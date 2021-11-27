LCA defeats Brookville to claim Region 3C crown for second straight season

"It was an uphill battle," Butler said. "The game was all about who swung first and how you responded. They hit us in the mouth first, and we didn't respond well. ... It's been a great season overall, but it's been a roller coaster. We had some really, really high times, we had some low times. But I'm proud of my team through it all. They never gave up on me. I'm thankful for that."

In the moments after the game, Butler put his career into perspective. "I'd probably say out of all of the games, I'm proud of myself most for this game," he said. "There wasn't a lot going, but I did as much as I could. I kept my head up. I never gave up."

Bees quarterback Drake McDaniel completed 4 of 13 passes for 71 yards. The Bulldogs poured on 421 yards of total offense to Brookville's 204. Dillon Stowers caught three passes for 80 yards, and Belford had three catches for 76 yards.

Brookville, trying to get back in the game in the second half, gave LCA short fields to work with off turnovers on downs. But it hasn't been Brookville's style under coach Jon Meeks just to punt when trailing big and then hope the score doesn't get worse.