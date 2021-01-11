LCA outlasts Heritage behind Smith, Hildebrand

HHS torched the nets with 11 3s, forced numerous turnovers because of strong perimeter defense and kept its cool while trailing, the most marked improvement over last year’s squad.

The Pioneers trailed by 11 points late in the third quarter after LCA went on an 8-0 run, but chipped away and eventually narrowed the deficit to two points with 3:46 left in the fourth quarter following back-to-back 3s from Kyle Ferguson (eight points).

But LCA won this one from the free throw line, going 13 of 18 there in the final frame.

“I think for the most part it went really well,” Smith said of LCA’s gameplan. “ … In the fourth quarter, we were calm. We didn’t try to rush shots.”

Heritage senior forward Jacobi Lambert led all scorers with 23 points, doing all his damage after a scoreless first quarter. He had four 3s, including two in the final 20 seconds to keep HHS alive. His 3 with eight seconds remaining narrowed LCA’s lead to 62-59, but Hildebrand knocked down two foul shots to ice the game.

“Even with [Lambert] having a quiet 23, everybody was still involved, everybody was making plays, the ball movement was crisp,” new Heritage coach Tony Crews, formerly an assistant, said. “So we have a lot to build upon, absolutely.”