LCA falls in Region 3C semifinals

This moment is one coach Heath Bralley knew his team could experience if all the pieces came together. Months ago, before the season’s start, he and his staff mapped out lofty goals, objectives every player believed obtainable.

Still, after exiting the locker room at Liberty Christian on Thursday night, the Fluvanna County coach needed a few extra beats to gather his thoughts.

“It’s surreal,” he said, unable to wipe away the emotions he and his squad were experiencing.

Happiness, to be sure. Relief, without a doubt. And, of course, satisfaction. After 32 minutes of breakneck-speed basketball, Bralley’s seventh-seeded Flucos were ready to board the bus back to Palmyra with another playoff win in their pockets, this one an 89-77 dismantling of the third-seeded Bulldogs in the Region 3C semifinals, and a spot in the Class 3 state tournament.

“I don’t know if we consider it upsets, because we always thought that we were this good,” the coach said after his team took down a higher seed for the second straight round, following a quarterfinal win over second-seeded Wilson Memorial on Tuesday. “In November, it was our goal to get to this point, and through ups and downs, bumpy roads, we’ve reached our goal.”

Thursday’s journey wasn’t the smoothest, either, but the Flucos’ veterans drew on their experience to weather the fight LCA (17-6) put up throughout the first three quarters.

From the jump, the hosts were in control, racing out to a 10-2 lead to force a Fluvanna timeout. Lance Bruce was the spark that helped the Flucos respond after that.

The junior went on a tear through the rest of the quarter, tallying 14 of his 18 first-half points in the frame by both creating lanes to the basket and rising up over the top of LCA’s defense.

“We just stayed calm, and we knew we could get it done,” said Bruce, who finished with a game-high 32 points.

Credit the rest of Bruce’s teammates for paving the path for his massive offensive night. Fluvanna expertly spaced the floor, forcing LCA to make long closeouts on shooters. The Flucos (17-7) also showcased an understanding of when to put the ball on the court for higher-percentage shots at the rim.

“As evidenced by the scoreboard, they’re an explosive offense,” LCA coach Paul Redgate said. “They showed us where some of our weaknesses were defensively, and they exploited [those] tonight.”

Fluvanna pulled ahead by the end of the first frame thanks to a 7-0 run by Bruce alone. It was the first of several runs the Flucos made, the most important of which came a few minutes into the fourth quarter.

Fluvanna trailed 37-32 at the half and 58-56 after the third frame, but after going back and forth to open the final period, the upperclassmen delivered the knockout punch on a 9-0 spurt LCA couldn’t answer.

Kobe Edmonds, a senior Bralley described as the Flucos’ go-to scorer heading into Thursday’s bout, was quieter against LCA. Then, with about six minutes left, he hit from underneath the basket to tie the game for the sixth time.

Bobby Gardner, a junior and the Flucos’ “energizer bunny,” according to the coach, ripped rebounds off the boards and punished the slow-to-respond LCA defense at the other end. Gardner secured a defensive rebound and went coast to coast to the other basket, putting Fluvanna up for good at 66-64 on the contest’s seventh lead change.

“I’ve probably watched every single game of theirs on film, and they’re fast on film. Anytime they’re seeing that, they’re gonna be even faster in person,” Redgate said, “and they were. They can get from Point A to Point B faster than probably any team we’ve faced this year.”

Edmonds (15 points, five assists), Gardner and Bruce (six rebounds, three assists) combined for the next three points, including Bruce’s basket off Gardner’s offensive rebound that capped the 9-0 run, which spanned just 80 seconds.

“I’m just the guy that does the dirty work — get the rebounds and everything else around the rim,” Gardner, who had 16 rebounds to go with his 25 points, said. Gardner (five steals, 6 assists) scored 14 of his points in the fourth quarter.

LCA’s Landon Etzel (seven points, seven rebounds, five assists) and Sebastian Akins each went 1 for 2 from the free-throw line — where LCA failed to take advantage of 10 possible points by going 14 for 24 on the night — after that, but Fluvanna’s offense didn’t let up.

The Bulldogs went more than four minutes without a field goal, during which time the visitors pulled ahead by double digits, 78-66.

Sully Holmes (six rebounds, three assists, three steals), Logan Duff and Jon Eshleman scored down the stretch for LCA, getting four of their combined six points off Fluvanna turnovers. Tanner Thomas also hit his third 3-pointer of the night with just over a minute to go, but the outcome already had been decided, and Fluvanna was on its way to avenging a loss to LCA in the same round last year.

Thomas finished with 21 points and eight rebounds, scoring 18 of those points in the first half. Thomas, who also had eight rebounds, went 6 for 6 from the field in the second quarter, hitting five of those shots after missing a pair of free throws off a Fluvanna technical foul.

Akins took over in the third quarter, scoring 19 of his team-high 31 points in the frame.

