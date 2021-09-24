LCA defeats Brookville in clash of Seminole District heavyweights

Brookville quarterback Drake McDaniel threw for 101 yards, while running Butler rushed for 98 yards on 23 carries. Ethan Robey added 51 receiving yards off three catches. But the 5-foot-10 junior who entered leading the team in receiving yards took a hit under double coverage while trying to reel in a pass near the visiting sideline, and he limped to the bench with what appeared to be an ankle injury. He never returned.

Robey was one of three receivers injured Friday, as Stephen Preston and Nik Dunford all missed major parts of the action. All are integral to Brookville's offense.

"We'll have to regroup and look at some things and maybe move some guys around," BHS coach Jon Meeks said. "But overall, I thought it was a good, hard-hitting, fun, clean high school football game. They were better tonight."

Brookville showcased its Wildcat formation with Butler at QB and turned to Silas Rucker (24 rushing yards, 31 passing yards) on the final series, with McDaniel out at receiver. In the first quarter, the Bees drove down to the LCA 9-yard line, but came up short on 4th and 1.

"We've got two weeks until the next game, so hopefully something changes between now and then and they come back next week," McDaniel said of his three receivers.