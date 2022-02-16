LCA holds off E.C. Glass comeback bid to win Seminole District Tournament title

In the past, Liberty Christian coach Paul Redgate has watched some of his teams look down in the dumps in practice following a loss. But that wasn't the case with his LCA squad after E.C. Glass earned a 16-point win in the Bulldogs gym last week.

"The two practices after our second loss against E.C. Glass were probably the two best practices we've had all season," Redgate said. "They weren't defeated after that loss and they used it as a learning opportunity."

That showed Wednesday evening, as LCA claimed the Seminole District tournament championship with a 61-49 victory over Glass at a raucous McCue Gymnasium. The victory allowed LCA (16-5) to avoid losing to the Hilltoppers (19-4) for a third time this season.

Junior guard Sebastian Akins led the way with 20 points, Landon Etzel added 17 and the Bulldogs held off a fourth-quarter Hilltoppers surge to head into region play on a positive note. After a rough stretch in which they lost three of five games to end the regular season, the Bulldogs caught fire with a 14-point win at Heritage on Monday in the Seminole tourney semifinals.

In the previous two meetings, the Hilltoppers erased significant deficits by causing turnovers in bunches and converting from the field. On Wednesday, they didn't score for the first six minutes of action and trailed by as many as 19 points in the third quarter.

After cutting the deficit to single digits with a 10-2 run that same frame, though, Glass entered the fourth quarter down by 11. The midtown squad pulled within five off a 12-4 run with 3:17 remaining in the game. But the comeback wasn't in the cards for Glass this time, as shot after shot clanged off the iron in the closing minutes.

"They came out in a 3-2 [zone] and we just folded under pressure, kind of," Glass junior Camp Conner said. "Couldn't really get anything to fall, and it showed, and we didn't play hard on the defensive end. We just let it slip away."

Conner scored 12 points for the Hilltoppers, off four 3-pointers. Point guard O'Maundre Harris finished with a double-double, leading all scorers with 24 points and hauling down 11 rebounds. He also had five assists and two steals. Harris was also named the Seminole District player of the year following the game.

"It's an honor. I feel good about it, but I'm really worried about bigger things, like going to states and all that," Harris said. "I look forward to us playing as a team together."

After Glass cut the deficit to five, LCA's Sully Holmes (10 points) answered with a fast-break dunk, and the Bulldogs then went on a 10-2 run. Akins was there the whole game, slicing to the rim, hitting floaters in the lane, pulling up for mid-range jump shots.

"We just came out determined," Akins said. "We lost the last two games [to Glass] and we took it personal. So we really wanted to come out here and show them what we're made of."

The last time the tournament was held, in 2020, Glass knocked off top-seeded LCA for championship after LCA had claimed the regular-season title. LCA won the tourney championship in 2019.

The Hilltoppers downed just 5 of 34 3-pointers Wednesday, forced out to the perimeter by LCA's zone and also forced to take 3s in an attempt to cut into the Bulldogs lead.

"We knew it was coming," Glass coach DJ Best said of the zone. Best earned Seminole coach of the year honors after the game. "We just didn't shoot the ball. We'll go back and look at film, but a lot of it was open shots. My best shooter shoots 40% from beyond the 3-point line, couldn't throw a grape in the ocean tonight. … We just couldn't finish, and that's really what this one came down to was executing on both ends."

Redgate noted it's difficult to play zone against a team like Glass, which is capable of shooting the lights out.

"But they shot the lights out against us the first two games, so we said what the heck and we threw it out there," Redgate said. "And we thought we did a good job of keeping the ball in front of us. I mean, Harris is such a tremendous player. I've been here for a long time in this area and there aren't many like that kid. And so trying to keep him in front of you is a hard task, and he succeeded many times, but we just wanted to make it hard on him tonight."

Both Glass and LCA are headed to region play. Glass hosts Pulaski in a 4D quarterfinal Friday at 7 p.m., while LCA will be in 3C play next week.

