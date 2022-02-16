LCA girls dominate Glass to claim Seminole District tournament crown

The first two matchups lived up to the hype. E.C. Glass and Liberty Christian’s girls squads battled to a regular-season split in pair of close affairs, neither team ceding ground in a fight for Seminole District supremacy.

The rubber match Wednesday night, however, was close for just over eight minutes. The rest of the evening belonged to the Bulldogs, who looked every bit the part of champion on their way to a Seminole District tournament crown.

Glass earned the regular-season title, but LCA climbed the ladder in the postseason, putting together a perfectly executed defensive game plan and an Avery Mills-led scoring attack for a 55-30 victory.

“Glass is a really good team and has a really good program. This is good for our girls,” LCA coach Chuck Thomas said.

Less than a week before Thomas raised the tournament trophy with his team, he and the Bulldogs celebrated another victory over the Hilltoppers — one that ended Glass’ 39-game winning streak in district play. That one went down as a 50-43 win at McCue Gymnasium.

In their second trip there, the Bulldogs took all the air out of the normally hostile environment.

LCA’s lockdown defense was responsible for the tarnishing of Glass’ stars. The Bulldogs executed on the scouting report, limiting Jamiyah Henry and Jordyn Wright-Goode — both of whom average double figures — to just four and seven points, respectively.

“We made it hard for them to score tonight, and that gave us a chance,” Thomas said.

On the perimeter, they didn’t let Henry, Glass’ most prolific shooter, have any clean looks. Inside, Jordyn Robbins stopped the force that is Wright-Goode (named the Seminole District player of the year Wednesday).

Robbins and the Bulldogs set up in a zone that kept a defender perched in the center of the lane, where Wright-Goode normally gets to work. LCA made it hard for her to turn toward the basket after receiving passes from the outside, and the rest of the Glass offense looked stagnant as a result.

Henry went 0 of 3 from distance. She didn’t record a single field goal, all of her points coming from the line, where was 4 of 6.

Jeriyah Osborne was the lone bright spot for Glass. Normally a distributor more than a scorer, she called her own number out of necessity, lifting floaters over the defense or getting to the rim to finish with 13 points.

“It was just one of those nights,” Glass coach Cedric Jones said, admitting his team lacked the intensity it’s been known for over the past few years.

Credit LCA for taking away the transition opportunities Glass often gets. The Bulldogs took care of the ball, committing just eight turnovers.

And LCA was the aggressor offensively, seeing and taking plenty of opportunities to get into the paint. But Glass’ defensive breakdown was to blame, too, for LCA’s ever-increasing lead in the second quarter. It was 7-all after eight minutes, but a minute into the next frame, LCA took the lead for good.

The Bulldogs outscored Glass 18-8 in the second quarter, then put even more distance on the board in the fourth, when they scored 22 points to Glass’ 11.

Mills, the sophomore Division I recruit, and Brooklyn Jenkins, a freshman guard, were most responsible for the scoring in those frames. They scored 13 of LCA’s 18 points in the second quarter and 18 of 22 in the fourth, getting almost anything they wanted after shirking their defenders on the perimeter, with Glass players failing to step in front of the basket to contest easy layups.

“Tonight they just went blank, I guess, because we practice it over and over,” Jones’ said of his teams’ non-existent help defense.

Mills was perfect from the field in the fourth, when she scored 11 of her game-high 28 points. She also went 2 for 2 from the free-throw line in the frame (6 for 6 on the night).

“I couldn’t do this without my team,” Mills, who’s had 20-plus points in each of the three meetings with Glass, said. “My coach draws up the plays, my teammates get me the ball, I get them the ball. It’s really just a team effort.”

Jenkins finished with 13 points. She and Mills combined to go 14 of 22 from the field, and LCA shot 19 of 34 (55.9%) as a team.

Glass didn’t hit a single 3-pointer (0 of 11) and shot 12 of 51 from the field (23.5%).

Neither team has much time to linger on Wednesday’s result — a positive for Glass, Jones said, referring to the upcoming start to the Region 4D tourney for the Hilltoppers: “I’m just glad it’s over with and we can get ready for Friday.”

Glass is the No. 1 seed in its region and has home-court advantage throughout the tourney. The ’Toppers will kick off the tournament at 5:30 p.m. Friday against No. 8 Blacksburg.

LCA will continue its postseason in the Region 3C tournament. Its seeding and opponent, as well as game time and date, have not yet been determined.

“I think if we play like this,” Mills said, “we’re unbeatable.”

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.