received appeals from at least 37 schools after releasing its plan last month, including, notably, from Staunton-based Riverheads, winners of six straight state football titles at the Class 1 level, which is seeking to remain in that class instead of moving to Class 2.

LCA and Liberty were the only schools in this newspaper's coverage area scheduled to change classes or districts in the upcoming cycle. Their appeals will be heard by a five-person panel approved by, but not members of, the league's Executive Committee. The Appeals Committee will meet and hear appeals Aug. 23 and recommend its final alignment plan to the Executive Committee.

Schools that do not receive a favorable decision from the Appeals Committee may make a final appeal to the Executive Committee, which will then decide the final alignment plan by Sept. 27.