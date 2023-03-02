As her team ran through drills on each end of the court in the Liberty Christian Academy gym Thursday afternoon, Heather Stephens thought back to the fall. The first-year coach remembered seeing the potential the Bulldogs possessed on Day 1 of the girls basketball season.

Brooklyn Jenkins, a sophomore guard, recalled the hope she and her teammates held. “We wanted to get [to the state tournament],” she said, “but we didn’t know what would happen.”

Emmy Stout, a junior forward embarking on her first varsity season in Virginia, was less sure about what the future might hold for her on her new team. “I was terrified,” she admitted, thinking about how she needed to figure out what role she might play for LCA.

Fast forward several months and the members of this group have dispensed with all the hypotheticals. The hope for a fruitful future players and coaches carried back then, it’s turned into tangible results.

On Thursday, the Bulldogs were one of just eight Class 3 girls teams still practicing, preparing for their battle Friday — a game that gives LCA (20-5) a chance to get its hands on its first win in a Virginia High School League state tournament.

“Pure excitement,” junior guard Avery Mills, the offensive leader of the Bulldogs, said of her mindset heading into the 7 p.m. quarterfinal contest with Lord Botetourt (19-8). “I feel the energy in the gym.”

Mills and her teammates were loose as they hoisted up shots before practice officially began. The goal at the time was to see how many 3-pointers players could string together — with the help of the backboard. The smiles they wore then carried over to the work they did after warm-ups.

The girls applauded as they cycled through a series of cross-court chest and bounce passes, yelling each other’s names along the way.

In addition to perfecting crisp ball movement, players were intent on upping the communication in preparation for the upcoming contest, set to be played at University of Lynchburg. There, players said, they expect a raucous Turner Gymnasium filled with Bulldogs fans and those from the visiting school that hails from about an hour away.

And the extra clapping, it was to keep players amped up and encouraged for the 32 minutes of game time that were just over 24 hours away. None of these girls have been here before, but that doesn’t keep them from believing.

The Bulldogs knew early on they had the weapons to become one of the area’s best teams.

Look at Stout, a 6-foot-2 transfer from California, who has the skill set to put up points in a hurry in the paint, and to punish opponents on both the offensive and defensive glass.

“Emmy is a fantastic rebounder,” Stephens said, “[and] she has some of the best footwork for a post player as a junior that I’ve seen in a long, long time.”

She averages better than 17 points per game and more than seven rebounds each contest. The latter figure shot up to 12 rebounds per game in the Bulldogs’ three region games.

The first of those numbers, her scoring average, is made possible by a back-to-the-basket game most opponents can’t guard. Stout also can turn and employ an effective hook shot, and she’s often able to gather offensive rebounds and record two easy points off the putback.

“You’re so close to the basket. It’s the extra motivation to get [the ball], and then you’re right there and you can score,” Stout said of her mindset when rebounding.

On the defensive end, too, her mobility and height makes it tough for foes to get easy shots up at the rim. Stout averages three blocks per game.

Then, of course, there’s Mills. She started turning heads a year ago, when she often tallied 20-plus points in games with her ability to break defenders down off the dribble or elevate and hit shots from deep.

Mills, who transferred to LCA from a school in North Carolina for her sophomore year, is doing more of the same this season, having scored in double figures in every game so far. She eclipsed 2,000 career points in her most recent outing — a win over Spotswood in the Region 3C championship that gave LCA its first VHSL region title. She’s recorded 20 or more points in half of the Bulldogs’ contests (including 30 or more three times).

Opponents have slowed her down at moments, by forcing the ball out of her hands with close face-guarding, but she’s made a point to avoid becoming stationary on the offensive side.

“Shot creating, play making, maybe,” she said when asked what her best qualities are.

The Bulldogs run her off screens often to get her open shots, but even when they don’t, she can create her own separation by cutting through and around opponents and her teammates, or by jab-stepping or employing a step-back for a jumper.

Stout and Mills combine to account for 70% of the team’s scoring average. The Bulldogs certainly have gotten big performances from the duo so far, and will need the same against a Lord Botetourt team Stephens called “young and hungry.” But LCA’s success can’t be attributed to the two alone.

“We need everybody every day to get where we want to go,” the coach said, explaining the philosophy she has as the team’s mentor — which has been adopted by her players.

The journey to this point has been a team effort, explained Jenkins, who’s often drawn the assignment of guarding the opponents’ best player (as she did last week against Spotswood’s Zoli Khalil, a McDonald’s All-American nominee).

She’s there to provide the energy on the defensive side, and she’s an important part of a press break that’s led to quick points and early momentum in the Bulldogs’ postseason run.

Jenna Davis and Kayla Rivard are important ball handlers during those series, too, and Rivard, a freshman, has stepped up in handling point guard duties — giving Mills more opportunity to work within the offense rather than on an island, as she sometimes had to do a season ago.

“They do things you’re not gonna see on the stat sheet or the scoreboard,” Mills said of her teammates, whom she described Thursday and previously as unselfish. “… They just do all the little things.”

Haven Grinstead, Grave Christopher and Ella Lambert, too, are part of facilitating the LCA offense and defense, which look well-oiled heading into Friday’s state game.

“To think that we’ve already made history, … that’s awesome,” Mills said of making the state tourney. The goal now, she added, is simple: “Just gonna try to win as many as we can.”