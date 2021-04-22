LCA faces 'a different kind of animal' in Lord Botetourt

There are giants in Daleville, the tiny outpost located 51 miles west of Lynchburg. Frank Rocco knows that.
At key positions all across the roster, imposing figures stand tall. A 6-foot-6, 275-pound Division I recruit at offensive tackle named Gunner Givens. A 6-4 defensive end. A 6-5, 310-pound defensive tackle and nose guard. A 6-5 lineman. And on and on.
The hulking, experienced Cavaliers (8-0) represent the most formidable challenge yet to Liberty Christian’s state championship hopes. The two teams meet in Daleville on Saturday at 1 p.m. in the Class 3 semifinals.
“They look like a Division I college team,” Rocco, LCA’s coach, said after Thursday’s practice. “Heritage [last week’s Region 3C title game opponent] is like 6-1, 6-2. These guys are 6-5, 6-6, so the leverage — football is a game of leverage. They have long arms; they bend well for big guys. So this is a different animal.”
Height isn’t the only problem. Senior running back Hunter Rice, a VMI commit, may only be 6-foot but he weighs in at 200 pounds and is one of the toughest runners in the state.
Local high school football fans may remember Rice for his work the last few years against Lynchburg-area teams. He was a sophomore who took every punch Heritage could land and ran wild in a 2018 state semifinal game that the Pioneers won, 42-39. The next season, he made a difference as his team returned the favor against HHS in the same round. And he’s shown off against local squads like Staunton River, William Campbell and Brookville throughout his career.
The thing about Botetourt: not only is it bred big, it’s also hungry. The Cavaliers were state runners up in 2019.
Here’s the dilemma for the Bulldogs (5-2). They have to stop Botetourt’s run game, but to do that, they’ll have to become giant slayers in the trenches. And on offense, LCA’s O-line will have to somehow create holes for its running backs.
“The biggest thing is who really wants it,” LCA lineman Zach Rice said.
Rice is LCA’s answer to Botetourt’s size. The junior with 40 Division I offers stands at 6-5 and weighs in at 310 pounds. Unhappy with the way his offensive line performed last week against Heritage (LCA as a team also racked up 11 penalties), Rice is intent on improving against LB.
“We’ve got some speed, so we’re gonna have to take advantage of that,” he said. “But they’ve got some good athletes and some strong, physical guys. So we need to get them off the line if we wanna run the ball well.”
Rocco talked Thursday about his seniors, the ones who endured a 4-6 season in 2018, took a few hard knocks last season and now are the last Seminole District squad standing. LCA is in the state semis for the first time in program history. The seniors, Rocco said, have laid the foundation for LCA football. Survive against Botetourt and they’ll prove they can compete with the best teams in the state.
“We’ve got to be able to stop the run,” Rocco said. “The [Hunter] Rice kid is a big, physical running back and just an outstanding player. Then their line is so big and physical, including the tight ends — it’s not just their line — their tight ends are massive guys. Stopping the run is probably gonna be the main focal point.”
On offense, LCA needs to set things up for quarterback Davis Lane, who has completed 63.4% of his passes (52 of 82) this season. He’s thrown for 774 yards and 11 touchdowns. The Bulldogs rely on running backs Cade Wycoff (653 rushing yards and 10 scores) and Caleb Davidson (524 yards and six TDs) to establish the run.
“We’re very excited and we’re gonna do everything we can to win,” Lane said. “We need to keep doing what we do, keep controlling the line of scrimmage like we’ve been doing.”
Senior Will Wycoff (nine receptions for 164 yards) said his teammates fed off last week’s win, which was the first region title in program history.
“It keeps building and building,” he said of the momentum, before turning his thoughts to Lord Botetourt. “They’re a great team. They’re really big and strong and they’re aggressive. They want to pound us, but we feel like we’ve got a game plan ready. It just comes adown to executing. We’ve got to be physical and, ultimately, stop the run on defense. … It starts in the trenches, and I feel like that’s what the game is gonna come down to.”
Despite the size disadvantage, LCA is out to prove it’s one of the toughest teams around. It delivered hard hits on Brookville and Heritage the last two weeks.
“It’s a very unique group,” Rocco said of his squad. “[Zach] Rice is a big guy and he’s a really good player, but for the most part our center’s a little guy, our guard’s a little guy and we’re just high school guys that are just playing really, really well together right now.”