LCA dispatches E.C. Glass to claim Seminole District title

The trophy made its way through the arms of Liberty Christian players until it was finally seized by Gideon Davidson.

The freshman wore a wide smile, one that contrasted the rough-and-rumble demeanor he'd just displayed on the field. His team had just captured the Seminole District regular-season title with a 41-21 victory over E.C. Glass in one of the most anticipated bouts of the year.

"At first I was a little nervous," Davidson said of when the night began. "And then I just got in my flow."

In his flow, no doubt about that. Davidson rumbled up the gut, got to the outside edge and wreaked havoc on the E.C. Glass defense all night, churning up 121 yards and scoring three touchdowns to help LCA (9-0, 6-0 Seminole) finish the regular season undefeated and earn its first Seminole title outright. In the 2020 pandemic-shortened season, the Bulldogs shared the crown with Heritage.

"I just relied on my speed," Davidson said. "That's all I had to do."

E.C. Glass (8-2, 5-2) entered the night looking to force a share of the title. If they did that and Heritage won, all three would share it. But LCA swatted away that scenario.