LCA baseball uses big first innings to throttle Lafayette, advances to Class 3 title game

Ben Blair was tasked with limiting the damage out of the bullpen in the top of the first inning.

The Liberty Christian right-hander needed one pitch to get out of an inherited bases-loaded jam. The floodgates opened soon thereafter for the Bulldogs offense.

Logan Duff’s two-run single highlighted an eight-run second inning, Blair pitched 4 ⅔ sterling innings of relief, and LCA throttled Lafayette 12-1 in five innings in the Class 3 baseball semifinals Friday afternoon at Spotsylvania High School in Spotsylvania Courthouse.

The Bulldogs (22-2) will play in their third Virginia High School League state championship game and first since winning the Group 4A title in 2017.

They will play Abingdon at 11 a.m. Saturday at Spotsylvania High School. The Falcons defeated Meridian 5-4 in Saturday's other semifinal.

“They’re champing at the bit and ready to go,” LCA coach Randy Tomlin said. “I’m just real proud and thankful for them to be here.”

Blair inherited a bases-loaded jam when he took over on the mound for Will Palmer with one out in the top of the first.

CJ Buchan attacked at Blair’s first pitch and grounded into an inning-ending double play.

“It set the momentum for sure,” Tomlin said, “and it’s a huge swing right there in a really tough situation because it could have gotten ugly on the other side real quick if things hadn’t happened.”

Tomlin credited first baseman Dillon Stowers with picking the throw from second baseman Matt Vine out of the dirt to complete the double play.

LCA scored quickly in the bottom of the first on Duff’s RBI double, and then the floodgates burst open in the second inning.

The Bulldogs sent 14 batters to the plate and scored eight times to take a 9-0 lead.

The Rams (17-8) used four pitchers in the frame. LCA had only three hits — Duff’s two-run single and RBI singles from Vine and Tanner Thomas — and took advantage of five walks, three hit batters, one error and two wild pitches.

Vines drew a bases-loaded walk, and Jackson Downey and John Simmons were each hit by a pitch with the bases loaded. Thomas scored on a wild pitch.

“Guys were going up and just trying to find a way to get on base with good at-bats, good approaches and getting a chance to get a good pitch to put a good swing on,” Tomlin said. “When they did, they put the barrel on the ball and hit some balls real hard. We were able to take advantage of it.”

Duff went 3 for 4 with five RBIs. He had a two-run double in the fourth inning that gave LCA an 11-1 lead.

“He had a great day. He really stayed in his swing really well all day and was able to drive the ball,” Tomlin said of Duff. “He took advantage of having the runners on, which is good in front of Tanner. It’s good and makes it hard to pitch through the lineup when everybody going through is swinging good. He had a great day.”

Simmons went 1 for 1, drew two walks and scored three runs. Vine also went 1 for 1 and finished with two runs scored and two RBIs. Downey and Lane Duff scored two runs apiece.

Blair threw 43 of his 59 pitches for strikes. He allowed two hits and one unearned run while striking out four.

“He’s a good strike thrower and has really good stuff,” Tomlin said of Blair.

Class 3 Semifinals

Liberty Christian 12, Lafayette 1 (5 innings)

Lafayette;001;00;—;1;2;1

Liberty Christian;180;3x;—;12;7;4

At Spotsylvania High

WP: Ben Blair. LP: Kevin Cole.

Highlights: L — Cole 1-3, RBI (1+ IP, 5 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 1 K); Price Whitaker 1-2; Tristan Hiestand 0-2, R. LCA — Logan Duff 3-4, 2 2B, 5 RBI; Blair 4.2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 K; Matt Vine 1-1, 2 R, 2 RBI; John Simmons 1-1, 3B, 2 R, RBI; Dillon Stowers 1-1, 2B, R; Tanner Thomas 1-3, R, RBI.

Records: Lafayette 17-8. Liberty Christian 22-2.

Next: LCA plays Abingdon in the Class 3 championship at 11 a.m. at Spotsylvania High.