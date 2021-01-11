LCA outlasts Heritage behind Smith, Hildebrand

Heritage junior Darius Brown scored on his team’s opening possession Monday night, the first points for HHS this season after being sidelined the last three weeks.
But a few seconds later, Liberty Christian’s Sully Holmes buried a 3-pointer from the corner to give the Bulldogs a lead they never relinquished.
Although the Bulldogs could never fully break away, they held off every Heritage threat. Senior forward Haddon Smith led LCA with 19 points, senior guard Seth Hildebrand added 17 and the Bulldogs spoiled visiting Heritage’s season opener with a 64-59 victory.
LCA, which is trying to defend its regular-season Seminole District crown from one year ago, is now 1-1 and made up for a loss to Amherst in last week’s season opener.
“That was pretty tough,” Hildebrand said. “I felt like the biggest difference tonight was we brought a lot of energy, which we didn’t have the first game. Every guy was talking on defense, hustling was the biggest thing, and we played good defense, which wins ballgames.”
LCA also shot well, going 5 of 9 from 3-point range in the first half and knocking down eight 3s for the game while hitting 17 of 24 free throws.
Heritage (0-1) showed it will be much improved from one year ago, when it faded in the regular-season standings before bowing out early in the first round of region play.
HHS torched the nets with 11 3s, forced numerous turnovers because of strong perimeter defense and kept its cool while trailing, the most marked improvement over last year’s squad.
The Pioneers trailed by 11 points late in the third quarter after LCA went on an 8-0 run, but chipped away and eventually narrowed the deficit to two points with 3:46 left in the fourth quarter following back-to-back 3s from Kyle Ferguson (eight points).
But LCA won this one from the free throw line, going 13 of 18 there in the final frame.
“I think for the most part it went really well,” Smith said of LCA’s gameplan. “ … In the fourth quarter, we were calm. We didn’t try to rush shots.”
Heritage senior forward Jacobi Lambert led all scorers with 23 points, doing all his damage after a scoreless first quarter. He had four 3s, including two in the final 20 seconds to keep HHS alive. His 3 with eight seconds remaining narrowed LCA’s lead to 62-59, but Hildebrand knocked down two foul shots to ice the game.
“Even with [Lambert] having a quiet 23, everybody was still involved, everybody was making plays, the ball movement was crisp,” new Heritage coach Tony Crews, formerly an assistant, said. “So we have a lot to build upon, absolutely.”
Heritage was sidelined three weeks from the Virginia High School League’s initial start date because the Lynchburg City School Board pushed sports at the city’s two high schools back to a Jan. 11 start. The E.C. Glass boys and girls were scheduled to play Brookville on Monday, but those games were postponed because of coronavirus concerns.
“I thought our kids did really well. I thought they played hard,” Crews added. “If the ball would’ve bounced once or twice the other way, I think the outcome would’ve been different. But I take nothing away from LCA. LCA was just good tonight.”
Heritage junior Hussain Williams added 11 points and hit three 3s. LCA’s Sully Holmes aided Hildebrand and Smith’s performances with nine points.
Both teams have full slates in the coming week. But the coronavirus could alter those plans. LCA plays at home against Rustburg tonight and hosts Brookville on Thursday before waiting to see if it can play next Monday against Jefferson Forest. Bedford County Schools cannot play until two key state metrics say cases in the county have dropped significantly. The Bulldogs could also get reigning Seminole player of the year Jalen Leftwich back in time for Thursday’s game. He has been quarantining because of contact tracing efforts.
Heritage, meanwhile, plays Brookville today and is scheduled to travel to Liberty on Thursday. Then comes the first big rivalry game of 2021 in the area as the Pioneers make the trek across town to E.C. Glass on Saturday. Game time is 7 p.m. and no fans are allowed.