LCA faces 'a different kind of animal' in Lord Botetourt

“We’ve got to be able to stop the run,” Rocco said. “The [Hunter] Rice kid is a big, physical running back and just an outstanding player. Then their line is so big and physical, including the tight ends — it’s not just their line — their tight ends are massive guys. Stopping the run is probably gonna be the main focal point.”

On offense, LCA needs to set things up for quarterback Davis Lane, who has completed 63.4% of his passes (52 of 82) this season. He’s thrown for 774 yards and 11 touchdowns. The Bulldogs rely on running backs Cade Wycoff (653 rushing yards and 10 scores) and Caleb Davidson (524 yards and six TDs) to establish the run.

“We’re very excited and we’re gonna do everything we can to win,” Lane said. “We need to keep doing what we do, keep controlling the line of scrimmage like we’ve been doing.”

Senior Will Wycoff (nine receptions for 164 yards) said his teammates fed off last week’s win, which was the first region title in program history.