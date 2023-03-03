Heather Stephens hasn’t been afraid to deploy a box-and-1 defense during her first season as the girls basketball coach at Liberty Christian. Those repetitions in the set, with her players often alternating on which one gets to guard the opponent’s top scorer, meant the Bulldogs were prepared to unleash the defense Friday evening against Lord Botetourt.

Cavaliers sophomore Madilyn Winterton was driving into the paint and converting in the first half. That’s when LCA freshman Kayla Rivard was tasked with shadowing Winterton.

“It was a little bit scary because she’s a lot bigger than me, too,” Rivard said, noting the 5-inch advantage Winterton had, “but I just tried my best to stay in front of her.”

Rivard stayed in front of Winterton. It brought Botetourt’s offense to a standstill.

LCA took advantage.

With the defensive switch, the Bulldogs stretched a six-point halftime cushion to double digits late in the third quarter, and they steadily pulled away to claim a 56-36 win in the Class 3 state quarterfinals at University of Lynchburg’s Turner Gymnasium.

“We knew we had to just do a little something to kind of help our girls maybe get something moving,” Stephens said of the change. “I think that it’s a defense we’ve used throughout the season, but I just attribute our girls to implementing what we've been working on. We talk about we’re not going to change our spots, we are who we are and we’re going to do what we do, and the girls really did that.”

The victory propelled the Bulldogs (21-5), playing in their first state tournament as members of the Virginia High School League, into the Class 3 semifinals and a matchup against Region 3D champion Carroll County at 7 p.m. Monday at Pulaski County High in Dublin.

Carroll (26-1) defeated Spotswood 87-52 in another quarterfinal matchup Friday.

“It’s surreal. It is awesome to think about,” LCA junior guard Avery Mills said. “We’re talking about all the time we’re making history one game at a time, and it’s awesome.”

Carroll, the defending state champ, and LCA met previously this season on Feb. 4 in the Adam Ward Classic at Salem High School, with Carroll emerging with a 65-31 win.

“It will be a battle,” Stephens said.

LCA’s defense wasn’t just Rivard preventing the ball from getting into Winterton’s hands. It was a collective effort from the other four on the court to limit what the Cavaliers (19-9) were able to do on the offensive end.

LB shot 1 of 13 from the field in the third quarter and shot a miserable 19% for the second half.

The Cavaliers missed their first 10 shots of the third quarter and had as many turnovers in the opening seven minutes of the second half (four) as they had in the entire first half.

“We shot the ball really poorly tonight. It felt like no one played a good basketball game, nobody found their rhythm, even Madilyn was missing stuff Madilyn doesn’t miss,” Lord Botetourt coach Renee Favaro said. “Them taking the ball out of her hands, it’s harder for us because she’s our kid who goes downhill with the basketball and gets to the rim, which makes shots easier for everybody else around her. That was tough.”

Winterton scored all of her team-high 14 points in the first half. She was limited to spectator on the court in the third quarter and did not play over the final 10 minutes after she sustained a cut battling for a rebound.

Favaro said Winterton is probably going to need stitches to close the wound and elected not to put her back in the game despite Winterton putting on a new jersey.

“She wanted to go back in,” Favaro said.

Mills led the way for LCA with a game-high 22 points. She tallied 15 points in the first half and carried the Bulldogs to a 30-24 halftime lead.

Emmy Stout finished with 14 points.

“I think we really executed well,” Mills said.

Rivard scored all seven of her points in the second half while playing defense on Winterton. Brooklyn Jenkins added five fourth-quarter points as the supporting cast helped out Mills and Stout.

“Part of our game plan was to help off of those kids, except for 3 [Mills] and 30 [Stout], and kind of be two feet in the paint,” Favaro said. “Their supporting cast hit some big shots, and unfortunately our supporting cast did not.”

LB had seven offensive rebounds and four second-chance points in the first 18 minutes of the game.

The Bulldogs did not allow the Cavaliers to grab another offensive rebound over the final 14 minutes.

“We really challenged the girls at halftime that they had to rebound better,” Stephens said. “Emmy is a great rebounder, but we got some key rebounds for other guards, people that stepped in there and just went after the ball. That was really key.”

Class 3 Quarterfinals

Liberty Christian 56, Lord Botetourt 36

LORD BOTETOURT (19-9)

Orange 4, Anderson 5, Kingery 3, Gracie Huffard 10, Madilyn Winteron 14. Totals 12 11-13 36.

LIBERTY CHRISTIAN (21-5)

Avery Mills 22, Jenkins 5, Rivard 7, Grinstead 5, Emmy Stout 14, Davis 1, Christopher 2. Totals 20 11-15 56.

Lord Botetourt;9;15;2;10;—;36

Liberty Christian;14;16;12;14;—;56

3-Point Goals: Lord Botetourt 1 (Kingery), Liberty Christian 5 (Mills 2, Jenkins, Rivard, Grinstead).

Next: Liberty Christian will play Carroll County in the Class 3 semifinals at 7 p.m. Monday at Pulaski County High School.